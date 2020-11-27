Best Buy’s Incredible Black Friday Deals Won’t Last — Shop Apple Watches and Smart TVs While You Can

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If there were Black Friday royalty, Best Buy would hold the highest title. It’s basically the only time of year when the tech retailer has a bunch of huge discounts at once — this might be why, come the end of November, we’re all so used to seeing massive lines wrapped around the store for days on end. Though the huge shopping day will look a bit different this year, the deals remain just as good.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now that working and learning from home is more prominent than ever, investing in a quality laptop is something that might be on your mind. If so, know that you don’t have to pull out a massive loan to get a model suitable for you. HP Chromebooks are selling for just under $130 this Black Friday, and Lenovo IdeaPads (great for kiddos) are on sale for $120 (a $110 savings).

And of course, smart home appliances are seeing major price drops. The Ring Doorbell kit, which comes with the security camera, faceplates, and customizable motion sensors, usually costs $250; today, it’s on sale for $170. If you’re looking for a voice assistant that can literally show you the answers to your questions, Google’s Nest Hub is just $50 today. You can set it up to show you the quickest route to work or to connect you with family and friends via video chat.

There are so many deals to go through, but you don’t have to do it alone. Below, we’ve rounded up the absolute best deals in the most popular categories. Check them out (and save big) below.

Best Apple Deals:

Best TV Deals:

Best Laptop and Tablet Deals:

Best Vacuum Deals:

Best Smart Home Deals:

Best Home Deals:

Best Headphones Deals:

Best Office Deals: