This Zero Gravity Chair with Thousands of Perfect Ratings Is 'Beyond Comfortable' — and It's on Sale at Amazon

“Whenever I take it out, everyone fights for it”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 29, 2023 05:00 AM

Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner Patio Lounge Chair Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

With the weather really starting to heat up, we're all moving from the comfort of our couches to the outdoors, in an effort to soak up as much vitamin D as possible. So if you're looking for an easy way to enhance your outdoor sitting ability, it's worth investing in an ergonomic, comfortable chair that you can take with you anywhere.

The Best Choice Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner Chair is on sale at Amazon, marked down to just $70. These ever-popular chairs are complete with a comfortable seat that effortlessly glides into an ergonomic zero-gravity position, complete with an adjustable canopy that provides shade while you rest. Once the chair is in its reclining position, it automatically locks, so you won't have to worry about it falling backward or forward. It's even made from UV-resistant mesh, along with durable steel that provides tons of support.

A detachable side tray allows you to place drinks in the cupholders and your phone in the extra pocket, so you can always have your essentials at arm's reach. Plus, its lightweight, foldable design allows you to take it with you on the go — whether you're heading to a little league game or the beach. Shoppers can choose from 21 different colors, including gray and mint.

Over 4,200 Amazon shoppers have given the zero gravity chairs a five-star rating, with users calling it "amazingly comfortable" and noting that it's "easy to set up" in reviews. One shopper said, "This is my all-time favorite chair to sit outside in the sun," while another added: "It has all the amenities of a much more expensive one." Plus, an additional reviewer attested: "It's beyond comfortable and whenever I take it out, everyone fights for it."

Head to Amazon to get the Best Choice Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner Chair while it's on sale.

