We tested 20 coffeemakers, from drip coffee makers to espresso machines. Our testers evaluated the built-in grinder in each machine for the consistency of the grounds. Machines that brewed drip coffee were evaluated on the time it took to brew a pot (or a cup for single-serve machines), the temperature of the freshly brewed coffee, and the taste. For espresso, speed and temperature were also tested, along with quality of the espresso shot and taste. Milk frothers were also evaluated when included with a machine. For each of the 20 machines, design, ease of cleaning, and performance were all evaluated and scored to determine our winners.