Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals on Home Essentials Are So Good Right Now, We Can't Believe It

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is officially in full swing. In between all the amazing deals on everything from electronics to beauty, you’ll find some of the best discounts on home essentials.

Whether you’re looking for new bedding, a vacuum upgrade, or a fun holiday gift, like this popular sparkling water maker, you’re likely to find it for much less than usual today. Some items are even going for record-low prices (hello, under-$200 Dyson).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here are the 15 best Cyber Monday home deals on Amazon right now:

If you don’t own an air purifier and have been thinking about getting one, right now is the best time to add one to your cart: One of our favorite air purifiers from Germ Guardian is only $100 today. The multitasking air purifier not only cleans the air, but sanitizes it, too, thanks to a UV-C light feature that the brand says “helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, and rhinovirus.”

You can even get a plug-in version of the purifier, which is perfect for kitchens and bathrooms, for just $35.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV-C Light, $99.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer, $35.95 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Roombas are still going for some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen them. On the lower end, you can still snag the Roomba 675 for its Black Friday price of $179, but one of the brand’s more advanced options, the Roomba i7, is at its lowest price ever of $400. The i7 claims to have 10 times the suction power of its predecessors, can recharge itself while it’s cleaning, and is guided by a smart mapping technology that learns and adapts to each room in your home.

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675, $179 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com