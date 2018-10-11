Calling All Coffee Lovers! Here's 6 Top-Rated Coffee Essentials You Need From Amazon

‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes! While we’re totally into treating ourselves to the occasional PSL, this season, we’re planning on getting in our morning coffee fix at home (partly because we’d rather save money and put it towards this new fall coat we’ve been eyeing, and partly because we found amazing coffee makers we want to buy for ourselves.)

But with so many coffee making products out there on Amazon alone, which ones are the very best to buy? We went straight to one of the most reliable sources for the answer — Amazon customers — and scoured tons and tons of coffee maker reviews to find everything from the best single cup coffee maker to the best french press. To all our fellow coffee lovers out there, keep scrolling to find the best coffee essentials you should own!

Best Single Cup Coffee Maker: Keurig K55/K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you’re a one-and-done kind of coffee drinker, you’ll definitely want a single cup coffee maker, like this Keurig K55/K-Classic Coffee Maker. It’s a bestseller on Amazon — and has over 5,500 positive customer reviews — compared to other models of the Keurig, like the Keurig K-Elite and Keurig K575. Plus, you have the option to buy Keurig coffee pod variety packs, so you can switch up your coffee flavor on the regular.

Amazon

Buy It! Keurig K55/K-Classic Coffee Maker, $89.99 (orig $99.99); amazon.com

Best Coffee Maker with Grinder: Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12 Cup Coffee Maker

Cuisinart is commonly known for its amazing kitchen appliances including the Grind & Brew 12 Cup Coffee Maker. This dual functioning coffee maker automatically grinds beans before brewing, so if you’re a fan of using coffee beans, this one’s for you. (And over 1,000 Amazon customers agree!)

Amazon

Buy It! Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12 Cup Coffee Maker, $119.21; amazon.com

Best French Press: Secura Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker

If you can’t function without a super strong cup of coffee in the morning, we suggest investing in a french press like this Secura Stainless Steel French Press on Amazon. It has a 3-layer filtration system that’s designed to trap even the smallest coffee grounds to produce a full-bodied (extra strong) flavor. Plus, with over 3,100 positive reviews, it’s bound to be one of the best french press machines available — and it’s under $30.

Amazon

Buy It! Secura Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker, $28.98; amazon.com

Best Espresso Machine: Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker

Be your own barista! It’s easy to create delectable coffee drinks, like a quick shot of espresso or a cappuccino, from the comfort of your home with Mr. Coffee’s Cafe Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker. While it’s a bit more of an investment, its 2000+ positive customer reviews are a good indicator that it’s worth the purchase. And if you want to make the best espresso or cappuccino, over 3,700 Amazon customers recommend using this Lavazza medium espresso roast.

Amazon

Buy It! Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker, $169.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Lavazza Super Crema Whole Bean Coffee Blend Medium Espresso Roast, $19.08; amazon.com

Best Coffee Grinder: KRUPS Electric Coffee Grinder

You need really fine coffee grounds when it comes to making the best cup of coffee, which is why a powerful grinder is a must. This KRUPS Electric Coffee Grinder can grind anything from coffee beans to spices to nuts, and it’s a top-rated product on Amazon thanks to its 10,000+ positive reviews.

Amazon

Buy It! KRUPS Electric Coffee Grinder/Spice Grinder, $15.96 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Peet’s Coffee Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee, $8.53; amazon.com