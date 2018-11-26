The only thing better than a fridge full of Thanksgiving leftovers? Why, shopping the Cyber Monday sales, of course! And just in time for this honored national shopping day (pairs well with turkey sandwiches), we’ve compiled some of the best Cyber Monday home deals around. Because even the savviest shoppers among us can get overwhelmed by all the noise.

Feeling for furniture? Mega-emporium Houzz is offering up to 75% off all week with its Cyber Week deals — so there’s no better time to invest in a new couch, just saying. Whether you’re looking for a cozy (and sustainable) new comforter from one of our favorite startups, Buffy, or find yourself in the market for a trendy new air fryer (deeply discounted at Macy's), we’ve got you covered. Also, if you haven’t already jumped on the Instant Pot bandwagon, Amazon still has the smart Wi-Fi pressure cooker for 40% off! as the Happy Cyber Monday!

AllModern

On Cyber Monday, score an extra 20% off select items (hello, new loveseat!) from this modern furniture mecca with the code ACTNOW.

Boevange-sur-Attert Loveseat, $609.99 (orig. $1,199); allmodern.com

Hydrangea Garland, $69.99 (orig. $90.99); allmodern.com

Clair Gray Area Rug, $26.39 with code (orig. $32.99); allmodern.com

Amazon

Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, $89.95 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum with Wifi Connectivity, $199.99 (orig. $299); amazon.com

Totally Bamboo Salad Hands, $7.96 (orig. $9.95); amazon.com

Anthropologie

Get 30% off everything site-wide plus free shipping on orders of over $100 (which shouldn’t be hard to achieve, tbh).

Metallic Foliage Wreath, $68.60 (orig. $98); anthropologie.com

Flamingo Lamp Ensemble, $138.60 (orig. $198); anthropologie.com

Happy Holly Throw Blanket, $68.60 (orig. $98); anthropologie.com

Birch Lane

The deal with cozy classic furnishings purveyor Birch Lane’s Cyber Monday deals? Take 20% off select items and get free shipping using the code TREAT.

Trevino Sofa, $589.99 (orig. $899.99); birchlane.com

Mcwhorter Coffee Table, $189.59 with code (orig. $259.99); birchlane.com

Mera Wood Whale Decor, $89.99 (orig. $131.99); birchlane.com

Bloomingdale’s

Take 25% off a large selection of items for a total savings of up to 60% at Bloomingdales.com. (Now through November 27.) Plus free shipping!

Coravin Limited Edition II Wine Preservation System, $199.99 (orig. $399.95); bloomingdales.com

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chef’s Classic 10-Piece Cookware Set, $119.25 (orig. $400); bloomingdales.com

Cuisinart the X-Cold 7-Piece Cocktail Set, $74.99 (orig. $175); bloomingdales.com

Brooklinen

Everyone’s favorite luxury linen startup is offering major deals — and they only get better the more your shop. Snag 10% off orders of $250 or more, 15% off orders of $350 and up, and 20% off orders of $450-plus. Cyber Monday marks the last day of the deal, so act accordingly!

All Season Down Comforter – Twin, $269.10 (orig. $299); brooklinen.com

Lightweight Quilt Set -Queen, $251.10 (orig. $279); brooklinen.com

Linen Core Sheet Set – King, $242.10 (orig. $269); brooklinen.com

Crane & Canopy

An entire site’s worth of bedding, sheets, towels, and home decor at 20% off? Sign us up. Just use the code CHEER at checkout — but hurry, today’s the last day of this amazing deal.

The Gray Wind Farm Patterned Throw, $68 with code CHEER (orig. $85); craneandcanopy.com

The Pink Vintage Throw Pillow, $57.60 with code CHEER (orig. $72); craneandcanopy.com

The Blue Stripe Fouta Towels Spa Bundle, $84 with code CHEER (orig. $105); craneandcanopy.com

Houzz

This Cyber Week, find up to 75% off a dizzying array of home goods, from pendant lights and chandeliers to bedroom sets to new sofas to festive decorations. A cozy rug for the living room hearth, perhaps?

Classic Design Vase/Utensil/Wine Holder, $37.99 (orig. $50.99); houzz.com

Jayden Upholstered Sofa, $889 (orig. $1,897.68); houzz.com

Helen 3-Piece Bedroom Set – Queen, $793.17 (orig. $1,747.86); houzz.com

Lord & Taylor

Get an extra (up to) 25 percent off of great goods like the KitchenAid Stand Mixer using the code CYBER. Valid through November 27.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 325-Watt Tilt-Back Head Stand Mixer, $297.49 (orig. $379.99); lordandtaylor.com

Hudson’s Bay Company Multistripe Travel Mug, $8.92 (orig. $14); lordandtaylor.com

Delonghi Electric Moka Espresso Maker, $59.95 (orig. $89); lordandtaylor.com

Macy’s

You’ve watched its parade, now score 20% off at Macy's with the code CYBER. You’ll also get free shipping off orders exceeding $25, and the deal is valid until Nov. 28.

Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY Custom 14-Cup Food Processor, $199.99 with code CYBER (orig. $249.99); macys.com

NuWave Brio 6 Qt. Digital Air Fryer, $129.99 with code CYBER (orig. $162.99); macys.com

Breville BES870XL The Barista Express Espresso Maker, $599.99 with code CYBER (orig. $749.99); macys.com

Minted

Get 25 percent off everything until 11/27 at 9:00 a.m. PST, from table linens to stationery to festive decor to (yep) holiday cards, with code CM2018.

“More Pine” foil-pressed cards, $149.25 for 100 (orig. $199); minted.com

Reversible “Snow Covered Woods” tree skirt, $96 (orig. $128); minted.com

“Constellations” removable wall mural, starting at $461.26 (orig $615); minted.com

“Floral Chalkboard” table runner, $34.50 (orig. $46); minted.com

Nordstrom

Get up to 60% off select items at one of your favorite shopping destinations with the code Cyber6.

Bose Soundlink Micro Blue-tooth Speaker, $69 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Anthropologie Latte Bowl, $4.20 (orig. $6); nordstrom.com

Best Made Co. The Warm Wool Blend Blanket, $298.50 (orig. $398); nordstrom.com

Parachute Home

Love Parachute’s supersoft sheets and towels? Well you’re in luck, because in honor of Cyber Monday, they're offering 20% off everything with the code SALE18, plus free shipping and returns. Note that collaborations and gift cards aren’t eligible for the deal.

Waffle Robe, $94.40 with code SALE18 (orig. $118); parachutehome.com

Percale Sheet Set – Queen $103.20 with code SALE18 (orig. $129); parachutehome.com

Starter Bathroom Towel Bundle, $183.20 with code SALE18 (orig. $229); parachutehome.com

Riley Home

Time for new sheets? Get 30% off your purchase of $200 with the promo code HOLIDAY30 from this purveyor of fine made-in-Portugal bedding and linens. And hurry! Today, Cyber Monday, is the last day of this amazing deal.

Gray Reversible Flannel Sheet Set – King, $160.30 with code HOLIDAY30 (orig. $160.30); rileyhome.com

Color Block Duvet Cover and Shams Set – Twin, $181.30 with code HOLIDAY30 (orig. $259); rileyhome.com

Goose Down Comforter – Queen, $244.30 with code HOLIDAY30 (orig. $349); rileyhome.com

Sur la Table

If you’re looking for the highest quality new kitchen tools, dishes, and so forth from the likes of Le Creuset, All-Clad, and more, look no further. Sur la Table has them at a major discount (up to 75 percent off, to be precise) — some of our favorite deals are below.

Instant Pot Ultra, 8qt. $119.95 (orig. $360); surlatable.com

Shun Classic Chef’s Knife, 8″, $99.96 (orig. $206); surlatable.com

Le Creuset 16-piece Dinnerware Set, $200 (orig. $250); surlatable.com

Walmart

Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279); walmart.com

Instant Pot Gem 6 Qt. 8-in-1 Programmable Multicooker, $55 (orig. $79); walmart.com

Greenlife Soft Grip Absolutely Toxin-Free Healthy Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware 18-piece Set, $49; walmart.com

Wayfair

Take a deep breath, because this is a lot. Cyber Monday savings at Wayfair include: Up to 80% off rugs and wall art; up to 75% off bedding and sheet sets; up to 70% off living room, bedroom, kitchen and dining, outdoor, and office furniture, mattresses, throw pillows & curtains, kitchen and small appliances, seasonal decor, lighting, and major appliances; up to 65% off pet wares; and last but not least, up to 60% off kids’ playsets and furniture, nursery furniture, and storage and organization.