Shop

Best Buy’s Incredible Black Friday Deals Won’t Last — Shop Apple Watches and Smart TVs While You Can

There's never been a Samsung TV deal this good

By Summer Cartwright
November 27, 2020 06:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Best Buy

If there were Black Friday royalty, Best Buy would hold the highest title. It’s basically the only time of year when the tech retailer has a bunch of huge discounts at once — this might be why, come the end of November, we’re all so used to seeing massive lines wrapped around the store for days on end. Though the huge shopping day will look a bit different this year, the deals remain just as good. 

Right now, you can shop Apple AirPods for as low as $120, and AirPod Pro headphones for $200, a $50 savings. You can also save up to $250 on the brand's laptops, up to $250 on iPad Pros, and up to $250 on Apple Watches.

As for home electronics, you can shop smart TVs for as little as $150 thanks to one impressive Insignia deal. Samsung is offering discounts up to $600 off on some of their highest-end designs and marking down every single one of its QLED sizes, ranging from a 43-inch version to a whopping 85-inch model. If you’re looking for something fit for a living room, you can get a great 65-inch model for $250— and save that same amount in the process. 

RELATED: Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Just Got Even Better with This Extra Discount

Now that working and learning from home is more prominent than ever, investing in a quality laptop is something that might be on your mind. If so, know that you don’t have to pull out a massive loan to get a model suitable for you. HP Chromebooks are selling for just under $130 this Black Friday, and Lenovo IdeaPads (great for kiddos) are on sale for $120 (a $110 savings). 

And of course, smart home appliances are seeing major price drops. The Ring Doorbell kit, which comes with the security camera, faceplates, and customizable motion sensors, usually costs $250; today, it’s on sale for $170. If you’re looking for a voice assistant that can literally show you the answers to your questions, Google’s Nest Hub is just $50 today. You can set it up to show you the quickest route to work or to connect you with family and friends via video chat.

Other can’t-miss deals include the Dyson V10 cord-free animal vacuum, heralded by practically every pet owner as a saving grace, for $150 off; Crock Pot’s dual pressure cooker and air fryer for $110 off; and HP’s Wireless Inkjet Printer, which is now $95 off.

There are so many deals to go through, but you don’t have to do it alone. Below, we’ve rounded up the absolute best deals in the most popular categories. Check them out (and save big) below. 

Best Apple Deals: 

Best TV Deals: 

Best Laptop and Tablet Deals: 

Best Vacuum Deals: 

Best Smart Home Deals: 

Best Home Deals: 

Best Headphones Deals: 

Best Office Deals: 

Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals:

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com