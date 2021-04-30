6 Cordless Vacuums Amazon Shoppers Swear Are ‘Just as Good’ as Dyson Models — Starting at $93
It's no secret that Amazon shoppers know how to find some of the best under-the-radar products — especially when it comes to vacuums. While popular brands like Bissell, Shark, Dyson, and Eureka remain classic customer favorites, there are also tons of vacuums from under-the-radar brands that shoppers say are "just as good" as pricier models (but for a fraction of the price).
You'll often see reviewers comparing many of Amazon's highly rated cordless vacuums to Dyson models. Shoppers who have used Dysons for years say options like this Moosoo "work just as well," and some people are even replacing their higher-end models with these more affordable dupes.
Here are six cordless vacuums on Amazon that are comparable to Dyson:
- Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $92.99
- Toppin Tangle-Free Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Aposen H250 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Moosoo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 (orig. $149.98)
- Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $180.45 (orig. $199.99)
Moosoo Cordless Vacuum
If you recognize this Moosoo vacuum, it’s probably because the popular model is a slightly upgraded version of the Moosoo X6, which is Amazon’s most-reviewed cordless vacuum (it has nearly 13,000 five-star ratings). This one is pretty much the same, but with the addition of an adjustable extension tube. It has a 28-minute runtime after a full five-hour charge and includes a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that can trap up to 99.99 percent of particles, per the brand. Plus, it’s super lightweight at just three pounds; it’s no wonder some customers say it’s one of their “greatest” Amazon purchases.
“Compared to my Dyson, this one is much more maneuverable, lightweight, and does a great job,” one wrote. “It holds a lot more dirt, so I don't have to empty it as often. I put it together right out of the box without needing to consult the instruction manual. Easy, straightforward, and works great. What more could you want?”
Buy It! Moosoo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 (orig. $149.98); amazon.com
Aposen Cordless Vacuum
Like Moosoo, Aposen is a well-known vacuum brand on Amazon with several highly rated models. Its H250 cordless vacuum is one of the most popular; over 60,000 units have been sold since 2020, according to the brand, and it has 3,000 five-star ratings. The vacuum has an ergonomic handle, adjustable tube, and a HEPA filter. It can vacuum for up to 30 minutes on a single charge, and comes with a wall-mount and additional accessories.
One shopper who replaced their Dyson with the Aposen H250 said it’s “better” due to ease of assembly, how well it suctions, and its affordable price. “I pretty much only use this product on high, which gives me EASILY an additional 15–20 minutes of vacuuming over the comparable feature on a Dyson,” they wrote. “This product looks and feels and works like a much more expensive vacuum.”
Buy It! Aposen H250 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
When it comes to price, it doesn’t get much better than Wowgo’s $93 cordless vacuum. Most of the time you’ll only find an under-$100 cordless vacuum if it’s on sale. But the Wowgo model’s price tag isn’t the only thing Amazon shoppers love. The sleek vacuum has made its way into the site’s top 15 best-selling cordless vacuums since its launch last year thanks to how quiet, lightweight, and powerful it is. The HEPA filter vacuum has a whopping 40 minute runtime, a large one-liter dust container, and a removable and rechargeable battery. Shoppers call it a “powerhouse” and say they’re “shocked” by how well it works for its price point.
“I can honestly say it’s easily the same as buying the Dyson, and this one is hundreds less with the same exact quality,” one wrote.
Buy It! Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $92.99; amazon.com
Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum
If you’re a TikTok user, you’ll know that Tineco’s cordless vacuum mops have been going viral on the platform. The brand also makes several regular cordless vacuums, like the A10 Hero, that are loved by Amazon shoppers. The vacuum is super lightweight (it weighs just under three pounds), has a sealed HEPA filtration system, and comes with three specialized brushes, including a floor brush with LED lights. Customers say there’s “very little difference” between a Dyson and the Tineco. One shopper even raved that they’ve been “cleaning madly and loving every moment” since purchasing it.
Buy It Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $180.45 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Toppin Cordless Vacuum
The Toppin cordless vacuum has won over hundreds of Amazon shoppers mainly because of its powerful suction. (One shopper even said they were left “speechless” after using it.) The 3-pound vacuum uses a five-layer filtration system and comes with a tangle-free brush roll. Customers say it “sucks up pet hair effortlessly,” fits under furniture, and works equally well on carpets and hard floors. One reviewer who bought the Toppin after their Dyson died said they don’t feel like they “downgraded at all.”
Buy It! Toppin Tangle-Free Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Orfeld Cordless Vacuum
Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers love this Orfeld cordless vacuum thanks to its top-of-the-line quality and durability. In addition to being super lightweight (it’s only 2.7 pounds), the vacuum has a 50-minute runtime, which is one of the longest compared to other cordless options on the site. Many rave that it’s easy to use; even shoppers who have arthritis and back issues said the Orfeld is very maneuverable and ergonomic. The vacuum has a brush head with an attached LED light and a HEPA filter, and it can clean up to 2,153 square feet after one charge.
“The Orfeld has every bit of the suction power and runtime of the Dyson, for a fraction of the cost,” one customer wrote. “Plus it has a headlight, so you can better see what you’re vacuuming [and] you don’t miss anything. I actually prefer this one to my Dyson!”
Buy It! Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
