From Massive Mansions to Hot Pink Mobile Homes—See the Best Celebrity House Tours of 2018

The actress opened her $21 million L.A. mansion—where she lived with her now-ex Justin Theroux — to Architectectural Digest in March. Aniston described the style of the sprawling property, which features a pool, teak deck and pocket gardens, as “Old world meets new world.”

As for how she decorated the space? “Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” Aniston told AD. “I’m all about the cozy.”