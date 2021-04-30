6 Cordless Vacuums Amazon Shoppers Swear Are ‘Just as Good’ as Dyson Models — Starting at $93

If you recognize this Moosoo vacuum, it’s probably because the popular model is a slightly upgraded version of the Moosoo X6, which is Amazon’s most-reviewed cordless vacuum (it has nearly 13,000 five-star ratings). This one is pretty much the same, but with the addition of an adjustable extension tube. It has a 28-minute runtime after a full five-hour charge and includes a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that can trap up to 99.99 percent of particles, per the brand. Plus, it’s super lightweight at just three pounds; it’s no wonder some customers say it’s one of their “greatest” Amazon purchases.

“Compared to my Dyson, this one is much more maneuverable, lightweight, and does a great job,” one wrote. “It holds a lot more dirt, so I don't have to empty it as often. I put it together right out of the box without needing to consult the instruction manual. Easy, straightforward, and works great. What more could you want?”

