Amazon Put a Batch of Powerful Cordless Vacuums on Super Sale, and Prices Start at Just $90
Another day, another Amazon deal. The site did us all a favor this week and put a ton of cordless vacuums on sale, which means it may finally be time to replace old faithful. (Or at least get it a lightweight companion.) A variety of options are included, from this sleek and powerful Samsung Jet to this newly launched model that's nearly $300 off.
Here are the 5 best cordless vacuum deals on Amazon right now, starting at just $90:
- Toppin Tangle-Free Cordless Vacuum, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- Inse N5 Cordless Vacuum, $92.98 with coupon (orig. $119.98)
- Hoover OnePwr Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum, $149 (orig. $199.99)
- Zoker Cordless Stick Vacuum, $159.99 with coupon (orig. $453.99)
- Samsung Jet 70 Pet Stick Cordless Vacuum, $281.26 (orig. $399)
The deals are so good, it's hard to pick a favorite — but this $90 steal from Toppin may just take the cake. The under-the-radar model is currently one of Amazon's top 10 best-selling stick vacuums, thanks to over 1,200 customers who have left it a five-star rating. It has a runtime of just under half an hour (one shopper claims they were able to vacuum their entire 3,000 square foot home on a single charge), weighs just over three pounds, and features a tangle-free brush with LED headlights. Shoppers rave that the vacuum is "impressive" and even call it the "best designed budget handheld to rival Dyson."
Buy It! Toppin Tangle-Free Cordless Vacuum, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
If you're interested in the deal that'll save you the most amount of money, this new vacuum from Zoker is your best bet. You can currently save just under $300 on it, thanks to a 56 percent discount on Amazon, plus an additional $40 coupon. The model just launched earlier this month according to price tracking website CamelCamelCamel, so it's still racking up reviews. One shopper, though, gave it a five-star rating and said it's powerful and easy to use. The brand may be one to watch — shoppers who have purchased another cordless vacuum from Zoker (which is also on sale) say that it's "completely replaced" their Dysons.
Buy It! Zoker Cordless Stick Vacuum, $159.99 with coupon (orig. $453.99); amazon.com
Before you decide which vacuum you're adding to your cart, don't forget to take a look at the Samsung Jet 70. While it's pricier than some of the aforementioned models, it's at one of its lowest prices to date. It has an impressive 40 minute runtime, a five-layer filtration system that traps up to 99.99 percent of microdust (per the brand), and works on hardwood, tile, and carpeting. Customers say it's "gorgeous" and that its performance is "off the charts."
Buy It! Samsung Jet 70 Pet Stick Cordless Vacuum, $281.26 (orig. $399); amazon.com
Check out more cordless vacuum deals on Amazon here.
- Amazon Put a Batch of Powerful Cordless Vacuums on Super Sale, and Prices Start at Just $90
- The Versatile Hamper Shoppers Use for Laundry, Toys, Recycling, and More Is 46% Off
- The Ultra-Flattering Spanx Pants Oprah Raves About Are Majorly Discounted — but Not for Much Longer
- This $37 Floral Maxi Dress Is So Flattering, Shoppers Say It Gives Them 'the Confidence of a Kardashian'