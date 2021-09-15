These Dressers from Amazon Look Pricey — but They're All Under $150 Right Now
Over the past year, it's likely you've added a few pieces of furniture into your home, whether you were crafting a work-from-home setup or simply needed a new comfortable couch. And while you were likely adding an ergonomic desk chair and extra-large TVs into the house, there may have been one overlooked piece of furniture that also needs an upgrade: the dresser.
Dressers, after all, are the key to keeping all your clothes organized and out of sight — especially if you're lacking extra closet space. Thanks to the flat space on top, dressers are also an excellent surface to house just about everything, including jewelry, books, clocks, and framed photos. While drawers can often become quite expensive the bigger they become, Amazon is home to a slew of cheap dressers — and right now you can find a ton of great options for under $150.
Keep scrolling to check out a collection of some of the most popular cheap dressers on Amazon, along with reviews from shoppers, all for $150 or less.
- Hodedah 2-Top Chest of Drawers, $145.40 (orig. $289)
- Yitahome 10-Drawer Dresser, $103.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Seseno 9-Drawer Dresser, $118.99
- Sorbus Dresser with 5 Drawers, $61.99
- Songmics Rustic Drawer Dresser, $70.54 (orig. $82.99)
- Linsy Home Wide Chest of Drawers, $74.99 with coupon (orig. $84.99)
- Songmics 4-Tier Dresser, $53.27
- Sorbus Dresser with 8 Drawers, $109.99
- Wlive Tall Dresser with 4 Drawers, $45.99
- Wlive Dresser with 5 Drawers, $69.99
Hodedah 2-Top Chest of Drawers
Constructed from wood, this chest of drawers is complete with plenty of space within the drawers and on the cabinet surface. It's designed with five large-capacity drawers as well as two smaller ones at the top that can be locked with the included keys.
"This thing is incredibly sturdy for a cheaper dresser, and it doesn't look cheap," one shopper says. "I'm incredibly impressed by this purchase."
Yitahome 10-Drawer Dresser
This dresser is designed with fabric drawers which are easily removable and can be folded up while not in use. It's wonderfully easy to assemble — all you've got to do is attach the included bars and pop up the drawers and you're good to go. Shoppers can also choose from a slew of colors, including brown, charcoal, and coffee.
"My two sons have tons of clothes," a five-star reviewer says. "We needed to upgrade their old dresser and instead of getting some nice wood furniture, we got this simple box drawer system. This is fantastic. It holds all their clothes with room to spare."
Seseno 9-Drawer Dresser
If you're looking for a dresser that boasts a handful of drawers that come in different sizes, opt for this 9-drawer dresser. It's complete with six large drawers, as well as three smaller ones, that are the ideal size to hold everything from socks to accessories.
"I am very short on storage space and was looking for a cheap chest of drawers to 'hide' in a closet," one shopper says. "This is perfect, much nicer than I was expecting, attractive, and holds a large amount of items easily."
Sorbus Dresser with 5 Drawers
This dresser is small enough to be tucked into a closet, yet also stylish enough to openly place in a hallway or entryway to house everything such as books and shoes. Five drawers provide plenty of storage space, complete with a wood top to drop mail and keys. Shoppers can also choose from a handful of colors, including beige and charcoal.
"I'm so impressed with the quality of this product [that] I have bought another one a day later," one shopper says. "It is in my bathroom providing all kinds of room for me to stash things I need all the time, but don't want to see on display."
Songmics Rustic Drawer Dresser
This rustic brown dresser is cute enough to prop up in the living room or entryway, designed with six drawers that's sure to help tidy up any space. Use it to store clothes or fill it with all the objects that had formerly not found a home, whether you have an excess of blankets or need a place to stuff workout clothes.
"This storage system is perfect for small spaces," a shopper shares. "It's sturdier than I thought it would be. It's very easy to assemble and it looks nice for a fabric storage system."
Linsy Home Wide Chest of Drawers
For anyone low on space, this dresser can also function as a nightstand, thanks to its small size. It boasts ample space on top to place a charging phone and lamp, as well as six drawers: three large and three small.
"I was surprised at just how high quality this dresser was," a shopper says. "The faux wood laminate on the front of each drawer and on the top of the cabinet [is] actually really nice. Plus, all the metal feels pretty high quality."
Songmics 4-Tier Dresser
This slim dresser is perfect to place in a bedroom to provide extra storage, or if you're heading off to college and need another set of drawers. Four fabric drawers are available to store makeup and sweaters, and a wood cabinet on top supplies space for the likes of a succulent or framed photograph.
"Got this for my bathroom. It's amazing how much you can fit into the drawers!" one reviewer shares. "It was super simple to assemble and it looks nice."
Sorbus Dresser with 8 Drawers
You'll be able to stuff a ton of clothes into this eight-drawer dresser, complete with six smaller drawers and two larger ones. The foldable fabric drawers look super stylish — and appear much more expensive than one might assume. The whole thing is finished off with a long cabinet that's big enough to fit plants, candles, and even jewelry boxes.
"This eight-drawer fabric dresser was excellent for organizing my son's room," a shopper says. "His closet is extremely small, making it difficult for storage of any kind. It's perfect for his clothes, but there's also enough room for other prized possessions. We were able to see his floor again thanks to this dresser!"
Wlive Tall Dresser with 4 Drawers
This multifunctional dresser is not only super tall, but it's also an ideal piece to stick in a closet and out of sight. The drawers are big enough to organize everything from clothes and blankets to socks and small accessories. Plus it's sturdy thanks to a strong steel frame that won't topple over.
"I love this dresser," a reviewer says. "It looks so sleek and modern and has a good amount of space. I can fit about [seven to eight] pairs of jeans in one drawer. It's super easy to assemble as well, [and] took about 10 minutes."
Wlive Dresser with 5 Drawers
This five-drawer chest is versatile and can be placed in just about any room in the house to offer additional storage.The three small and two large drawers are easy to pull out thanks to the sturdy handles. It's also the number one bestselling dresser in its category at Amazon.
"This modern designed drawer has provided a great decoration to my foyer as well as a great organizer," a shopper says. "I used it to store indoor shoes and some outdoor winter stuff, as the family likes to get ready by the door right before they go out."
