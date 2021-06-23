12 Comfortable Chairs on Sale for Prime Day, Including Office and Lounge Chairs
Even if you snagged a cart full of items when Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday, you might want to give the sale a second look. Today, in the final hours of Prime Day, there are still deals to take advantage of, including discounts on chairs - many of them.
Looking for a place to sit? We rounded up comfortable dining chairs, bean bag chairs, loungers, and office chairs on sale at Amazon. With your Prime membership, you can take up to 35 percent off original prices. Discounts end on June 22 at midnight PT, so you'll need to move faster than you would in a game of musical chairs if you need a new seat in your home.
Comfortable Chairs on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
- Songmics Set of 2 Dining Chairs with Backrest, $76.51 (orig. $117.18)
- Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair, $99 (orig. $147.70)
- Holly Home Modern Fabric Lazy Chair, $114.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Hughapy Chair Cushions Desk Seat, $28.79 (orig. $35.99)
- Floguor Foldable Lazy Sofa Bed, $151.10 (orig. $188.88)
- Big Joe Lenox Large Fuf Foam-Filled Bean Bag Chair, $76.99 (orig. $109.98)
- Nice C Low Beach Folding Chair, $85.24 (orig. $109.99)
- OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair, $159.70
- OSP Home Furnishings Milo Office Chair, $99.98 (orig. $115.26)
- Linon Cora Faux Flokati Armless Office Chair, $79.09 (orig. $96.04)
- Floguor Large Floor Chair, $127.99 (orig. $159.99)
- OSP Home Furnishings Layton Office Chair, $142.40 (orig. $178)
If you're still going to work from home for a while and are looking for a new office chair, take a look at this functional and stylish fuzzy armless office chair. Shoppers call the chair "soft and fluffy," "a sturdy chair" that's "very cute."
Buy It! Linon Cora Faux Flokati Armless Office Chair, $79.09 (orig. $96.04); amazon.com
For maximum comfort, opt for this large floor chair, which has three adjustable settings: It can lay down for naps, stay upright for Netflix, or perch right in the middle. "The floor chair is amazing - all of our families and friends like it. There's something for everyone's comfort levels and styles that will keep your back and body comfortable," one reviewer writes.
Buy It! Floguor Foldable Lazy Sofa Bed, $151.10 (orig. $188.88); amazon.com
For avid beachgoers and campers, this low folding chair is a comfortable (and portable) option that's on sale for Prime Day. Amazon shoppers say that the chair is "sturdy, comfortable, and easy to transport" and call it the "perfect compact beach chair."
Buy It! Nice C Low Beach Folding Chair, $85.24 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
There are many options to scroll through before Amazon Prime Day 2021 ends. Take a look below at more comfortable chairs on sale before their discounts expire.
