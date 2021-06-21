Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There Are So Many Popular Vacuums on Sale for Prime Day - but These Are the 15 Best Deals

If you're thinking about making a vacuum purchase during Amazon Prime Day, you won't be disappointed by the retailer's deals. Hundreds of popular vacuums are marked down for the big sale event, from brands like Bissell, Shark, iRobot Roomba, Eureka, Hoover, and more. There are also tons of discounts on customer-loved, under-the-radar models that you can get for as low as $90, like the site's best-selling robot vacuum. We even scored an exclusive deal just for PEOPLE readers on this popular cordless vacuum, which you can get for $86 at checkout with a special code.

The best part? We did the research for you and found the 15 best vacuum deals during Prime Day, starting at just $23:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

No matter what kind of vacuum you're looking for, whether it's a cordless option, robot vacuum, or even a two-in-one vacuum and mop, you'll most likely find it for way less on Prime Day. One of our favorite (and most affordable) deals is this $86 Moosoo, which is an upgraded version of Amazon's most-reviewed cordless vacuum. Over 4,600 shoppers love the newer model, raving that it's powerful, lightweight, and comparable in quality to higher-end options at a fraction of the cost. Not only is it at its lowest price ever today, but you can save even more with the code PEOPLEX6 at checkout.

"I like this so much better than the Dyson," one customer wrote. "This sucks up anything and everything that I have wanted it to, and the battery lasts much longer than I expected. I use it on full power and I have yet to run through the battery… I will not buy another kind of vacuum again!"

Moosoo cordless vacuum Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $86 with coupon and code PEOPLEX6 (orig. $149.98); amazon.com

We also have to tell you about this $200 Roomba, which hasn't been on sale since last year. The robot vacuum has over 8,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's the best they've tried, and that it's a "must-have for any household." The smart vacuum features voice control and is compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. It has a runtime of up to 90 minutes, and can automatically self-charge.

One customer who bought the Roomba during Prime Day last year wrote that they were "so glad" that they did. "I love this machine - it took two seconds to set up and needed to charge for about an hour or so before it was ready to clean," they said. The same shopper also wrote that "it does a great job picking up fur and other debris and easily navigates from wood floors to the area rugs (all my rugs are low pile). If you are considering purchasing this, do it, you won't regret it!"

Amazon Vacuums Cleaners Credit: Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $189.99 (orig. $265.99); amazon.com