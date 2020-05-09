Shark Vacuums Are on Super Sale This Weekend — Up to $150 Off

This is your chance to score a robot, pet, or cordless stick vacuum cleaner for less

If your vacuum cleaner isn’t working as hard as it used to, this sale is your chance to upgrade and save on one of the most shopper-loved vacuum brands — period.

This weekend, shoppers can score savings — up to $150 off — on popular Shark vacuums at Best Buy. The retailer launched deals starting at just $200 on Shark stick vacuums, upright vacuums, and robot vacuums that also come with a price-match guarantee, ensuring you’ll get the absolute best deals on the internet.

Shop Shark Vacuums on Sale:

Those looking to tackle pet hair and dander can save on two models, the Shark Rocket IX141 Cordless Stick Pet Vacuum and Shark Apex DuoClean Pet Stick Vacuum, designed specifically for households with cats and dogs. And shoppers searching for a versatile cleaner that they can easily carry and use to tackle stairs and furniture can save on the Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro. The dynamic machine features a portable pod that can be used to clean surfaces that most vacuums are too bulky to reach.

The sale also includes savings on Shark’s affordable and higher-end robot vacuums. Both its Ion Robot and IQ Robot vacuums are among the promotions. Both are self-charging, smart home-compatible, Wi-Fi enabled, and designed to work across hardwood, tile, and carpeted flooring. While the under-$200 Ion Robot vacuum is ideal for budget-minded shoppers, the $450 IQ Robot vacuum comes with a few additional features, like built-in home mapping and a self-emptying base, which collects all the dirt and debris for you.

There are even more vacuum sales happening at Best Buy this weekend, including savings on Bissell and Dyson cleaners. You can also snag the popular Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum for just $160, which is 46 percent off the original price and an insanely good deal for a robot vacuum.

Shop More Vacuum Deals at Best Buy:

There’s no word on how long any of these deals will last, however most Best Buy sales don’t last long (or else they sell out completely). Browse all of Best Buy’s Shark vacuum markdowns here below, or check out all of the retailer’s current promotions through its Top Deals page.

Buy It! Shark Rocket IX141 Cordless Stick Pet Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Shark Ion Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Shark Apex DuoClean Pet Stick Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $279.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Shark Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $329.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Shark IQ R100AE Robot Vacuum, $449.99 (orig. $599.99); bestbuy.com

