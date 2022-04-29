Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Weekend Deals — Up to 50% Off
For those looking to do a bit of shopping this weekend, you're in for a treat: Amazon just dropped thousands of sales — up to 50 percent off — on products from customer-loved brands in just about every category.
Every kind of shopper can find something they're interested in this weekend. Discounts run the gamut from electronics and smart devices to kitchen appliances and fashion and beauty products. You won't even have to spend a lot of money to save big, whether you want to snag an Echo Dot for just $40 or a set of two pillows for under $20. And if it's some bigger items you're after, don't miss out on a pair of Beats wireless headphones which are 35 percent off, as well as a top-rated air purifier for under $100.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our picks from this weekend's deals at Amazon.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Now:
- Tymo Hair Straightener, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Zinus Cherie Faux Leather Classic Platform Bed Frame, $150.14 (orig. $300)
- Shark AV752 Ion Robot Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Echo Dot 4th Gen, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus, $99.95 (orig. $139.99)
- Dreo 36-Inch Nomad One Tower Fan, $59.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Himoon Bed Pillows Set of 2, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Ninja C53300 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set, $139.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Kkb Women's High-Waisted Bike Shorts, $19.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Db Moon Women Casual Short Sleeve Dress, $25.84 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Yhoon Women's Walking Shoes, $35.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Blink Video Doorbell, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Levoit Air Purifier, $89.96 (orig. $99.99)
- Beetles 20-Piece Gel Nail Polish Kit, $24.64 (orig. $29.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $129.95 (orig. $199.95)
If it's furniture you're after, don't miss out on the Zinus Cherie Faux Leather Classic Platform Bed Frame which is 50 percent off right now. The bed frame is designed with a padded faux leather headboard as well as a metal frame. It's available in two sizes: queen and full.
Buy It! Zinus Cherie Faux Leather Classic Platform Bed Frame, $150.14 (orig. $300); amazon.com
Move quickly to snag the Shark AV752 Ion Robot Vacuum while it's 39 percent off. The customer-loved robot vacuum can be controlled via a smart app and will run for up to two hours before heading back to its charging dock. One shopper said of the device: "You think your house is clean until this guy runs around for an hour."
Buy It! Shark AV752 Ion Robot Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for some essentials, don't miss out on the Ninja C53300 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set, which includes two skillets and one lid, all of which can be used both on the stovetop and in the oven. And now that it's warm outside, you'll likely be in need of a fan to keep you cool while you're indoors, like the Dreo 36-Inch Nomad One Tower Fan that's designed with four speeds and four modes. Plus, don't overlook this casual dress with over 20,000 perfect ratings; shoppers call it "perfect for summer."
Keep reading to check out more deals, or head straight to Amazon to browse through everything else that's on sale right now.
Buy It! Ninja C53300 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set, $139.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dreo 36-Inch Nomad One Tower Fan, $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Db Moon Women Casual Short Sleeve Dress, $25.84 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
