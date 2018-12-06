From Massive Mansions to Hot Pink Mobile Homes—See the Best Celebrity House Tours of 2018

The actress opened her $21 million L.A. mansion—where she lived with her now-ex Justin Theroux — to Architectectural Digest in March. Aniston described the style of the sprawling property, which features a pool, teak deck and pocket gardens, as “Old world meets new world.”
As for how she decorated the space? “Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” Aniston told AD. “I’m all about the cozy.”
Alexi Lubomirski, courtesy Architectural Digest
Bobby Berk's DTLA Loft
After 15 years of living in New York City, the Queer Eye star and his husband, Dewey Do, a maxillofacial surgeon, put down new roots in an airy loft in Downtown L.A. The open space—located in a 114-year-old former train station—”is huge to us,” Berk told PEOPLE in July. And although he’s reimagined plenty of spaces using bold color as the resident designer on the Netflix show, he took a different approach for his own. He said, “I like it to be very muted, more on the dark side with masculine tones.”
Justin Coit
Cecily Strong's West Coast Bungalow
The Saturday Night Live star spends nine months of the year in New York City, but when it came time to purchasing her first-ever home, she chose a two-bedroom, two-bathroom fixer-upper in L.A. Strong, who still has an NYC rental, renovated and moved into the space in May 2018, adding playful wallpaper and bright pieces to her refuge from city life.
“I like having very joyful, colorful things around me,” she told PEOPLE. “If there are ever days you’re not feeling great on the inside, it’s good to kind of have something really fun around you.”
Justin Coit
Nicky Hilton's Manhattan Penthouse
She may be an international fashion designer, but when it came to designing her New York penthouse, the socialite let her husband, the aristocratic banker James Rothschild, take the reigns. “James did the vast majority,” Hilton, 34, told AD of the sophisticated decor. “But I added my little feminine touches, my little accessories.”
And though the home is full of family heirlooms and important antiques, she says no room is off-limits to her children, 11-month-old Teddy and 2-year-old Lily Grace.
Bethenny Frankel's Soho Loft
The Real Housewives of New York City star wasn’t necessarily house hunting when she came across a 4,000-square-foot loft in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. But with an undervalued $4.2 million price tag and an ideal location next to her Skinnygirl offices, she was sold.
“This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” she told archdigest.com. “All of a sudden, I was in it.”
She spruced up the space with new wood floors and cabinets, and built in a few luxurious features, like a walk-in closet, spa-like master bathroom, glam room and library.
Architectural Digest
Betsey Johnson's Malibu Mobile Home
After living in New York City for 55 years, the fashion designer woke up one freezing-cold morning and said, “I’m out of here,” she tells PEOPLE. She found a community of some 270 mobile homes overlooking the Pacific Ocean and bought one she calls Malibu Betsey.
“It had to be pink,” Johnson says. She spent more than $500,000 transforming it into a funky two-bedroom, two-bathroom sanctuary that includes a room for her daughter Lulu’s children—Layla, 13, and Ella, 10—who also live in Malibu and often come to visit.
Justin Coit
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross's Creative Family Pad
The decor in the married couple’s home was inspired by the Gramercy Park Hotel and their musical influences. The Los Angeles property serves as a creative oasis for the pair and their 3-year-old son, Jagger. (Simpson also has a 9-year-old son, Bronx, with her ex Pete Wentz).
“This house is our happy place,” Simpson tells PEOPLE. “It’s a place not just for us, but for our family and friends. It’s a place of love.”
Paul Costello
Wiz Khalifa's L.A. Rental
The rapper’s $16,000-per-month L.A. rental home pays homage to both his 5-year-old son Sebastian, and his love of marijuana. In his “game room aka the gang room,” Khalifa houses his award collection and his cannabis-centric bar. Elsewhere in the home, the “Black and Yellow” hit-maker showcases a gallery-style “weed wall” featuring “everybody who smokes pot,” from Snoop Dogg to Willie Nelson.
“We’re big smokers over here, so there’s a lot of smoking stuff,” he told archdigest.com. “I have a hundred joint roller. It rolls a hundred joints at one time. [It would] probably take like 3 days to smoke a hundred joints.”
Sam Frost
Heather Dubrow Orange County Mansion
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum spent years designing every aspect of her dream California home—from the champagne doorbell, to the life-sized gong out by the infinity pool, to the 21-seat movie theater. “I think this is the first house we’ve been in that feels like our true home,” Dubrow told archdigest.com in October.
Ye Rin Mok
Carter Oosterhouse and Amy Smart's Michigan Farmhouse
For most of the year, the Trading Spaces star and his actress wife live in Los Angeles with their one-year-old daughter, Flora. But every summer the couple retreats to their 100-year-old farmhouse in Traverse City, Michigan, to recharge.
Living in the quiet town has been a dream come true for the pair, who also own the local Bonobo Winery with Oosterhouse’s brother Todd. “We love being here,” Smart tells PEOPLE. “You’re surrounded by nature, and it’s so serene. We really find our peace and harmony in this setting.”
Paul Costello
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
The Modern Family star and his husband, Justin Mikita, aren’t into being understated when it comes to the decor in their kitschy-cool Los Feliz, Calif. abode. A neon pink heart from Urban Outfitters hangs on their gallery wall next to a NSFW collage of George W. Bush. “If you look close enough you realize that the medium . . . it’s porn,” Ferguson told archdigest.com with a laugh. The couple’s space is also adorned with other cheeky pieces like a doormat that reads “Homo Meets Homo.”
Emily Berl, courtesy Architectural Digest
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak's Family Home
At the Today Show news anchor’s suburban Connecticut home, he and his sportscaster wife, made every room family-friendly, but weren’t afraid to take a few risks in the decorating process. They added wallpaper to the ceiling, and Czarniak hand-painted a mural in her daughter’s nursery.
“This is where we have all of our laughs, all of our meals, all the mayhem, all the madness,” Melvin teslls PEOPLE of the five-bedroom, six-bath house and their two children, Delano (Del), 4, and Sybil (Sibby), almost 2.
Paul Costello
Bill and Giulianna Rancic's Idaho Escape
When Giuliana and Bill Rancic decided to buy a vacation house in Idaho, they didn’t just scoop up a ready-made mansion — they created a dream home.
“The house was not our style [when we bought it] and had these tiny windows so that you couldn’t see the amazing view,” Bill told archdigest.com of the 4,900-square-foot, 5-bedroom property on Lake Coeur d’Alene. “We completely changed everything.”
“This house signifies the next chapter of my life—as an adult, a woman, and a performer. I was able to pour all of who I am into making this place,” she told the magazine of the 1950s, modernist property she moved into in January with her fiance Taylor Goldsmith.
“When I got here, it had no running water, no electricity—there was a bat flying around in the hall,” she tells PEOPLE. After six months of renovations, the award-winning journalist showed off her palatial home with a new kitchen but the original hardwoods, staircase, and stained-glass windows.
Though she admitted “it’s been a real labor of love,” Hostin has no regrets. “It’s so nice to live in an older home, because it has real history, and it’s really nice to carry that on,” she said.
Tara Donne
1 of
15
Advertisement
1 of 15Alexi Lubomirski, courtesy Architectural Digest
Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles Estate
The actress opened her $21 million L.A. mansion—where she lived with her now-ex Justin Theroux — to Architectectural Digest in March. Aniston described the style of the sprawling property, which features a pool, teak deck and pocket gardens, as “Old world meets new world.”
As for how she decorated the space? “Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” Aniston told AD. “I’m all about the cozy.”
Advertisement
2 of 15Justin Coit
Bobby Berk's DTLA Loft
After 15 years of living in New York City, the Queer Eye star and his husband, Dewey Do, a maxillofacial surgeon, put down new roots in an airy loft in Downtown L.A. The open space—located in a 114-year-old former train station—”is huge to us,” Berk told PEOPLE in July. And although he’s reimagined plenty of spaces using bold color as the resident designer on the Netflix show, he took a different approach for his own. He said, “I like it to be very muted, more on the dark side with masculine tones.”
3 of 15Justin Coit
Cecily Strong's West Coast Bungalow
The Saturday Night Live star spends nine months of the year in New York City, but when it came time to purchasing her first-ever home, she chose a two-bedroom, two-bathroom fixer-upper in L.A. Strong, who still has an NYC rental, renovated and moved into the space in May 2018, adding playful wallpaper and bright pieces to her refuge from city life.
“I like having very joyful, colorful things around me,” she told PEOPLE. “If there are ever days you’re not feeling great on the inside, it’s good to kind of have something really fun around you.”
Advertisement
4 of 15
Nicky Hilton's Manhattan Penthouse
She may be an international fashion designer, but when it came to designing her New York penthouse, the socialite let her husband, the aristocratic banker James Rothschild, take the reigns. “James did the vast majority,” Hilton, 34, told AD of the sophisticated decor. “But I added my little feminine touches, my little accessories.”
And though the home is full of family heirlooms and important antiques, she says no room is off-limits to her children, 11-month-old Teddy and 2-year-old Lily Grace.
Advertisement
5 of 15Architectural Digest
Bethenny Frankel's Soho Loft
The Real Housewives of New York City star wasn’t necessarily house hunting when she came across a 4,000-square-foot loft in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. But with an undervalued $4.2 million price tag and an ideal location next to her Skinnygirl offices, she was sold.
“This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” she told archdigest.com. “All of a sudden, I was in it.”
She spruced up the space with new wood floors and cabinets, and built in a few luxurious features, like a walk-in closet, spa-like master bathroom, glam room and library.
Advertisement
6 of 15Justin Coit
Betsey Johnson's Malibu Mobile Home
After living in New York City for 55 years, the fashion designer woke up one freezing-cold morning and said, “I’m out of here,” she tells PEOPLE. She found a community of some 270 mobile homes overlooking the Pacific Ocean and bought one she calls Malibu Betsey.
“It had to be pink,” Johnson says. She spent more than $500,000 transforming it into a funky two-bedroom, two-bathroom sanctuary that includes a room for her daughter Lulu’s children—Layla, 13, and Ella, 10—who also live in Malibu and often come to visit.
Advertisement
7 of 15Paul Costello
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross's Creative Family Pad
The decor in the married couple’s home was inspired by the Gramercy Park Hotel and their musical influences. The Los Angeles property serves as a creative oasis for the pair and their 3-year-old son, Jagger. (Simpson also has a 9-year-old son, Bronx, with her ex Pete Wentz).
“This house is our happy place,” Simpson tells PEOPLE. “It’s a place not just for us, but for our family and friends. It’s a place of love.”
Advertisement
8 of 15Sam Frost
Wiz Khalifa's L.A. Rental
The rapper’s $16,000-per-month L.A. rental home pays homage to both his 5-year-old son Sebastian, and his love of marijuana. In his “game room aka the gang room,” Khalifa houses his award collection and his cannabis-centric bar. Elsewhere in the home, the “Black and Yellow” hit-maker showcases a gallery-style “weed wall” featuring “everybody who smokes pot,” from Snoop Dogg to Willie Nelson.
“We’re big smokers over here, so there’s a lot of smoking stuff,” he told archdigest.com. “I have a hundred joint roller. It rolls a hundred joints at one time. [It would] probably take like 3 days to smoke a hundred joints.”
Advertisement
9 of 15Ye Rin Mok
Heather Dubrow Orange County Mansion
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum spent years designing every aspect of her dream California home—from the champagne doorbell, to the life-sized gong out by the infinity pool, to the 21-seat movie theater. “I think this is the first house we’ve been in that feels like our true home,” Dubrow told archdigest.com in October.
Advertisement
10 of 15Paul Costello
Carter Oosterhouse and Amy Smart's Michigan Farmhouse
For most of the year, the Trading Spaces star and his actress wife live in Los Angeles with their one-year-old daughter, Flora. But every summer the couple retreats to their 100-year-old farmhouse in Traverse City, Michigan, to recharge.
Living in the quiet town has been a dream come true for the pair, who also own the local Bonobo Winery with Oosterhouse’s brother Todd. “We love being here,” Smart tells PEOPLE. “You’re surrounded by nature, and it’s so serene. We really find our peace and harmony in this setting.”
Advertisement
11 of 15Emily Berl, courtesy Architectural Digest
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
The Modern Family star and his husband, Justin Mikita, aren’t into being understated when it comes to the decor in their kitschy-cool Los Feliz, Calif. abode. A neon pink heart from Urban Outfitters hangs on their gallery wall next to a NSFW collage of George W. Bush. “If you look close enough you realize that the medium . . . it’s porn,” Ferguson told archdigest.com with a laugh. The couple’s space is also adorned with other cheeky pieces like a doormat that reads “Homo Meets Homo.”
Advertisement
12 of 15Paul Costello
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak's Family Home
At the Today Show news anchor’s suburban Connecticut home, he and his sportscaster wife, made every room family-friendly, but weren’t afraid to take a few risks in the decorating process. They added wallpaper to the ceiling, and Czarniak hand-painted a mural in her daughter’s nursery.
“This is where we have all of our laughs, all of our meals, all the mayhem, all the madness,” Melvin teslls PEOPLE of the five-bedroom, six-bath house and their two children, Delano (Del), 4, and Sybil (Sibby), almost 2.
Advertisement
13 of 15Archdigest.com
Bill and Giulianna Rancic's Idaho Escape
When Giuliana and Bill Rancic decided to buy a vacation house in Idaho, they didn’t just scoop up a ready-made mansion — they created a dream home.
“The house was not our style [when we bought it] and had these tiny windows so that you couldn’t see the amazing view,” Bill told archdigest.com of the 4,900-square-foot, 5-bedroom property on Lake Coeur d’Alene. “We completely changed everything.”
Advertisement
14 of 15Trevor Tondro, courtesy Architectural Digest
“This house signifies the next chapter of my life—as an adult, a woman, and a performer. I was able to pour all of who I am into making this place,” she told the magazine of the 1950s, modernist property she moved into in January with her fiance Taylor Goldsmith.
“When I got here, it had no running water, no electricity—there was a bat flying around in the hall,” she tells PEOPLE. After six months of renovations, the award-winning journalist showed off her palatial home with a new kitchen but the original hardwoods, staircase, and stained-glass windows.
Though she admitted “it’s been a real labor of love,” Hostin has no regrets. “It’s so nice to live in an older home, because it has real history, and it’s really nice to carry that on,” she said.
You May Like
Read More
Stay in the Know
Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story