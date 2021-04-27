Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Blown Away’ by the Quality of This $160 Dining Set

Its low price may raise eyebrows, but the set is made of surprisingly durable materials, from the steel frame of its chairs and shelves to its water-resistant wood tabletop. “I’m blown away by the thoughtful design and quality workmanship,” said a reviewer, who was equally shocked by its foolproof assembly process. “I was a little concerned when I initially opened one of the boxes and screws went flying everywhere, but to my surprise, not one piece was missing and I was able to complete assembly with no problem thanks to the easy-to-follow instructions.”