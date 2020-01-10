A Schitt's Creek-Themed Cruise Is Coming, Plus More Celeb and Pop Culture Sailings to Book Now

WHAT TO EXPECT: The actress turned lifestyle guru is taking her brand out on the water with the goop at Sea Experience, which is officially setting sail this October in partnership with Celebrity Cruises. Originally designed to be an 11-night wellness cruise from Barcelona through the Mediterranean starting in August 2020, the sailing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the first sailing will depart from Miami on October 9 on the Celebrity Summit ship, for a five-night excursion. Three other sailings are expected this fall, leaving from Fort Lauderdale for four-night, seven-night and 10-night cruises.

Though Paltrow is no longer expected to be on board as planned, various wellness practitioners and health experts will be. A variety of sessions throughout the trip are designed to heal the mind, body and soul. Guests should expect to get full-on "gooped" from food to beauty and everything in between.

WHEN: Several dates throughout the fall, starting October 9

WHERE: Around Miami and Fort Lauderdale

BOOK IT! celebritycruises.com