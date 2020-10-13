Amazon's Best-Selling Cleaning Supplies Are on Sale for Prime Day — Including Robot Vacuums Under $200
Your home will be sparkling and your wallet will be full
Amazon Prime Day means outrageous deals on some of the most popular electronics, home goods, and clothing — even celeb-loved brands are offering up huge price cuts for the next two days. But there’s one category of deals that you shouldn’t overlook: cleaning supplies.
You’ve probably already got a laundry list of sprays, wipes, cleaners, steamers, and more that you’d love to bring into your home for a good spruce-up. So why not get what you need and save money all at once? Best-selling cleaning products like upright vacuum cleaners, compostable trash bags, and drain protectors are on sale for as low as $5.
Some of these must-haves are more than 50 percent off. For example, Seseno’s set of six stackable refrigerator bins typically retail for $40 and today you can snag the space-saving organizational items for just under $20. These huge price cuts are especially encouraging if you’ve been thinking of getting a new appliance, like a vacuum, but have held off due to the price tag.
Today you can snag robot vacuums for under $200, clothing steamers for under $70, and dryer balls for under $10. The deals don’t stop there. Keep scrolling to see the absolute best cleaning supply deals you can shop now for Prime Day.
Best Vacuum Deals
- iRobot Roomba 692, $199.99 (orig. $319.99)
- eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max, $209.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Coayu Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $169.98 (orig. $174.98)
- Noisz by ILIFE S5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $131.87 (orig. $147.40)
- Yeedi Robot Vacuum, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99)
Best Kitchen Cleaner Deals
- Stackable Fridge Organizers, $19.99 ($39.99)
- Soledi Over-the-Sink Dish Rack, $66.39 with Prime membership (orig. $82.99)
- Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap (pack of six), $5.94 (orig. $13.99)
- Finish Jet-Dry Aid, 23oz, Dishwasher Rinse Agent & Drying Agent, $8.63 (orig. $10.71)
- Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner, $5 with Prime membership (orig. $5.99)
Best Home Cleaner Deals
- Clorox All Purpose Cleaner with Bleach, $12.99 (orig. $17.99)
- Mini Compostable Trash Bags, $12.79 (orig. $16.99)
- Tub O Towels Multi-Surface Cleaning Wipes, $11.94 (orig. $15.99)
- ToiletShroom Revolutionary Plunger, $16.98 (orig. $19.99)
- TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary BathTub Drain Protector, $16.99 (orig. $18.99)
Best Laundry Cleaner Deals
- Tide Pods 3 in 1 Pack, $27.97 (orig. $39.96)
- Tide Pods Ultra Oxi 4 in 1 Turbo Laundry Detergent Pacs, $21.38 (orig. $31.34)
- SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls, $7.95 (orig. $19.99)
- PurSteam Garment Steamer, $69.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid Eco-Box, $17.94 (orig. $21.99)
