These Coffee Machines With Grinders Brew the Freshest Cup Possible
There's coffee… and then there's freshly-ground coffee at the push of a button. Connoisseurs know that whole bean coffee is always the way to go (pre-ground coffee loses its freshness and flavor while sitting on a shelf, especially when stored at elevated temperatures). With the machines we tested, you don't have the hassle of a separate coffee grinder, or the mess of transferring grounds from grinder to coffee maker — these machines are all-in-one.
While it can be tough to justify splurging on household items while dealing with inflation, consider how much you truly spend on coffee already. If a coffee shop drink costs $4 or more, do the math. If you buy five a week, that's $1,040 a year. Yes, the cost of a quality coffee maker can be high, but if you are dedicated to making your coffee at home, it may be worth the swap. (Of course, that also means you won't catch Ben Affleck on his Dunkin' runs, but so it goes.)
Whether you're a drip coffee fan or more of an espresso type, we found the very best coffee makers with built-in grinders. Out of a field of 20, these five were our favorites (with the Breville Grind Control topping the list).
On This Page
- Best Overall: Breville BDC650BSS Grind Control Coffee Maker (Brushed Stainless Steel)
- Best for Espresso: Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine (Brushed Stainless Steel)
- Best Design: Terra Kaffe TK-01
- Best Value: Cuisinart DGB-2 Conical Burr Grind and Brew Single-Serve Coffeemaker
- Best for Large Batches: Gevi 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, Grind and Brew Automatic Coffee Machine
- Things to Consider Before Buying
- How We Tested
- What Is People Tested?
Best Overall: Breville BDC650BSS Grind Control Coffee Maker (Brushed Stainless Steel)
Pros: This Breville model makes a great cup of coffee, the digital display keeps you posted on the brewing time, and the carafe is insulated.
Cons: It's a little bulky, and we had hoped for included instructions on the recommended bean to water ratio.
In just six minutes — including the bean grinding — you'll have a full, freshly-brewed pot of coffee with the Breville Grind Control coffee maker. A tasty one, too: The brew comes out "very smooth; a nice cup of coffee," noted our tester, adding that there were no grounds at the bottom of the cup.
The grinding and brewing processes worked well. Using this machine was easy and user-friendly, though some instructions on the water to bean ratio would have been nice. This machine is average size, and a little bulky, but the carafe was insulated, which is a nice touch. It also comes with a stainless steel travel mug, making the morning commute a bit more pleasant.
The thoughtful touches didn't end with the insulated carafe. Any regular coffee drinker knows how long the wait can feel for that first cup in the morning. So we really appreciated the digital display on this machine, which indicates the grind time and when it's preheating. The display shows you exactly how long it will take to brew a pot of coffee.
This model got our top score for ease of cleaning. It was very easy to take apart and clean. Our tester gave it the PEOPLE Tested recommendation.
|
Makes drip coffee
|
Yes
|
Makes espresso
|
No
|
Milk frother
|
No
|
Dimensions
|
12.5" x 8.5" x 16.3" and 16 lbs.
Best for Espresso: Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine (Brushed Stainless Steel)
Pros: This machine produces great-tasting espresso, and its milk frother makes cafe-quality foam.
Cons: The tamp gets locked into the machine and can be hard to release; the instructions aren't thorough.
If you're more of an espresso person than a drip coffee devotee, consider this model. It produces shots that "taste just like an espresso from a cafe or coffee shop," according to our tester. The espresso brews super-fast, and the machine has its own timer on the display.
The included milk frother is very easy to use and produces a nice froth, plus a frother cup, which is a nice convenience. The machine is easy to set up, but the tamp gets locked into the machine after use, our tester pointed out, so it's hard to release it from the chamber. While we liked the design and the simple brushed stainless steel, the surface does show fingerprints.
The higher price point reflects the quality of this machine — our tester called its grinding and brewing capabilities "excellent." The Breville Barista Pro produces a custom grind, and the whole thing is very easy to use once you get the initial process down. It's easy to take apart and clean, too. Always a plus.
|
Makes drip coffee
|
No
|
Makes espresso
|
Yes
|
Milk frother
|
Yes
|
Dimensions
|
13" x 12" x 13" and 20 lbs
Best Design: Terra Kaffe TK-01
Pros: You'll get silky smooth espresso shots from this machine, which is loaded with features.
Cons: The Terra Kaffe TK-01 takes up significant counter space, and it's on the noisy side.
Espresso lovers, rejoice: The Terra Kaffe TK-01 makes an "incredibly good shot of espresso," said our tester. "Silky smooth."
Grinding and brewing capabilities on this model are excellent—the Terra Kaffe does exactly what you want it to do with just the press of a button. While it goes to work on your coffee it is a tad loud, but the noise doesn't last long
The milk frother is easy to use and makes a nice, smooth foam, though the process is a bit messy. You also have options for your milk-to-foam ratio on this machine, among other choices on the display which is a nice luxury. Everything is easy to use, automatic, and hidden within the machine.
This sleek model would fit perfectly into the aesthetic of a modern kitchen. We loved how the digital display was extremely detailed. However, there was no compartment for the milk frother, making the accessory that much more likely to get lost. The machine is very large and long, so count on it taking up some counter space. It's easy to take apart and clean.
Overall verdict? "Very good coffee, sleek design, awesome product," reported our tester.
|
Makes drip coffee
|
No
|
Makes espresso
|
Yes
|
Milk frother
|
Yes
|
Dimensions
|
17.3" x 10.6" x 14" (D x W x H) and 23 lbs.
Best Value: Cuisinart DGB-2 Conical Burr Grind & Brew Single-Serve Coffeemaker
Pros: This is a very user-friendly machine that would easily fit in small spaces. You'll have a freshly ground cup ready to go in just over a minute.
Cons: Being a single-serve machine, it's limited in the drinks it can produce, and there are no grind setting options.
If you're going to specialize in something, it's imperative that you do it well. And this little machine does exactly that. Without taking up much space in your kitchen (or your budget, as compared to our other winners), this Cuisinart model makes smooth, freshly ground cups of coffee, one at a time. And it only takes a minute and 23 seconds per cup.
This model prepares "smooth and silky, classic drip coffee," said our tester. It's also got dual capability, either making a freshly ground cup from whole beans, or utilizing coffee pods. It's "perfect for on the go, or small kitchens," added our tester, who'd recommend it based on those qualities.
Easy to disassemble and clean, this machine is a little robotic in design, but very functional without taking up a ton of counter real estate. Easy to use, easy to clean, and gets you out the door with a hot coffee fast. Sounds like a win to us.
|
Makes drip coffee
|
Yes
|
Makes espresso
|
No
|
Milk frother
|
No
|
Dimensions
|
11.02" x 7.28" x 12.67" (L x W x H) and 8.5 lbs.
Best for Large Batches: Gevi 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, Grind and Brew Automatic Coffee Machine
Pros: You'll have a bold, full pot of coffee in just over four minutes.
Cons: The grinder is very loud, and you have to be careful in adding the exact amount of water for your brewing needs.
Our tester called the coffee from this machine a "crowd favorite." The grinding and brewing process is efficient and fast, though the grinder is very loud—if the grinding noise doesn't wake you up, the "bold" coffee will. The machine also has a two-hour warming function to keep your coffee warm if the machine is not unplugged.
This no-frills model has a very straightforward design, though the instructions are not very clear, and seem to be poorly translated to English. It's easy to clean, but it's particular: Be sure you add the exact amount of water for your brewing needs.
Despite those downsides, our tester said this model brewed "one of the best drip coffees." Its price point only adds to its value.
|
Makes drip coffee
|
Yes
|
Makes espresso
|
No
|
Milk frother
|
No
|
Dimensions
|
14.33" x 10" x 18.9" and 12 lbs.
Things to Consider Before Buying
Volume
Consider how many people in your household will be using the coffeemaker (and how much each person drinks) when deciding on a model that brews a full pot vs. single servings.
Drip vs espresso
Our winning coffee machines with built-in grinders either make drip coffee or espresso—not both. A machine like this is an investment to be used daily, so consider which type of coffee you like to drink most, and most often.
Features
Typically, the higher the price point, the more bells and whistles you'll find on a coffee machine. Espresso, milk frother, and touch screen selections for various types of drinks all tend to come with a higher price. Think about how often you'll use the machine and what sorts of beverages you plan to make on the regular to determine the value for you personally.
How We Tested
We tested 20 coffeemakers, from drip coffee makers to espresso machines. Our testers evaluated the built-in grinder in each machine for the consistency of the grounds. Machines that brewed drip coffee were evaluated on the time it took to brew a pot (or a cup for single-serve machines), the temperature of the freshly brewed coffee, and the taste. For espresso, speed and temperature were also tested, along with quality of the espresso shot and taste. Milk frothers were also evaluated when included with a machine. For each of the 20 machines, design, ease of cleaning, and performance were all evaluated and scored to determine our winners.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our PEOPLE Tested content.