This Insanely Popular Mattress Brand Is Launching an Exclusive Prime Day Deal Soon — and We Got the Scoop

Go grab your calendar because we got the scoop on one of the best mattress sales launching this Prime Day — and trust us, you’re going to want to make note of this upcoming deal.

Amazon Prime Day, which runs from Monday, July 15 to Tuesday, July 16, will include tons of mattress deals from popular brands including Tuft & Needle. The boxed mattress brand, which rarely features deals on its best-sellers, will feature two impressive discounts on its award-winning mattresses.

For one day only, Prime members can score 20 percent off Tuft & Needle’s popular bed-in-a box mattress, which has racked over 5,900 perfect reviews. The brand’s already-affordable Amazon-exclusive Nod by Tuft & Needle mattress will also be marked down by 20 percent. Both come with a risk-free 100-night sleep trial and 10-year limited warranty ensuring that if you don’t love them, you can send them back.

Buy It! Tuft & Needle Bed in a Box Queen Mattress, $595; amazon.com

Buy It! Nod by Tuft & Needle King Mattress, $495; amazon.com

In the meantime, there are plenty of early Prime Day mattress sales that have already launched on Amazon. Prime members can save up to 40 percent with these lead-up deals on popular mattresses from Zinus, Sealy, and Ashley Furniture. Non-members can also score these savings and complimentary shipping by signing up for a free 30-trial. If you’re ready to shop now, here are the best mattress deals you can score ahead of Prime Day:

Zinus Ultima Comfort Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress

With over 9,300 five-star reviews, the Zinus Ultima Comfort is one of the most popular mattresses available on Amazon — and for a limited time, you can grab the already affordable mattress at an even better price. Reviewers call it “the best single purchase from Amazon ever” and the “best mattress I’ve ever owned,” claiming the only problem you may face with this cozy piece is more difficulty getting out of bed in the morning.

Buy It! Zinus Ultima Comfort Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress, $312.55 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Ashley Furniture Signature Design 12-Inch Chime Express Hybrid Innerspring Mattress

You’ll get the best of both worlds with this hybrid 12-inch mattress, which features both three layers of foam (including comfy gel memory foam) and packed coils in its design. It’s also hypoallergenic and designed to ward off dust mites, pollen, mold, and pet dander.

Buy It! Ashley Furniture Signature Design 12 Inch Chime Express Hybrid Innerspring Mattress, $230 (orig. $339); amazon.com

Sealy Response Performance 13-Inch Cushion Firm Eurotop Mattress

Score 28 percent off this 13-inch Sealy mattress with this special deal, which comes with a 10-year warranty. The firm mattress features four layers to cushion your body — including reinforced support at its middle (where most of your body weight rests) and SealyCool Gel Foam to keep your bed cool at night.

Buy It! Sealy Response Performance 13-Inch Cushion Firm Eurotop Mattress, $523.95 (orig. $729); amazon.com

Modway Aveline 8-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress

This 4.4-star gel-infused mattress is designed to keep you cool while you sleep, and features supportive foam to support your head, neck, and spine. Amazon reviewers love its comfortable feel, quality materials, and overall value making it a steal at just under $240.

Buy It! Modway Aveline 8” Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress, $239.72 (orig. $430.50); amazon.com