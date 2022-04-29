Credit: Amazon
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Weekend Deals — Up to 50% Off

Ninja nonstick skillets, Shark vacuum cleaners, and Blink doorbells are all heavily discounted
By Amy Schulman April 29, 2022 07:00 AM
For those looking to do a bit of shopping this weekend, you're in for a treat: Amazon just dropped thousands of sales — up to 50 percent off — on products from customer-loved brands in just about every category.

Every kind of shopper can find something they're interested in this weekend. Discounts run the gamut from electronics and smart devices to kitchen appliances and fashion and beauty products. You won't even have to spend a lot of money to save big, whether you want to snag an Echo Dot for just $40 or a set of two pillows for under $20. And if it's some bigger items you're after, don't miss out on a pair of Beats wireless headphones which are 35 percent off, as well as a top-rated air purifier for under $100.  

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our picks from this weekend's deals at Amazon.

Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Now:

If it's furniture you're after, don't miss out on the Zinus Cherie Faux Leather Classic Platform Bed Frame which is 50 percent off right now. The bed frame is designed with a padded faux leather headboard as well as a metal frame. It's available in two sizes: queen and full

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Cherie Faux Leather Classic Platform Bed Frame, $150.14 (orig. $300); amazon.com

Move quickly to snag the Shark AV752 Ion Robot Vacuum while it's 39 percent off. The customer-loved robot vacuum can be controlled via a smart app and will run for up to two hours before heading back to its charging dock. One shopper said of the device: "You think your house is clean until this guy runs around for an hour."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shark AV752 Ion Robot Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for some essentials, don't miss out on the Ninja C53300 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set, which includes two skillets and one lid, all of which can be used both on the stovetop and in the oven. And now that it's warm outside, you'll likely be in need of a fan to keep you cool while you're indoors, like the Dreo 36-Inch Nomad One Tower Fan that's designed with four speeds and four modes. Plus, don't overlook this casual dress with over 20,000 perfect ratings; shoppers call it "perfect for summer." 

Keep reading to check out more deals, or head straight to Amazon to browse through everything else that's on sale right now.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ninja C53300 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set, $139.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dreo 36-Inch Nomad One Tower Fan, $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Db Moon Women Casual Short Sleeve Dress, $25.84 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

