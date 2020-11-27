Best Buy’s Incredible Black Friday Deals Won’t Last — Shop Apple Watches and Smart TVs While You Can
There's never been a Samsung TV deal this good
If there were Black Friday royalty, Best Buy would hold the highest title. It’s basically the only time of year when the tech retailer has a bunch of huge discounts at once — this might be why, come the end of November, we’re all so used to seeing massive lines wrapped around the store for days on end. Though the huge shopping day will look a bit different this year, the deals remain just as good.
Right now, you can shop Apple AirPods for as low as $120, and AirPod Pro headphones for $200, a $50 savings. You can also save up to $250 on the brand's laptops, up to $250 on iPad Pros, and up to $250 on Apple Watches.
As for home electronics, you can shop smart TVs for as little as $150 thanks to one impressive Insignia deal. Samsung is offering discounts up to $600 off on some of their highest-end designs and marking down every single one of its QLED sizes, ranging from a 43-inch version to a whopping 85-inch model. If you’re looking for something fit for a living room, you can get a great 65-inch model for $250— and save that same amount in the process.
Now that working and learning from home is more prominent than ever, investing in a quality laptop is something that might be on your mind. If so, know that you don’t have to pull out a massive loan to get a model suitable for you. HP Chromebooks are selling for just under $130 this Black Friday, and Lenovo IdeaPads (great for kiddos) are on sale for $120 (a $110 savings).
And of course, smart home appliances are seeing major price drops. The Ring Doorbell kit, which comes with the security camera, faceplates, and customizable motion sensors, usually costs $250; today, it’s on sale for $170. If you’re looking for a voice assistant that can literally show you the answers to your questions, Google’s Nest Hub is just $50 today. You can set it up to show you the quickest route to work or to connect you with family and friends via video chat.
Other can’t-miss deals include the Dyson V10 cord-free animal vacuum, heralded by practically every pet owner as a saving grace, for $150 off; Crock Pot’s dual pressure cooker and air fryer for $110 off; and HP’s Wireless Inkjet Printer, which is now $95 off.
There are so many deals to go through, but you don’t have to do it alone. Below, we’ve rounded up the absolute best deals in the most popular categories. Check them out (and save big) below.
Best Apple Deals:
-
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop with Touch ID, 256 GB SSD, $799.99 (orig. $999.99)
-
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop with Touch ID 512GB SSD, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
-
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Display with Touch Bar 256 GB SSD, $1,149.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
-
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Display with Touch Bar, $2149.99 (orig. $2,399.99)
-
Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $119.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
-
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Space Gray and Smart Keyboard, $928.99 (orig. $1,078.99)
-
Apple iPad Air with Wi-Fi 64GB, $429.99 (orig. $499.99)
-
Apple Watch Series 5, $449 (orig. $699)
-
Apple Watch Nike Series 5, $329 (orig. $429)
Best TV Deals:
- TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV, $279.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Samsung 82-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $1,999.99 (orig. $2,599.99)
- LG 65-inch Class NanoCell 85 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $899 (orig. $1,099.99)
- Insignia 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $149.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Samsung 65-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $897.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Hisense 65-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV, $249.99 (orig. $499.99)
- LG 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $349.99 (orig. $399.99)
Best Laptop and Tablet Deals:
- HP 14, $129 (orig. $299)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop with Touch ID 512GB SSD, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Display with Touch Bar 256 GB SSD, $1,149.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Display with Touch Bar, $2149.99 (orig. $2,399.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, $779.99 (orig. $929.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14, $119.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,399.99)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3593 15.6-inch HD Touch Screen Laptop, $599.99 (orig. $799.99)
Best Vacuum Deals:
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Dyson V10 cord-free animal vacuum, $349.99 (orig. $499.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Wi-Fi, $349.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Bissell IonPet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot, $179.99 (orig. $274.99)
- iRobot Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop, $399.99 (orig. $499.99)
Best Smart Home Deals:
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant, $34.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security Kit, $149.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Wemo WiFi Smart Plug, $14.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer, $79 (orig. $129)
- SimpliSafe Home Security System, $179.99 (orig. $249.99)
Best Home Deals:
- Samsung 290W Sound Bar, $129.99 (orig. $259.99)
- Ion Audio Retro Boombox, $59.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Crock-Pot 8-Qt. Express Programmable Slow Cooker and Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, $89.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan, $249.99 (orig. $399.99)
Best Headphones Deals:
- SonyWireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $88 (orig. $199.99)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $119.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $139.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $169.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $24.99 (orig. $59.99)
Best Office Deals:
- HP Ency Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Inkjet Printer, $34.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Logitech G502 HERO SE Wired Optical Gaming Mouse, $34.99 (orig. $79.99)
- HP LED FHD FreeSync Monitor, $109.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Insignia 5,000 mAh Portable Charger, $7.99 (orig. $14.99)
