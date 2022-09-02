Where to Find Labor Day Deals on the Best Cooling Sheets We Tested in Our Lab

Labor Day is finally upon us, and so are the coveted deals that this long weekend brings. Among the many, many holiday sales, we spotted three of the best cooling sheets that we tested.

Recently, our lab decided to put 68 different bamboo, eucalyptus and percale cooling sheets to the test, and seven sets came out victorious. So whether you're spending your last glimpse of the summer at the beach or in the backyard, you won't want to miss out on savings from some of PEOPLE Tested's favorite bedding brands.

Cozy Earth, Lands' End and The Company Store are the Labor Day sales that you need to have on your radar this weekend. Keep reading for more on these superior sheet sets — and see how much you can save.

The Bamboo Sheet Set from Cozy Earth, a brand that Oprah has put on her Favorite Things list, is 20 percent off right now. The Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set is made from a breathable sateen fabric and includes a fitted sheet and a top sheet, plus two pillowcases. Our testers fell in love with the delicate comfort of the fabric on their skin, saying it was "silky, but not 'slides off everything' kind of silky."

The sheets are built to last, with our testers giving rave reviews after a machine wash test. (Factors like that are super important with sheets at this price point; we selected it for Best Splurge.) Sizing options range from a twin to a split king, and you can choose from five neutral shades. With this Labor Day deal, you can save more than $60 on the Cozy Earth sheets.

Our favorite set of sheets in the percale category, a tightly woven fabric made for bedding, was the 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set from Lands' End, which is on sale this weekend for 25 percent off with promo code HOLIDAY. (And by the way, this code can score you up to 50 percent off elsewhere on the site!)

These supremely soft sheets won our testers over with their breathability, a core quality for end-of-summer sheets. They shared that the sheets felt cool on their skin, and it didn't feel like "heat [was] getting trapped underneath" during their cat naps.

This set comes with one pillowcase, one fitted sheet, and one flat sheet for twin beds, and full, queen, and king sheets include two pillowcases. And if you have a certain aesthetic you're going for, you're in luck: There are eight colors available, everything from pastels to neutral tones (and of course classic white).

Last but not least, our PEOPLE Tested selection for Best Eucalyptus, awarded to <a href=″https://the-company-store.7eer.net/Ao62Q7″ target=″_blank″ class=″onecms-affiliate-link″ rel=″noopener″>The Company Store's Legends Hotel Tencel Lyocell Sateen Fitted Sheet, is between 20 and 40 percent off (depending on the chosen shade and size) with code LDW22. Unlike the other options, this is just a fitted sheet, not a sheet set, so this selection is considerably less expensive than the others.

This sheet nearly achieved a near-perfect score on our tests, standing out from the crowd thanks to its ultra-soft fabric. One tester shared that the fitted sheet was among "the most comfortable" ones they tested all day, adding that its reasonable price was a nice bonus. Take an extra 20 to 40 percent off (and then some with their extra code) and you're getting even more of a steal.

There's no better way to cool off at the end of the summer than by tucking yourself into a set of PEOPLE Tested-approved cooling bed sheets. Shop these favorites before their respective Labor Day sales end on September 5.

