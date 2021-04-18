Amazon’s Best-Selling Convertible Sofa Is Perfect for Smaller Spaces — and It's Just $250

Profile Menu
Whether you're starting from scratch or just looking to bring in a few new pieces, the cost of furnishing a home can easily add up. Turning to online marketplaces for simple items like coffee tables and kitchen chairs is always an option, but when it comes to bigger purchases like a sofa, the search can be more difficult. Luckily, retailers like Amazon offer quality sofas at affordable prices, like the Best Choice Products Modern Convertible Futon for just $250.
The futon is a number one best-seller in the sofa and couch category, featuring more than 1,400 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers. It comes upholstered with tufted linen, a material reviewers say feels durable enough for the long haul. Its adjustable backrest can easily move into three different positions, so you can lean back during a movie or convert it into a bed for overnight guests. It's even designed with a fold-down armrest with two built-in cup holders, eliminating the need for side tables in smaller spaces. In fact, many shoppers say the futon fits beautifully in tinier homes or apartments without appearing bulky.
Buy It! Best Choice Products Modern Convertible Futon, $249.99; amazon.com
Many customers agree the futon is extremely easy to put together, especially for those who have minimal experience building furniture. Despite the low price point, others say it feels quite comfortable and sturdy.
"I recently moved to another state into a one bedroom apartment and wanted something for family members to stay whenever they visited," wrote one shopper. "This was very easy to assemble — I would say the whole assembly process took about 20 minutes, which really only consisted of screwing the legs on and sticking the velcro armrests onto the seats. I highly recommend it, especially for the price!"
"When I found myself in urgent need of a small couch, I took a gamble and ordered this one since it had the added bonus of laying flat as a sleep surface," said another. "It's honestly better than I expected, and it was easier to assemble than most children's toys. Everything you need is included. Obviously, this is not going to give you La-Z-Boy levels of comfort and durability, but for the very modest price, it is a functional, attractive, and comfortable piece of furniture."
If you're looking for a brand new futon on a budget, head to Amazon to grab the Best Choice Products Modern Convertible Futon, available in grey, beige, and black for $250 each.