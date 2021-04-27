Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Blown Away’ by the Quality of This $160 Dining Set

Profile Menu
If your home has a tiny kitchen, chances are your dining area is equally downsized. Small spaces naturally require small furniture, but they also benefit from pieces with built-in storage. Amazon shoppers say they had those principals in mind when they stumbled upon the Best Choice Products 3-Piece Dining Table Set, and according to more than 1,000 of them, it turned out to be a “perfect fit.”
The dining set comes with two cushioned chairs and a table-countertop hybrid with an attached shelving unit, which is ideal for storing items that would normally take up valuable kitchen space. The chairs’ curved backrests promote healthy posture, and they’re just the right height to store under the table when not in use. At just $160 for all three pieces, the set is as affordable as it is space-efficient.
The table clocks in at 36 inches long, 19.5 inches wide, and 36 inches tall. Reviewers say it offers enough surface area for two people, but is compact enough to fit in their homes’ littlest nooks and crannies. One customer said it saved her from years of dining over a coffee table in her 700-square foot apartment.
Buy It! Best Choice Products 3-Piece Dining Table Set, $159.99; amazon.com
According to shoppers, the three built-in shelves freed up tons of space in their already-crowded homes. Some have transformed them into a makeshift bar, while others use the extra space to show off their favorite home decor and dinnerware. “I have a small one-bedroom apartment and I needed a small table,” one person wrote. “This was a perfect fit, and I love the shelves. I am going to put my mother’s deco plates on display there.”
Its low price may raise eyebrows, but the set is made of surprisingly durable materials, from the steel frame of its chairs and shelves to its water-resistant wood tabletop. “I’m blown away by the thoughtful design and quality workmanship,” said a reviewer, who was equally shocked by its foolproof assembly process. “I was a little concerned when I initially opened one of the boxes and screws went flying everywhere, but to my surprise, not one piece was missing and I was able to complete assembly with no problem thanks to the easy-to-follow instructions.”
The Best Choice Products 3-Piece Dining Table Set is currently in stock on Amazon, but we recommend you secure yours before the rest of the world catches on. For an extra $89, the brand will even send in an expert to assemble it for you.
