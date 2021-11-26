Amazon's Pillow Deals Start at Just $16 — and Major Brands Like Casper, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic Are Included
The "best" Black Friday deal is debatable depending on what you consider a good markdown — $100 Apple AirPods definitely aren't shabby, and neither is 40 percent off a powerful Shark robot vacuum cleaner. But if you ask us, one of the best and practical deals out there are on pillows from Amazon; major brands like Casper and Purple have discounts on their best-of-the-best, and there are tons of under-the-radar customer favorites that start at just $16.
Here are the 10 best pillow deals you can snag on Amazon during Black Friday:
- LinenSpa Shredded Memory Foam and Gel Pillow, Queen, $15.94 (orig. $24.99)
- Snuggle-Pedic Original Memory Foam Pillow, Queen, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2 Pack, $30.57 with Prime and coupon (orig. $44.99)
- Casper Sleep Pillow, Standard, $52 (orig. $65)
- Tuft & Needle Memory Foam Pillow, $68 (orig. $85)
- Coop Home Goods Adjustable Pillow with Cooling Gel, $66.39 with Prime (orig. $82.99)
- Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillow, Standard, $71.41 (orig. $89)
- The Purple Pillow, $98.10 (orig. $109)
- Casper Sleep Body Pillow, One Size, $85.50 (orig. $95)
- The Purple Harmony Pillow, $143.10 (orig. $159)
If you've been telling yourself you're going to upgrade your pillow and have yet to do so, now is definitely the time with these amazing deals from Casper, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic. Casper's popular sleep pillow is just $52 right now — over 4,400 shoppers have left it a five-star rating, and call it the "pillow of [their] dreams" thanks to how soft, comfortable, and supportive it is. Customers who struggle with everything from insomnia to chronic migraines to neck pain say the Casper pillow has relieved it all, and helped lull them into their deepest sleep yet.
One reviewer wrote: "I have tried every pillow you can think of… and ultimately decided to give Casper a shot. BEST DECISION EVER! I find myself always able to get comfortable, never tossing and turning, always sleeping through the night! It's the right amount of soft to firm ratio. If you want a good quality pillow give this one a shot. It even has a guarantee! You will not regret [it]."
Plus, there are tons of top-rated options on sale for under $30, like the site's best-selling Beckham pillows that have over 108,500 five-star ratings, the double-discounted Snuggle-Pedic memory foam pillow, and a hybrid memory foam and gel pillow from LinenSpa. The LinenSpa pillow is on sale for just $16 — a total steal for the pillow that shoppers say "feels like heaven," holds up after over two years of use, and is responsible for the "best sleep [they've] had yet," even with severe insomnia.
