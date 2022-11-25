Lifestyle Home Found: All the Best Vacuum Deals Happening at Amazon's Black Friday Sale — Up to 81% Off Save on customer-favorite vacuums from Shark, Tineco, iRobot, and more By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. Amazon's Black Friday sale is officially live! The 48-hour shopping event is overflowing with millions of deals across categories. And if you're looking to revamp your floor care routine, plenty of customer-favorite vacuums are on major sale. During the retailer's Black Friday sale, you can save up to 81 percent on all kinds of vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Tineco, Bissell, and other popular brands. Whether you're looking to offload the chore to a smart gadget or an easy way to clean above-floor messes, you can score steep discounts on robot vacuums and handheld vacuums. There are also can't-miss deals on cordless vacuums to tackle everyday messes, as well as powerful upright vacuums to clean more stubborn dirt and debris. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Instead of sifting through the sale to find the perfect vacuum at the right price, you can keep scrolling to see the very best vacuum deals we found at Amazon's Black Friday event. From Roomba robot vacuums to Shark upright vacuums, there's a reliable vacuum for every household on our list of top picks. Amazon Best Cordless Vacuum Deals For daily cleaning, it's a good idea to invest in a cordless vacuum. Along with being lightweight, they don't have a cord that restricts you to the nearest outlet — meaning they're easy to grab for quick messes. Right now, we're eyeing the Inse Cordless Vacuum while it's on super sale for just $100. Designed to clean hard floors and carpets, it's equipped with strong suction power and a five-stage filtration system that includes a HEPA filter. Other notable features? It has a flexible brush head with LED headlights, making it easy to reach tight areas and see a clear cleaning path. Plus, it can convert into a handheld vacuum to clean curtains, furniture, baseboards, and stairs. Another deal that should be on your radar is the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that's on sale and has an on-site coupon in the product description. With the double discounts, you can snap it up for just $110. The vacuum has 22,000 pascals of suction power, and tackles everything from dirt and pet hair to dust and crumbs. Amazon Buy It! Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.97 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com More than 2,700 customers have given the "life-saver" a five-star rating, saying it's "extremely light" and "very powerful." One shopper raved, "This vacuum finds all the hair and even when the brush is full of hair, it does not jam or stop spinning." Inse Cordless Vacuum, $99.98 (orig. $449.98) Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.97 with coupon (orig. $149.99) Whall Cordless Vacuum, $151.99 with coupon (orig. $499.99) Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.97 (orig. $699.99) Tineco A10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Bissell Air Ram Cordless Vacuum, $218.26 (orig. $267.79) Amazon Best Robot Vacuum Deals If you rarely want to think about vacuuming, opt for a robot vacuum, which does the hard work for you. From self-charging models to self-emptying ones, there is a slew of robovacs with impressive features on sale for Black Friday. That even includes discounts on iRobot Roomba vacuums, including the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum. Currently 35 percent off, the Roomba has an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface brushes, and strong suction. It's also equipped with built-in sensors to navigate your home — without bumping into furniture or falling off ledges. The 10 Best Vacuum Cleaners, Tested and Reviewed The smart cleaning gadget has racked up more than 9,600 five-star ratings, with one impressed shopper writing, "The first time I used it, I was surprised at how much dust, hair, dirt, etc., that was in the bin (which is quite easy to remove and empty)." To make the chore even easier, check out the highly rated Shark AI Self-Empty Robot Vacuum while it's 50 percent off. After running around your home with smart mapping, the device automatically returns to its base and empties itself. The bagless base can hold up to 60 days of debris, so you can enjoy clean floors for weeks without even thinking about vacuuming. Amazon Buy It! Shark AI Self-Empty Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $599); amazon.com iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274) Shark AI Self-Empty Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $599) ILife V3s Pro Self-Charging Robot Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $159.99) iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $229 (orig. $349) Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $229.99) Amazon Best Upright Vacuum Deals To thoroughly clean your floors, reach for an upright vacuum like the Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Upright Vacuum. During Amazon's Black Friday event, you can snag it for just $130. With strong suction power and a multisurface brushroll, the device cleans embedded dirt, pet hair, and debris from hard floors and carpets. The vacuum also comes with handy attachments that connect to its built-in hose. Use them to dust off ceiling fans, tackle pet messes, and clean crevices. Another convenient feature? It has a 30-foot power cord, so you can cover a lot of ground before finding a new power outlet. The vacuum has more than 4,000 five-star ratings from customers who say it has "excellent power" and "great maneuverability." A shopper who called it the "absolute strongest vacuum" they've purchased raved that it's "so powerful and pet hair doesn't stand a chance!" And another wrote, "It sucked up so much dirt, dog hair, and dander, I was disgusted and upset we hadn't bought this vacuum sooner." Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Upright Vacuum, $139 (orig. $199.99) Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $229.99) Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $149.89 (orig. $236.89) Shark Vertex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $499.99) Amazon Best Handheld Vacuum Deals To target above-floor messes, don't miss out on Amazon's handheld vacuum deals. We're adding the Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum now that it's 51 percent off. The cordless gadget makes it easy to clean everything from furniture and carpets to car interiors and windowsills. Even better, it has a built-in crevice tool to suck up debris in hard-to-reach areas, including between couch cushions and shelf corners. More than 15,000 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, calling it "convenient" and "easy to use." One reviewer said, "My house is more like a cabin, so I get a lot of spider webs and I suck them up with ease with this vacuum." They also added that it's great for when my kid gets crumbs on the couch: I don't have to lug the full-sized vacuum up the stairs to use the hose." Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $29.98 (orig. $61.49) Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $35.99 (orig. $59.99) Black+Decker 20V Lithium Handheld Vacuum, $69 (orig. $99.99) Ready to upgrade your household cleaning routine? Check out more of our favorite vacuum deals from Amazon's Black Friday sale. 