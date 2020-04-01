15 Candles from Nordstrom to Keep Your Home Smelling Fresh, Clean, and Delicious

Image zoom

Keeping your space smelling fresh and clean is not just important physically, but also mentally — no one likes to be stuck in a gross-smelling home, right? Aside from investing in a quality air purifier, you can fill a room with the delicious scent of candles, especially ones that double as gorgeous room decor.

If you’ve already burned through your collection of candles these past few weeks and are in need of a new one (or three), Nordstrom happens to have a pretty amazing selection to choose from. The department store carries everything from luxurious candles loved by celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, and Kerry Washington to an array of Anthropologie votives. No matter your budget, there are plenty of beautiful scents and styles to shop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To help you get started, we picked out 15 of our favorite candles to shop from Nordstrom. They range in price from $16 to $98, and each features a unique blend of fragrances that will make your home cozy and comfortable.

Under $25

Image zoom

Under $50

Image zoom

Under $100