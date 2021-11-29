14 Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals from Amazon You Don't Want to Miss
If you didn't get a chance to score a new vacuum on Black Friday, there's no need to worry (or wait until next year). That's because Amazon slashed the prices on so many vacuums for Cyber Monday 2021, which means you can still get a discounted model if you shop today.
There are so many cordless and robot vacuums included in the markdowns, from both under-the-radar and popular brands like Shark, iRobot, OKP, and Tineco. Plus, Prime members can get free two-day shipping on most of these vacuums, so you can ensure they arrive well before the holidays. (Not a member yet? You can sign up for a one-week trial for just $2 and take advantage of all the perks.)
The Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals on Amazon:
- OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $109.87 with Prime (orig. $338.88)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $69.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, $299.79 (orig. $499.99)
- Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floor Cleaner, $279.99 (orig. $399)
- Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, $319.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Inse 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $99.98 (orig. $119.98)
- Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $111.99 with coupon (orig. $121.99)
- Bissell CrossWave Wet-Dry Vacuum, $198.99 (orig. $257.49)
- eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $137.98 (orig. $229.99)
- Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $69 (orig. $99.99)
- ILife V5s Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $128.98 (orig. $199.99)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle, $1,299 (orig. $1,599.99)
One of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen is on the OKP robot vacuum, which doubles as a mop and is going for $229 less than usual for Prime members. Reviewers praise its ability to suck up everything from bread crumbs to dog hair on hard surfaces.
If you prefer more well-known brands, you'll appreciate all of the Amazon discounts on Roombas. There's a bundle with a robot mop and a self-emptying vacuum that automatically empties the dustbin after each cleaning for an impressive $300 off, or the no-frills 692 model that costs less than $200 but still gets the job done.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
There are also plenty of cordless stick vacuums on sale, which are ideal for people who don't mind whipping out their vacuum to clean. These lightweight models give you the freedom to vacuum your entire house without being hindered by too-short cords or poor outlet placement.
Another standout deal is on Tineco's A11 Tango cordless stick vacuum. It has three different power modes, a battery life that lasts up to 40 minutes, and the ability to convert into a handheld model. The top-rated model — more than 7,000 people gave it five stars — is 38 percent off right now, bringing the price down to just $250.
Buy It! Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
There's also this under-the-radar stick vacuum from Toppin marked down to just $70 today. This cordless model is currently 46 percent off, and customers describe it as "lightweight" and "easy to maneuver." But no matter which of these vacuums you're eyeing, don't forget to order ASAP before Cyber Monday ends tonight.
Buy It! Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $69.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
