The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals Include Top Sellers From Casper, Nectar, and More — Up to $696 Off
Looking for the gift of sleep this holiday season? Take advantage of the best Black Friday mattress deals the internet has to offer. Top brands like Casper, Nectar, and Saatva have deeply discounted their inventory, allowing you to save up to $696 on premium models.
The experts at Mattress Advisor made a list (and checked it twice) of the best Black Friday mattress deals available online. From memory foam and hybrid options to mattresses that excel at pressure relief and cooling, you're bound to find a bed that will help you sleep soundly well into the new year and beyond.
The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals:
- Best Overall Mattress: Saatva Solaire Adjustable
- Best Mattress for Pressure Relief: WinkBeds GravityLux
- Best Hybrid Mattress: Helix Midnight
- Best Luxury Mattress: DreamCloud Premier
- Best Cooling Mattress: GhostBed Luxe
- Best Extra-Firm Mattress: Brooklyn Bedding Plank
- Best Value Mattress: Nectar
- Best Memory Foam Mattress: Puffy
- Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Casper Wave Hybrid
- Best Organic Mattress: Birch by Helix
Best Overall Mattress: Saatva Solaire Adjustable
Saatva is offering PEOPLE readers $270 off during Black Friday and Cyber Week.
With 50 different firmness levels, a five-zoned support system, and dual air chambers, the Solaire Adjustable is Saatva's most customizable mattress. Air beds like the Solaire contain air chambers that inflate and deflate to achieve a high degree of adjustability. The experts at Mattress Advisor gave the Solaire a 9 out of 10 for motion transfer, meaning virtually no vibration crosses the surface of the bed. Motion isolation is an especially important factor for couples with different sleep habits. The Solaire comes with free white glove delivery and setup, so you don't have to lift a finger.
- Mattress Type: Adjustable air bed
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: 50 firmness levels
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Buy It! Saatva Solaire Adjustable, $2,775 (orig. $3,045); saatva.com
Best Mattress for Pressure Relief: WinkBeds GravityLux
Just as its name promises, the WinkBeds GravityLux is a luxury mattress that one tester said "makes you feel as if you're defying gravity and floating." The plush cover is made from eucalyptus-derived materials and filled with 2 inches of cooling gel memory foam. A middle supportive layer is designed to relieve pressure on sensitive joints, and the bottom two layers create a sturdy foundation to keep the bed from sagging. The lifetime warranty ensures you're getting a durable mattress. The GravityLux may not be airy enough to lift Santa's sleigh, but the shock-absorbent bed provides enough comfort for the long haul. It's marked down $300 for Black Friday.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: Coming soon
- Firmness: Soft (4/10), medium (5/10), and firm (7/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Buy It! WinkBeds GravityLux, $1,499 (orig. $1,799); winkbeds.com
Best Hybrid Mattress: Helix Midnight
Considered one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market by the experts at Mattress Advisor, the Helix Midnight scored well in almost every testing category. That includes a 10 out of 10 for edge support (meaning the sides feel secure), an 8.75 out of 10 for motion transfer (your partner won't be disturbed if you get up to satisfy a midnight cookie craving), and an 8.75 out of 10 for spine alignment. Based on its performance, the medium-firm mattress works particularly well for couples, those with back pain, and combination sleepers who toss and turn during the night. Get $100 off the Helix Midnight, plus two free pillows, during the brand's Black Friday sale.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Medium (5.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Buy It! Helix Midnight, $999 (orig. $1,099); helixsleep.com
Best Luxury Mattress: DreamCloud Premier
The DreamCloud Premier is a six-layer hybrid mattress with a cashmere-blend cover and a thick Euro pillow top. Even though it's a bed in a box, the queen size is 14 inches tall when unrolled and 106 pounds. The DreamCloud earned a 9 out of 10 score for motion transfer, pressure relief, durability, and responsiveness (aka the bed's ability to adapt to your movements) from the team at Mattress Advisor. It's $200 off for Black Friday, plus the company is throwing in $399 worth of free accessories.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights
Buy It! DreamCloud Premier, $1,399 (orig. $1,599); dreamcloudsleep.com
Best Cooling Mattress: GhostBed Luxe
The GhostBed Luxe is designed to keep you from overheating during the night no matter what the temperature is outside. Testers reported that the bed is cool to the touch, an unusual feature among all-foam mattresses, which typically trap in heat. Mattress Advisor gave it a 9 out of 10 for cooling, making it the coolest memory foam mattress ever tested by that team. This means hot sleepers don't have to give up the comfort of memory foam. A combination of cooling fibers, gel-infused memory foam, and phase-change material transfers heat away from the core of the mattress. Get 30 percent off any GhostBed mattress, plus two free pillows, this Black Friday.
- Mattress Type: Gel memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9/10
- Firmness: Medium (5.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 101 nights
Buy It! GhostBed Luxe, $1,624 (orig. $2,320); ghostbed.com
Best Extra-Firm Mattress: Brooklyn Bedding Plank
Is every bed you've ever tried too soft? Consider the Plank mattress by Brooklyn Bedding. It's the firmest bed on Mattress Advisor's recommendation list. The flippable mattress has one side that's labeled firm (it's categorized as a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale) and the other side is extra-firm (or a 9 out of 10). These firmness levels make the Plank a great option for back and stomach sleepers as well as those with lower back pain who require additional lumbar support. Get 25 percent off the Plank during Brooklyn Bedding's Black Friday sale.
- Mattress Type: Polyfoam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.1/10
- Firmness: Firm (7/10) and extra-firm (9/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Buy It! Brooklyn Bedding Plank, $955.50 (orig. $1,274); plankmattress.com
Best Value Mattress: Nectar
Not only is Nectar's memory foam mattress on sale for less than $800 during Black Friday, but your purchase also comes with $399 worth of accessories, including a free mattress protector, two pillows, and a sheet set. In the Mattress Advisor sleep lab, the Nectar scored well for pressure relief (8.5/10), responsiveness (8.5/10), and edge support (9/10). Side sleepers who require extra cushioning at their knees, hips, and shoulders should consider this as an option as should combination sleepers, who change positions throughout the night.
- Mattress Type: Gel memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights
Buy It! Nectar Mattress, $799 (orig. $1,298); nectarsleep.com
Best Memory Foam Mattress: Puffy
The three middle layers in Puffy's five-tier memory foam mattress are designed to envelop you in comfort without creating a sinking sensation. Sleepers who prefer a more buoyant bed will appreciate the firm transition layer, which provides added stability near the base. Given its construction, it's no surprise the Puffy earned top marks in motion transfer (9.25/10), making it an especially good option for couples, who may be worried about disturbing each other with their movements during the night. At up to $300 off, and with $455 in free accessories, the Puffy might just be the best thing you purchase all year.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9/10
- Firmness: Firm (7/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 101 nights
Buy It! Puffy Mattress, $949 (orig. $1,249); puffy.com
Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Casper Wave Hybrid
You can get one of Mattress Advisor's highest scoring mattresses for 20 percent off during Black Friday. The Casper Wave Hybrid is an especially good fit for side sleepers because its five-layer design provides pressure relief to the shoulders and hips while keeping the spine in a healthy posture. In fact, the Casper Wave Hybrid earned an 8.5 out of 10 in the spinal alignment test. To help combat night sweats, the mattress is topped with perforated foam and a thin coat of cooling gel.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.3/10
- Firmness: Medium (5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Buy It! Casper Wave Hybrid, $2,156 (orig. $2,695); casper.com
Best Organic Mattress: Birch by Helix
The Birch by Helix is a high-quality latex mattress jam-packed with organic materials. An organic cotton cover, an organic wool comfort layer, and natural Talalay latex sit atop individually wrapped coils, creating a harmonious balance of pressure relief and support. But what shoppers may love most are the holiday savings: Get $400 off your mattress and two free pillows with your purchase.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (latex and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium (5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Buy It! Birch by Helix, $1,299 (orig. $1,699); birchliving.com
Mattress Advisor's Review Process
Each mattress on this list was put to the test (literally) in Mattress Advisor's lab, which is located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bedding experts spent over 1,200 hours evaluating and comparing mattresses using a 14-point testing methodology.
While some of the factors tested are tied directly to performance, like responsiveness, edge support, and pressure relief, others are based around brand operations, such as customer service, shipping policies, and trial period. The Mattress Advisor team combines this proprietary methodology with in-depth interviews and customer experience to arrive at a weighted score out of 10.
Waynette Goodson is a staff writer for Mattress Advisor.