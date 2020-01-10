A Schitt's Creek-Themed Cruise Is Coming, Plus More Celeb and Pop Culture Sailings to Book Now
Hit the high seas with your favorite celebs (and other superfans)
Schitt's Creek
Time to pack up the wig wall and hit the high seas! A Schitt's Creek-themed cruise will set sail next March and promises plenty of unique, Rose family-approved experiences. While the stars of the hit series will not be on board, the voyage, dubbed "Moira's Boat Party: Ew, Cruising!", will include activities like a fruit wine tasting, Alexis's bar crawl, 'The Crowening' party, a Jazzagals performance and of course, a costume contest. There will also be a few more conventional cruise offerings, like snorkeling and shore excursions, on the itinerary which begins in Miami with planned stops in Key West and Nassau, Bahamas.
WHEN: March 30 - April 3, 2023
WHERE: Miami, Key West and Nassau
BOOK IT! moiraspartyboat.com
Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT TO EXPECT: The actress turned lifestyle guru is taking her brand out on the water with the goop at Sea Experience, which is officially setting sail this October in partnership with Celebrity Cruises. Originally designed to be an 11-night wellness cruise from Barcelona through the Mediterranean starting in August 2020, the sailing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the first sailing will depart from Miami on October 9 on the Celebrity Summit ship, for a five-night excursion. Three other sailings are expected this fall, leaving from Fort Lauderdale for four-night, seven-night and 10-night cruises.
Though Paltrow is no longer expected to be on board as planned, various wellness practitioners and health experts will be. A variety of sessions throughout the trip are designed to heal the mind, body and soul. Guests should expect to get full-on "gooped" from food to beauty and everything in between.
WHEN: Several dates throughout the fall, starting October 9
WHERE: Around Miami and Fort Lauderdale
BOOK IT! celebritycruises.com
Michael Franti
WHAT TO EXPECT: After spending over a year at a yoga retreat in Bali at the Soulshine resort, the musician and activist has decided to bring his wellness-inspired lifestyle out to sea.
The rocker will be setting sail on the first-ever Soulshine At Sea cruise aboard Norwegian Gem for a voyage complete with yoga, cooking demos, DJ-led workouts and, of course, live music. (Franti will be playing two shows!)
Fares for the inclusive cruise range from $1,501 for an inside stateroom to $5,791 for an Owners Suite (but they're selling out fast). All passengers must be vaccinated.
WHEN: November 3-7, 2021
WHERE: Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas
BOOK IT! www.soulshineatsea.com
Friends
WHAT TO EXPECT: Lovers of the uber-popular sitcom can set sail on a Friends cruise, which will take place place in May 2022 on the ship Celebrity Equinox. The cruise embarks from Fort Lauderdale, with stops at ports in Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, Mexico.
Created by travel agency Fana World Travel, Cruise with Friends will offer 500 Friends fans an experiential getaway, complete with a themed costume contest, a trivia game and more fun activities. "Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross," the website teases. Sadly, none of the cast members are scheduled to appear on the journey.
Fares for the inclusive cruise range from $1,648.66 for an inside stateroom to $3,048.66 for a Sky Suite with a balcony.
WHEN: May 15-21, 2022
WHERE: Fort Lauderdale to Cozumel, Mexico
BOOK IT! cruisewithfriends.net
Kesha
WHAT TO EXPECT: After originally being canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the second iteration of Kesha's Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride Cruise will officially be setting sail in fall 2021, with plans to be even bigger and bolder than the first sailing in 2019.
The pop-punk-inspired cruise will take place on the Norwegian Jewel ship, promising four days of endless drinks, delicious food, pools and hot tubs and, of course, music.
In addition to Kesha, the music festival at sea includes performers such as The Struts, K.Flay, Aly & AJ, Misterwives and more - and all will be on board! Cabins are on sale now, starting at $663 per person (for four guests).
WHEN: November 3-7, 2021
WHERE: Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas
BOOK IT! keshasrainbowcruise.com
Star Trek
WHAT TO EXPECT: After being postponed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Star Trek fans can now look forward to Star Trek: The Cruise's new sail date, in February 2022. Guests on the new sailing - called The Un-Conventional Voyage - will find themselves on board Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas ship with George Takei, as well as numerous other Star Trek stars, for 7 days of entertainment inspired by the movie, including themed parties, shows, talks and dining. Bookings open July 28 at 10am CT.
WHEN: February 26-March 5, 2022
WHERE: Begins and ends in Port Canaveral, making stops in Nassau, San Juan and St. Maarten
Book It! startrekthecruise.com
Broadway Stars (including Alan Cumming and Laura Benanti)
WHAT TO EXPECT: All aboard, theater lovers! The Broadway Cruise will set sail in 2020. Several well-known stars will be hanging out (and performing!) aboard the Norwegian Pearl, including Alan Cumming ("Cabaret"), Laura Benanti ("My Fair Lady"), Sierra Boggess ("School of Rock"), Jenn Colella ("Come From Away") and many more.
WHEN: October 10-14, 2020; cabins on sale October 24
WHERE: New York to Bermuda
BOOK IT! thebroadwaycruise.com
New Kids on the Block
WHAT TO EXPECT: Donnie, Jordan, Joey, Jonathan and Danny are setting sail with a boat full of NKOTB fans (for the 11th time!). Previous cruises have included live shows, meet-and-greets and an event called the Pajama Jammy Jam party. This time, according to their website, they "plan to blow everything we did before out of the water!"
WHEN: April 23-27, 2020
WHERE: Miami to Half Moon Cay, Bahamas
Book It! nkotbcruise.com
Impractical Jokers
WHAT TO EXPECT: 2,300 comedy lovers will come together aboard the Norwegian Pearl for four days of laughs courtesy of the Impractical Jokers. Joe, Sal, Q, and Murr will all be on board the ship, where, according to the website, the drinks and punchlines never stop flowing. This will be the fourth Impractical Jokers cruise to set sail, and excursions include a trip to the famed Atlantis resort in the Bahamas.
WHEN: February 10 - 14, 2020
WHERE: Miami to Nassau, Bahamas
Book It! impracticaljokerscruise.com
DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Post Malone
WHAT TO EXPECT: DJ Khaled is hosting the Days of Summer hip-hop cruise on board the Carnival Victory this summer, complete with headlining performances from Cardi B and Post Malone.
WHEN: June 28 - July 1, 2019
WHERE: Miami to Half Moon Cay and Nassau, Bahamas
Book It! daysofsummercruise.com
Jon Bon Jovi
WHAT TO EXPECT: The rocker will have two intimate experiences during this sailing on the Norwegian Jade ship. Bon Jovi will sit down for a Q&A acoustic and storyteller set, as well as perform live in concert with Kings of Suburbia. Special musical guests include Collective Soul and Tonic.
WHEN: April 12-16, 2019
WHERE: Miami to Nassau, Bahamas
Book It! http://carib.runawaytoparadise.com/
Cole Swindell
WHAT TO EXPECT: The "Break Up in the End" singer is joining the star-studded lineup of the Carolina Country Music Fest Cruise this fall, joined by Michael Ray, Chris Lane, and Joe Diffie, among other artists. The full lineup has yet to be announced, but be sure to pack your cowboy boots, as this party on board the Carnival Sunshine ship will surely be the most yeehaw-worthy boat ride of the year for country music fans.
WHEN: November 16-19, 2019
WHERE: Charleston, S.C. to Nassau, Bahamas
Book It! ccmfcruise.com
Richard Branson
WHAT TO EXPECT: To celebrate his 70th birthday, the businessman is setting sail on his first-ever cruise ship. The adults-only voyage will include a birthday bash full of drinks, lounging in the sun, and exploration.
WHEN: July 15-19, 2010
WHERE: Miami to Havana, Cuba (Overnight)
Book It! virginvoyages.com
Chris Jericho
WHAT TO EXPECT: The WWE wrestler will set sail on the Norwegian Pearl for a boat ride full of comedy, wrestling shows, and musical performances from special guests.
WHEN: January 20-24, 2020
WHERE: Miami to Nassau, Bahamas
Book It! chrisjerichocruise.com
Adam Rippon
WHAT TO EXPECT: The fan-favorite Olympic figure skater and recent Dancing with the Stars: Athletes champ is aboard Celebrity Cruises's Pride Party at Sea for the second year in a row where he will serve as an ambassador and grand marshall on the Celebrity cruise ship dubbed Edge in honor of Pride Month.
WHEN: June 2019
WHERE: To be announced
Book It! celebritycruises.com
Brantley Gilbert
WHAT TO EXPECT: This country rocker will be setting sail on the Norwegian Pearl for the second year in a row. Gilbert will likely be joined by other country artists in on-board performances, as last year's guests included Michael Ray, Luke Combs and Colt Ford.
WHEN: November 4-8, 2019
WHERE: Sailing from Miami to the Caribbean (full intinerary to be announced)
Book It! brantleygilbertcruise.com
Oprah
WHAT TO EXPECT: An O-approved voyage through stunning Alaskan landscapes with appearances by Oprah, Gayle King, lifestyle experts and special guests.
WHEN: Dates to be announced
WHERE: Seattle to Alaska
Book It! hollandamerica.com/oprahmag
Train
WHAT TO EXPECT: The radio-friendly rockers will set sail on the 6th annual Sail Across the Sun cruise, where they'll take the stage on board the Norwegian Pearl with other musical acts that have yet to be announced.
WHEN: February 14-18, 2020
WHERE: Miami to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas
Book It! sailacrossthesun.com
KISS
WHAT TO EXPECT: The members of KISS, like NKOTB, are vets on the cruise scene: Kiss Kruise will be their ninth voyage on the Norwegian Pearl, which includes fan activities, a concert by the band and musical performances by special guests.
WHEN: October 30 - November 4, 2019
WHERE: Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica
Book It! thekisskruise.com