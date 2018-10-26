11 Surprisingly Chic Home Goods You Can Buy at Walmart

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably obsessed with making quick and easy updates to your home decor. Bonus points if the chic new chair or dinnerware set that catches your eye happens to be a cheap thrill. That’s why we have a minor fixation with all things Walmart — they’ve basically got a lock on household upgrades that won’t break the bank. Whether you’re cruising for a cozy fall throw or a cheerful watering can to brighten up your yardwork, there’s something here bound to catch your eye. Happy shopping!

Best Indoor Accent

Buy It! 36” Gold Sunburst Wall Mirror, $65.14; walmart.com

Best Cozy Throw

Walmart

Buy It! South Shore Lodge Gray Cable Knit Throw Blanket, $88.64 (orig. $99.16); walmart.com

Best Midcentury-Style Couch

Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes and Gardens Flynn Mid Century Futon, $279–$299; walmart.com

Best in Tabletop

Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Indigo Swirl Dinner Plates, Blue, Set of Six, $14.96; walmart.com

Best Modern Moment

Walmart

Buy It! ACME Deoss Nightstand, $80–$95.33; walmart.com

Best Gardening Tool

Walmart

Buy It! Gardener Select 7L 1.85G Watering Can, $36.99; walmart.com

Best Outdoor Accessory

Walmart

Buy It! Shine Company Royal Palm Plastic Adirondack Chair, $156.20; walmart.com

Best Farmhouse Vibes

Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Bryant Solid Wood Dining Bench, $79.98–$91.99; walmart.com

Best Throw Pillow

Walmart

Buy It! Rizzy Home Fractured Ikat Cotton Decorative Throw Pillow, $12.50; walmart.com

Best Home Spa Solution

Walmart

Buy It! Mllieroo Bamboo Floor Teak Bath Mat with Non-Slip Feet, $42.86; walmart.com

Best Storage Solve

Walmart

Buy It! Sauder Viabella Storage Cabinet, $206.76; walmart.com