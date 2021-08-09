The 11 Most Stylish Area Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon for Every Budget
If your home could use an instant refresh, an area rug is a great place to start. Whether you want a rug to be the defining feature in your room or naturally blend in with your room's style and functionality, the right area rug can be tricky to find. Luckily, we found 11 beautiful rugs on Amazon loved by thousands of shoppers.
Styles range from modern, bohemian, geometric, abstract, contemporary, vintage, and more, so there's sure to be a rug on this list for everyone. Most area rugs can be hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, but most of the rugs on this list are under $200, and all are under $700. Read on to shop the best area rugs available on Amazon.
Shop Area Rugs on Amazon
- Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Area Rug, $17.99–$132.99
- Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection, $14.78–$166.99 (orig. $48–$425)
- Maples Rug Abstract Diamond Modern Distressed Runner Rug, $21.99–$113.06
- Safavieh Bijar Collection Distressed Oriental Area Rug, $25–$587
- nuLoom Rigo Hand Woven Area Rug, $22.55–$698.08 (orig. $23.74–$1,176)
- Maples Rug Rebecca Contemporary Area Rug, $17.88–$56.23 (orig. $19.96–$59.96)
- nuLoom Waterfall Vintage Abstract Area Rug, $16.94–$368.96
- Safavieh Milan Shag Collection Area Rug, $23.44–$639.43 (orig. $25.11–$2,464)
- Home Dynamix Boho Andorra Bohemian Area Rug, $34.08–$174.93 (orig. $59.99–$174.93)
- nuLoom Richelle Tribal Medallion Area Rug, $17.93–$387
- Unique Loom Sofia Collection Vintage Area Rug, $20.18–$159.61 (orig. $38–$159.61)
Related Items
Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Area Rug
Over 19,400 shoppers agree that nothing elevates a space quite like this chic sheepskin area rug. The extra-soft faux fur is almost 3 inches high, and it comes in sizes small enough to dress up upholstery and even bedding. It also comes in 19 colors to blend with any room decor.
"This rug is perfect in our living room and adds the right amount of glam," one reviewer wrote. "It is so soft and beautiful. I really like it and have had many compliments."
Buy It! Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Area Rug, $17.99–$132.99; amazon.com
Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection
As the number one best-selling area rug on Amazon, this sleek geometric rug is a solid choice for just about any space. The low-pile cotton rug is stain- and shed-resistant, making it perfect for high-traffic areas. You can spot clean, regularly vacuum, and carpet shampoo this rug to maintain a fresh look. The smallest size costs only $15 and it comes in 16 colors.
Buy It! Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection, $14.78–$166.99 (orig. $48–$425); amazon.com
Maples Rug Abstract Diamond Modern Distressed Runner Rug
Your kitchen, bathroom, and hallway likely needs a runner rug, and this distressed modern rug is just the thing to tie the room together. The geometric rug comes with a rubber backing to keep it in place, and it's machine-washable for easy cleaning.
One shopper wrote, "This runner is absolutely beautiful! I was looking for a runner that would not only enhance my hallway, but also continue the same vibe from the living room. The carpet is soft. The textile is gorgeous, and it is such a great buy for such a reasonable price."
Buy It! Maples Rug Abstract Diamond Modern Distressed Runner Rug, $21.99–$113.06; amazon.com
Safavieh Bijar Collection Distressed Oriental Area Rug
If you're looking for an eye-catching oriential rug, consider this one that comes in several colors and patterns. The non-shedding, stain-resistant low-pile rug is great for busy areas like your living room or bedroom, and it's easily spot cleaned. Shoppers say that it blends well with neutral colors without overwhelming a room's color palette.
Buy It! Safavieh Bijar Collection Distressed Oriental Area Rug, $25–$587; amazon.com
nuLoom Rigo Hand Woven Area Rug
This natural hand-woven area rug is truly a chameleon — meaning it'll seamlessly blend into styles like coastal, Scandinavian, farmhouse, among others. Since it's hand-woven, be sure to gently clean it by shaking off the dirt, vacuuming with a brush attachment, and using gentle solutions for spot cleaning.
Buy It! nuLoom Rigo Hand Woven Area Rug, $22.55–$698.08 (orig. $23.74–$1,176); amazon.com
Maples Rug Rebecca Contemporary Area Rug
This contemporary geometric rug is the easiest way to instantly upgrade your kitchen, mudroom, or bathroom. It comes in four classic colors and sizes — plus, it has a non-skid backing to keep you from tripping over the rug. The brand recommends it's best to spot clean or carpet shampoo, but several reviewers noted that they've successfully machine-washed the rug.
"So great for the price! It's very heavy duty with durable non-slip backing," this shopper said. "I put it in a high-traffic area. I like how the carpet is looped instead of plush, I think it will last longer and be more durable that way. It's an easy color to keep clean, [and] it looks perfect in my living room. My Roomba has been over it a bunch and [it] hasn't snagged, pulled, or moved it at all."
Buy It! Maples Rug Rebecca Contemporary Area Rug, $17.88–$56.23 (orig. $19.96–$59.96); amazon.com
nuLoom Waterfall Vintage Abstract Area Rug
If you want your area rug to be the stand-out feature in your room, this abstract watercolor rug fits the bill. The colors are rich and vibrant, according to Amazon shoppers. The low-pile rug is tightly loomed to prevent shedding, plus it's stain-resistant, so it's tough enough for regular vacuuming and spot treatments.
Buy It! nuLoom Waterfall Vintage Abstract Area Rug, $16.94–$368.96; amazon.com
Safavieh Milan Shag Collection Area Rug
Turn your uncomfortably cold floors into a warm haven by adding this shag area rug that has a 2-inch pile height. The cozy rug comes in several colors and sizes, and it's non-shedding and easy to clean. Shoppers say the thick pile doesn't flatten out over time, too.
"We are very happy with this rug, it fits perfectly under our Cal King bed," one shopper said. "It's so soft under our feet, much better than getting out of bed to cold, hardwood floors. It vacuums easily and holds up to our dog napping on it."
Buy It! Safavieh Milan Shag Collection Area Rug, $23.44–$639.43 (orig. $25.11–$2,464); amazon.com
Home Dynamix Boho Andorra Bohemian Area Rug
This light and floral area rug adds just the right amount of pattern without distracting the look of your space. Shoppers have even commented that they get "so many compliments" on this rug from guests. The material is soft without a high-pile texture, and it's stain-resistant and non-shedding.
"I absolutely love this rug! I've had it now for about three months and it has held up really well," this shopper wrote. "It has had a couple of doggy accidents on it, and my kitty got sick [on it, too] and it cleans up beautifully! For such a light color I'm amazed at how well it cleans. The texture is nice and soft. It's such an incredible value for the money."
Buy It! Home Dynamix Boho Andorra Bohemian Area Rug, $34.08–$174.93 (orig. $59.99–$174.93); amazon.com
nuLoom Richelle Tribal Medallion Area Rug
Calling all Southwestern decor lovers! This brightly patterned area rug is the perfect centerpiece for your living room or bedroom. It comes in three colors and 12 sizes — and it's ideal for high-traffic areas because it's easy to vacuum and spot clean.
"This carpet is a work of art and is so warm and beautiful. As people walk in my new home they see this carpet and ooh and ahh," one shopper wrote.
Buy It! nuLoom Richelle Tribal Medallion Area Rug, $17.93–$387; amazon.com
Unique Loom Sofia Collection Vintage Area Rug
Available in 11 colors and 24 sizes, this vintage, minimalist area rug is sure to match any room's decor style. The low-pile and stain-resistant rug stands up to regular vacuuming, spot cleaning, and carpet shampooing.
Over 17,000 shoppers gave it a five-star rating with one customer saying, "Love this rug! Beautiful with muted colors, very neutral yet still brings light and style to my space. Perfect to help soften and break up dark flooring in my bedroom. And no smell, so creases, no fuzz, lint, or shedding. Great price, too. Highly recommend it."
Buy It! Unique Loom Sofia Collection Vintage Area Rug, $20.18–$159.61 (orig. $38–$159.61); amazon.com
