Amazon's Best-Selling Cleaning Supplies Are on Sale for Prime Day — Including Robot Vacuums Under $200

Your home will be sparkling and your wallet will be full

By Summer Cartwright
October 13, 2020 03:00 PM
Amazon Prime Day means outrageous deals on some of the most popular electronics, home goods, and clothing — even celeb-loved brands are offering up huge price cuts for the next two days. But there’s one category of deals that you shouldn’t overlook: cleaning supplies. 

You’ve probably already got a laundry list of sprays, wipes, cleaners, steamers, and more that you’d love to bring into your home for a good spruce-up. So why not get what you need and save money all at once? Best-selling cleaning products like upright vacuum cleaners, compostable trash bags, and drain protectors are on sale for as low as $5. 

Some of these must-haves are more than 50 percent off. For example, Seseno’s set of six stackable refrigerator bins typically retail for $40 and today you can snag the space-saving organizational items for just under $20. These huge price cuts are especially encouraging if you’ve been thinking of getting a new appliance, like a vacuum, but have held off due to the price tag. 

Today you can snag robot vacuums for under $200, clothing steamers for under $70, and dryer balls for under $10. The deals don’t stop there. Keep scrolling to see the absolute best cleaning supply deals you can shop now for Prime Day

Best Vacuum Deals 

Amazon

Best Kitchen Cleaner Deals

Amazon

 

Best Home Cleaner Deals 

Amazon

Best Laundry Cleaner Deals 

Amazon

