10 Impressive Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals That Are Bound to Sell Out This Weekend

Labor Day weekend may still be a week away, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from launching early sales in its home department.

This weekend, you can get some of Amazon’s best-selling and customer-loved home goods, including cooking tools, cleaning gadgets, home decor, organization essentials, and more, for up to 50 percent off. The huge assortment of deals is open to all shoppers (you can score free shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime), and markdown prices start at just $10.

Amazon’s Home and Kitchen Deals

If you’re in need of a new vacuum or you’re making extra efforts to keep your home clean this year, then you’ll want to turn your attention to the discounted Shark Rotator professional upright vacuum. The popular cleaner has earned a near-perfect rating and racked up over 5,700 five-star reviews, making this now-$220 vacuum deal even more impressive. It’s also one of the retailer’s top-selling vacuums overall, so you know it’s got to be good.

Tons of kitchen gear is also discounted, including Lodge’s famous pre-seasoned cast iron skillet, which is on sale for under $15. Another shopper favorite, the Home Hero's kitchen utensil set, which is packed with 23 nonstick silicone cooking utensils, is going for $20 if you apply the coupon featured in the listing (the sale price will appear during checkout).

And for those whose coffee maker has seen better days, there are two discounted options for you. The first, Cuisinart’s Perfectemp programmable maker, is an impressive 46 percent off. The self-cleaning gadget has over 9,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it “hands down the best coffee maker in the price range.” If you prefer something a little more hands-on, you can also get Bodum’s French Press coffee and tea maker at a special price this weekend. The sleek press can brew 34 ounces of fresh java in just four minutes and will help you finally curb your pricey coffee shop spending, according to its owners.

There are more savings to score this weekend through Amazon’s Daily Deals page and the Big Summer Sale. Both contain hundreds of offers, so if you want to make it easy on yourself, start with our curated shopping list below before you browse the full assortment.

