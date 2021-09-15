These Dressers from Amazon Look Pricey — but They're All Under $150 Right Now

Hodedah 2-Top Chest of Drawers

Constructed from wood, this chest of drawers is complete with plenty of space within the drawers and on the cabinet surface. It's designed with five large-capacity drawers as well as two smaller ones at the top that can be locked with the included keys.

"This thing is incredibly sturdy for a cheaper dresser, and it doesn't look cheap," one shopper says. "I'm incredibly impressed by this purchase."