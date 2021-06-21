Amazon Basically Put Its Entire Home Section on Sale for Prime Day - Including Rare Le Creuset Deals
With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, you're probably wondering where to look first for the best deals. While there are tons of great deals across every category from tech to fashion, we'd recommend taking a peek at the home section first. Not only will you find stunning markdowns on vacuum cleaners (like this popular robot vacuum that's only $90), furniture, and bedding essentials, but even kitchen must-haves from in-demand brands like Le Creuset - which rarely offers discounts - are marked down.
Whether you've been meaning to upgrade your pillows, oral hygiene routine, or kitchen appliances (the Instant Pot is only $50 today, BTW), we scoured the site for the 20 best home deals to add to your cart for Prime Day:
- Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, $19.95 (orig. $25.95)
- Sagino Shredded Memory Foam Gel Infused Pillow, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- California Design Den 400 Thread Count Bed Sheets, $34.99 (orig. $46.95)
- Hawaiian Shaved Ice Snow Cone Machine, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $49.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop, $59.99 (orig. $89)
- Oral B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush, $59.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker, $69.95 (orig. $99.95)
- SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $86.49 (orig. $139.99)
- Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum, $87.99 (orig. $149.98)
- Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $299.95)
- Echo Show 10, $189.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Lucid Aloe Vera Infused Memory Foam Mattress, Queen, $279.30 (orig. $529.99)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $319.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Rivet Pressure Relief Memory Foam Mattress, King, $397.74 (orig. $599)
It goes without question that vacuum cleaners are among the best of Amazon's home deals this Prime Day. You'll find both robot vacuums and cordless vacuums for $100 or less, like this Moosoo vacuum. The cordless vacuum is one of the most popular options on the site with over 4,500 five-star ratings - and it's at its lowest price ever today for just $88. Shoppers constantly compare the Moosoo to a Dyson thanks to its powerful suction and sleek design.
"Compared to my Dyson, this one is much more maneuverable [and] lightweight, and does a great job," one customer wrote. "It holds a lot more dirt, so I don't have to empty it as often. I put it together right out of the box without needing to consult the instruction manual. Easy, straightforward, and works great."
We're also loving the deals on Amazon devices, like this $18 Fire TV Stick and the newest Echo Show, which is on sale for the first time since it launched last year. The Echo Show 10 has tons of features from video-calling to entertainment apps like Netflix and Hulu, and even acts as a home security device. You can access the built-in camera from the Alexa app on your phone to remotely monitor your home, or connect it to your Ring Doorbell to see who's at the door.
The best part is that whatever category you're looking at - from kitchen to bedding - you'll most likely find an unbeatable deal. Even Le Creuset is offering deals on some of its most popular kitchen products starting at just $20 (yes, seriously). Not to mention, you can get this cooling and odor-eliminating memory foam mattress for under $300. The Lucid mattress is infused with bamboo, aloe, and charcoal, and it has over 4,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear it's given them the best sleep they've had in years.
