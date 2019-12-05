Amazon Is Selling So Many Festive Artificial Christmas Trees, Including a $13 Charlie Brown One

Image zoom

Picking out the perfect Christmas tree from a lot is a time-honored holiday tradition for many, but there are also plenty of reasons to opt for an artificial Christmas tree instead of the real thing.

First of all, there’s no need to water or care for a faux tree (anyone who isn’t gifted with a green thumb can attest to the importance of this). Plus, a fake tree is a one-time investment that can save you money in the long run since you won’t have to purchase a new tree each year.

Artificial Christmas trees also give you the ability to be extra creative with your holiday decorations, whether you want a gold tinsel tree or a tiny Charlie Brown-inspired shrub.

Online retailers like Amazon can make the tree-buying ritual super easy. Rather than strapping a Douglas fir to the top of your car and hoping for the best or dragging a Carolina pine through city sidewalks, you can simply add to cart and a faux tree will be at your doorstep in days.

If you’re ready to make the switch, shop the best artificial Christmas trees from Amazon below.

Best Classic Christmas Tree

This artificial spruce-style Christmas tree looks like the real thing. It stands at 7.5 feet tall and includes more than 1,300 tips for a full appearance fit for hanging all of your favorite ornaments.

Buy It! Best Choice Products 7.5 Foot Premium Spruce Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree, $89.99; amazon.com

Best Smart Christmas Tree

For a tech-savvy holiday, you can purchase an Alexa-compatible smart Christmas tree — yes, really! The pre-lit faux Douglas fir tree connects to any Alexa device (like an Echo Dot) so you can control multiple light settings with the sound of your voice.

Buy It! Mr. Christmas 7 Foot Alexa Compatible RGB LED Christmas Tree, $299.99; amazon.com

Best Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

A pre-lit Christmas tree designed to look like a real Douglas fir, this fake tree has a lush look that makes for a beautiful holiday display. It’s made of non-flammable, non-allergenic materials and has a foldable base so you can easily store it away until the holidays return each year.

Buy It! Best Choice Products 6 Foot Pre-Lit Hinged Douglas Full Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, $119.99; amazon.com

Best Pine Christmas Tree

If you love the appearance of a classic pine tree but don’t want to deal with pesky needles in your home, opt for this artificial Carolina pine tree complete with faux pine cones sprinkled throughout its branches. It’s 7.5 feet tall and comes pre-strung with clear lights.

Buy It! National Tree 7.5 Foot Carolina Pine Tree with Flocked Cones, $263.91; amazon.com

Best Frosted Christmas Tree

Whether it actually snows outside where you live or not, this fake Christmas tree coated in a layer of “frost” will make it feel like the holidays inside your home. Along with a dusting of artificial snow, the tree comes with pine cones and plenty of branch tips for a realistic look.

Buy It! Senjie 6 Foot Artificial Christmas Tree, $99.99; amazon.com

Best Pencil Christmas Tree

Perfect for small spaces or for those who simply like the look of a narrow tree, this artificial kingswood fir is just 30 inches in diameter. It will fit in just about any corner and still has plenty of room for hanging ornaments.

Buy It! National Tree 7.5 Foot Kingswood Fir Pencil Tree, $78.99; amazon.com

Best Gold Christmas Tree

This gold tinsel Christmas tree is a great alternative to a traditional holiday centerpiece. It sparkles whether or not you string it with lights.

Buy It! Best Choice Products 6 Foot Artificial Tinsel Christmas Tree, $79.99; amazon.com

Best Mini Christmas Tree

Sometimes a mini Christmas tree is all you need. This battery-operated tabletop tree comes complete with ornaments, lights, and a tree topper, and it stands at just 24 inches tall.

Buy It! Liecho 24 Inch Tabletop Mini Christmas Tree, $26.99; amazon.com

Best Charlie Brown Christmas Tree

No holiday season would be complete without a Charlie Brown Christmas tree. This hilarious artificial tree looks just like the one from the classic cartoon; it even includes Linus’ blue blanket.

Buy It! Peanuts Charlie Brown Christmas Tree with Blanket, $12.99 (orig. $14.58); amazon.com

