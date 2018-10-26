11 Surprisingly Chic Home Goods You Can Buy at Walmart

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably obsessed with making quick and easy updates to your home decor. Bonus points if the chic new chair or dinnerware set that catches your eye happens to be a cheap thrill. That’s why we have a minor fixation with all things Walmart — they’ve basically got a lock on household upgrades that won’t break the bank. Whether you’re cruising for a cozy fall throw or a cheerful watering can to brighten up your yardwork, there’s something here bound to catch your eye. Happy shopping!
Best Indoor Accent
Buy It! 36” Gold Sunburst Wall Mirror, $65.14; walmart.com
Best Cozy Throw
Buy It! South Shore Lodge Gray Cable Knit Throw Blanket, $88.64 (orig. $99.16); walmart.com
Best Midcentury-Style Couch
Buy It! Better Homes and Gardens Flynn Mid Century Futon, $279–$299; walmart.com
Best in Tabletop
Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Indigo Swirl Dinner Plates, Blue, Set of Six, $14.96; walmart.com
Best Modern Moment
Buy It! ACME Deoss Nightstand, $80–$95.33; walmart.com
Best Gardening Tool
Buy It! Gardener Select 7L 1.85G Watering Can, $36.99; walmart.com
Best Outdoor Accessory
Buy It! Shine Company Royal Palm Plastic Adirondack Chair, $156.20; walmart.com
Best Farmhouse Vibes
Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Bryant Solid Wood Dining Bench, $79.98–$91.99; walmart.com
Best Throw Pillow
Buy It! Rizzy Home Fractured Ikat Cotton Decorative Throw Pillow, $12.50; walmart.com
Best Home Spa Solution
Buy It! Mllieroo Bamboo Floor Teak Bath Mat with Non-Slip Feet, $42.86; walmart.com
Best Storage Solve
Buy It! Sauder Viabella Storage Cabinet, $206.76; walmart.com