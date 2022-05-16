The Best Beach Towels We Tested in Our Lab

We created a beach with real sand inside our PEOPLE Tested lab to get the right vibe for testing beach towels. Each one was rated by two testers — one before the towel was laundered and dried and another right after. We tested the quality of each beach towel including its softness and thickness, not just to the touch, but in terms of comfort and cushioning when laying out on the sand. We also checked out the absorbency of the towel both before and after a wash cycle to see which ones we can count on for quickly drying off after a dip. We looked for the most durable towels to determine which ones would hold up season after season. Lastly, we factored in price to find the towels that offered the most value.