The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals Include Top Sellers From Casper, Nectar, and More — Up to $696 Off

Best Hybrid Mattress: Helix Midnight

Considered one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market by the experts at Mattress Advisor, the Helix Midnight scored well in almost every testing category. That includes a 10 out of 10 for edge support (meaning the sides feel secure), an 8.75 out of 10 for motion transfer (your partner won't be disturbed if you get up to satisfy a midnight cookie craving), and an 8.75 out of 10 for spine alignment. Based on its performance, the medium-firm mattress works particularly well for couples, those with back pain, and combination sleepers who toss and turn during the night. Get $100 off the Helix Midnight, plus two free pillows, during the brand's Black Friday sale.

Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)

Hybrid (foam and coils) Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Firmness: Medium (5.5/10)

Medium (5.5/10) Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights

Buy It! Helix Midnight, $999 (orig. $1,099); helixsleep.com