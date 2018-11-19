It’s all happening! Black Friday is only a couple days away, and we’ve taken it upon ourselves to find the best deals on all things home-related, as well as all the days leading up to it, since we have to admit, we’re feeling a little spendy just about now. Luckily, some of our favorite retailers are indulging us with pre-Black Friday deals. Highlights include Bloomingdale’s deeply discounted bedding and more from the likes of Ralph Lauren, and Macy’s is offering over 100 early Black Friday steals on great finds like the beloved KitchenAid stand mixer and Nespresso mini espresso machine.

Holding out for the main event? Bookmark this page, because we’ll be updating it with all the biggest deals for Black Friday proper. And you can already preview some of the best forthcoming deals now, like on the illustrious Instant Pot and incredible Dyson cordless vacuum, both which will be $40 off at Walmart on November 21. Starting on November 23, natural bedding startup Buffy is offering 20 percent off its cloudlike comforters (in fact called Cloud Comforters) on Black Friday! Keep scrolling to peep some of our favorite deals, organized by retailer.

Amazon

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $14.99 (orig. $22.24); amazon.com

Himalayan Glow 1002 Pink Crystal Salt Lamp, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy Fire TV Stick with Echo Dot Bundle, $39.98 (orig. $79.98); amazon.com

Samsung Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV 2018, $997.99 (orig. $1,297.99); amazon.com

Buffy

Available 11/23 and 11/26! Take 20% Off Buffy Cloud Comforters (orig. $120–$190); buffy.co

Bloomingdale’s

From 11/16–11/21, take $25 off every $200 you spend on items labeled TAKE $25 OFF. Plus, save up to 50 percent on select items and free shipping.

From 11/22-11/24, take 15 percent off when you spend $100-$249, 20 percent off when you spend $250-$399, or 25 percent off when you spend $400+ on items labeled BUY MORE, SAVE MORE. Plus free shipping!

Ralph Lauren Bowery Duvet Cover, Full/Queen $279.99 (orig. $400); bloomingdales.com

Hudson Park Collection Marble Coasters, Set of 4, $25.60 (orig. $32); bloomingdales.com

Villeroy & Boch New Wave Sushi for 2 Set, $88 (orig. $176); bloomingdales.com

Matouk Auberge Monogrammed Bath Towel, $49.99 (orig. $60); bloomingdales.com

Hayneedle

From 11/15–11/29, save up to 50 percent off at the Bedroom Sale and 50 percent off at the Dining Room Sale.

Baxton Studio Warwick 2 Drawer Nightstand, $58.11 with code BEDROOM10 (orig. $76.10); hayneedle.com

Belham Living Nova Nesting Bench and Ottomans, $113.04 with code BEDROOM15 (orig. $199.98); hayneedle.com

Belham Living Ezra Dining Table, $282.07 (orig. $499.99); hayneedle.com

Houzz

From 11/14–11/22, get up to 75 percent off at the Black Friday Preview Sale.

From 11/22–11/25, get up up to 80 percent off across all categories at Houzz's Black Friday sale.

Zuo Decor Steel Mirror, Gold, $38.39 (orig. $47.99); houzz.com

Jayden Upholstered Sofa, $889 (orig. $1,897.68); houzz.com

Micah Modern Arched Brushed Steel 88″ Floor Lamp with Rotatable Shade and Dimmer, $132.04 (orig. $185.99); houzz.com

Distressed Persian Area Rug, 3×5, $39.90 (orig. $132.99); houzz.com

Joybird

Take 30 percent off orders sitewide, and 35 percent off orders $4,499 or more. No coupon code necessary — discount is taken automatically at checkout.

Soto Chair, $584–$629 (orig. $899); joybird.com

Eliot Apartment Corner Sectional, $1,917–$2,064 (orig. $2,949); joybird.com

Hanna Ottoman, $188–$202 (orig. $289); joybird.com

Corrine Ivory Pillow, $54–$58 (orig. $83); joybird.com

Macy’s

From 11/15–11/20, take 20 percent off at the Black Friday Preview with code SCORE

From 11/20–11/24, get 20 percent off Macy's huge Black Friday Sale with code BLKFR

KitchenAid 4.5 Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer, $189.99 (orig. $324.99); macys.com

Nespresso by Breville Essenza Mini Espresso Machine, $96.99 (orig. $187.99); macys.com

Metal Magazine Rack Antique, $75.19 (orig. $157); macys.com

8 Oak Lane Pink Bamboo Bar Cart, $414.99 (orig. $693); macys.com

Riley Home

Get 30 percent off your purchase of $200 with promo code HOLIDAY30 from 11/19–11/26.

Grey Reversible Flannel Sheet Set, $139.30–$160.30 (orig. $199–$229); rileyhome.com

Sateen Pillowcase Pair, $34.30–$41.30 (orig. $49–$59); rilehome.com

Italian Cashmere Throw, $118.30 (orig. $169); rileyhome.com

Sur La Table

Score up to 75 percent off on the best kitchen essentials from brands like Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, KitchenAid, and Nespresso. Sur La Table's Black Friday Preview sale is already live, so you can shop amazing deals before everyone else!

KitchenAid Precision Press $84.99 (orig. $169.99); surlatable.com

Round Petrified Wood Cheese Board, $47.96 (orig. $80); surlatable.com

Le Creuset Zen Teakettle, $59.96 (orig. $80); surlatable.com

Walmart