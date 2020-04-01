15 Candles from Nordstrom to Keep Your Home Smelling Fresh, Clean, and Delicious
They start at just $16
Keeping your space smelling fresh and clean is not just important physically, but also mentally — no one likes to be stuck in a gross-smelling home, right? Aside from investing in a quality air purifier, you can fill a room with the delicious scent of candles, especially ones that double as gorgeous room decor.
If you’ve already burned through your collection of candles these past few weeks and are in need of a new one (or three), Nordstrom happens to have a pretty amazing selection to choose from. The department store carries everything from luxurious candles loved by celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, and Kerry Washington to an array of Anthropologie votives. No matter your budget, there are plenty of beautiful scents and styles to shop.
To help you get started, we picked out 15 of our favorite candles to shop from Nordstrom. They range in price from $16 to $98, and each features a unique blend of fragrances that will make your home cozy and comfortable.
Under $25
- Anthropologie Home Capri Blue Confetti Mini Jar Candle, from $16; nordstrom.com
- Voluspa Japonica Baltic Amber Three-Wick Decorative Tin Candle, $22; nordstrom.com
- Brooklyn Candle Studio Pink Disco Cypress Candle, $22.80 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com
- Uncommon James by Kristin Cavallari Secret Rose Candle, $24; nordstrom.com
- Voluspa Scallop Edge Candle in French Cade Lavender, $24; nordstrom.com
Under $50
- Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Travel Candle, $36; nordstrom.com
- Voluspa Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set, $32.50 ($48 value); nordstrom.com
- Nest Fragrances Ocean Mist Classic Candle, $42; nordstrom.com
- Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle, $32; nordstrom.com
- Anthropologie Home Capri Iridescent Jar Candle, $30; nordstrom.com
Under $100
- Le Labo Santal 26 Vintage Tin Candle, $65; nordstrom.com
- Diptyque Baies/Berries 6.5 oz Candle, $68; nordstrom.com
- Overose Holographic Nudesse Candle, $68; nordstrom.com
- Byredo Bibliotheque Candle, $85; nordstrom.com
- Tom Ford Private Blend Soleil Blanc Candle, $98; nordstrom.com