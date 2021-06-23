Home

12 Comfortable Chairs on Sale for Prime Day, Including Office and Lounge Chairs

They’re up to 35 percent off in the final hours of the sale
By Taylor Lane
June 22, 2021 09:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Even if you snagged a cart full of items when Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday, you might want to give the sale a second look. Today, in the final hours of Prime Day, there are still deals to take advantage of, including discounts on chairs - many of them.

Looking for a place to sit? We rounded up comfortable dining chairs, bean bag chairs, loungers, and office chairs on sale at Amazon. With your Prime membership, you can take up to 35 percent off original prices. Discounts end on June 22 at midnight PT, so you'll need to move faster than you would in a game of musical chairs if you need a new seat in your home.

Comfortable Chairs on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

If you're still going to work from home for a while and are looking for a new office chair, take a look at this functional and stylish fuzzy armless office chair. Shoppers call the chair "soft and fluffy," "a sturdy chair" that's "very cute."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Linon Cora Faux Flokati Armless Office Chair, $79.09 (orig. $96.04); amazon.com

For maximum comfort, opt for this large floor chair, which has three adjustable settings: It can lay down for naps, stay upright for Netflix, or perch right in the middle. "The floor chair is amazing - all of our families and friends like it. There's something for everyone's comfort levels and styles that will keep your back and body comfortable," one reviewer writes.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Floguor Foldable Lazy Sofa Bed, $151.10 (orig. $188.88); amazon.com

For avid beachgoers and campers, this low folding chair is a comfortable (and portable) option that's on sale for Prime Day. Amazon shoppers say that the chair is "sturdy, comfortable, and easy to transport" and call it the "perfect compact beach chair."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nice C Low Beach Folding Chair, $85.24 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

There are many options to scroll through before Amazon Prime Day 2021 ends. Take a look below at more comfortable chairs on sale before their discounts expire.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Songmics Set of 2 Dining Chairs with Backrest, $76.51 (orig. $117.18); amazon.com

Buy It! Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair, $99 (orig. $147.70); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Holly Home Modern Fabric Lazy Chair, $114.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hughapy Chair Cushions Desk Seat, $28.79 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Big Joe Lenox Large Fuf Foam-Filled Bean Bag Chair, $76.99 (orig. $109.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair, $159.70; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! OSP Home Furnishings Milo Office Chair, $99.98 (orig. $115.26); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Floguor Large Floor Chair, $127.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! OSP Home Furnishings Layton Office Chair, $142.40 (orig. $178); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Home
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com