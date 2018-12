The entertainment journalist, 44, and real estate developer husband, 46, listed their 8,098-square-foot Chicago brownstone for $6.8 million in March. They renovated the 1866 townhouse in 2015.

Giulianna, who returned to host E!’s nightly news program in September, three years after scaling back her role to focus on raising her son Duke, 5, shut down rumors that the sale was a sign of marital trouble. “My husband has created really, really beautiful homes and beautiful projects in Chicago and beyond, so maybe it’ll be the next great Bill Rancic production we move into,” she told PEOPLE of their possible next home. “He really is so good at what he does and really has created beautiful homes for us — this was like our 10th home! — so I’m sure wherever we move will be yet anther beautiful home built by him.”