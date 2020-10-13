The 10 Best Home Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day — from Le Creuset to a Germ-Eliminating Air Purifier

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are tons of deals happening in virtually every category on Amazon for Prime Day right now — but one in particular to keep an eye on is the home section. Some of the steepest markdowns are on home essentials from customer-favorite brands like Instant Pot, Bissell, Oxo, Le Creuset, and iRobot Roomba, and they’re just too good to miss. Here are 15 of the best home deals to shop on Amazon today:

Whatever you’re looking for — whether it’s smart home gadgets, kitchen appliances, vacuums, bedding, air purifiers, or coffee machines — you’ll most likely find it on sale right now. Not only is Prime Day the perfect time to treat yourself, but it’s an opportune time to get an early start on holiday shopping, too. Some home must-haves, like the Echo Dot, are even marked down lower now than they were during last year’s Black Friday sale. Right now, you can snag the super popular smart speaker (it has over 500,000 five-star ratings!) for just $19 — talk about a steal.

If you want to upgrade your smart home gadgets even more, you’ll want to take advantage of this Roomba deal. Right now, the Roomba 692 is the lowest-priced Roomba you can get on Amazon; you can snag the robot vacuum for just $199.99 today. Trust us when we say, it’s a steal — they rarely ever get discounted below $250. Even better? It’s one of the brand’s newest models and has some impressive features, like cleaning high traffic areas more thoroughly and suggesting extra cleanings based on pollen levels or pet shedding.

Even this top rated air purifier from customer-favorite brand Germ Guardian is marked down. The air purifier features both a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter and a UV light sanitizer, which means it can reduce harmful allergens like dust and pollen as well as kill airborne viruses like "influenza, staph, and rhinovirus," according to the brand. Nearly 2,000 customers have left it a five-star rating, raving that they notice an air quality difference in as little as one hour.

We could go on, but we might be here all day. (Don’t even get us started on this $50 Instant Pot.) Go check out Amazon’s amazing Prime Day deals on home essentials for yourself, here.