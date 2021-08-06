Amazon Put a Batch of Powerful Cordless Vacuums on Super Sale, and Prices Start at Just $90

If you're interested in the deal that'll save you the most amount of money, this new vacuum from Zoker is your best bet. You can currently save just under $300 on it, thanks to a 56 percent discount on Amazon, plus an additional $40 coupon. The model just launched earlier this month according to price tracking website CamelCamelCamel, so it's still racking up reviews. One shopper, though, gave it a five-star rating and said it's powerful and easy to use. The brand may be one to watch — shoppers who have purchased another cordless vacuum from Zoker (which is also on sale) say that it's "completely replaced" their Dysons.