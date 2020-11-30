Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals on Home Essentials Are So Good Right Now, We Can't Believe It
There are steep discounts on everything from Dyson vacuums to germ-eliminating air purifiers
Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is officially in full swing. In between all the amazing deals on everything from electronics to beauty, you’ll find some of the best discounts on home essentials.
Whether you’re looking for new bedding, a vacuum upgrade, or a fun holiday gift, like this popular sparkling water maker, you’re likely to find it for much less than usual today. Some items are even going for record-low prices (hello, under-$200 Dyson).
Here are the 15 best Cyber Monday home deals on Amazon right now:
- Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows, 2 Pack, $23.79 (orig. $39.99)
- Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer, $35.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Pure Enrichment Halo Air Purifier, $67.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Coonp Cooling Mattress Topper with Deep Pocket, $72.16 (orig. $99)
- Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer, $72.99 (orig. $128.99)
- Comfy Sheets 100 Percent Cotton Sheets, 4 Pieces, $76.06 (orig. $129.99)
- SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $89.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $97.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV-C Light, $99.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum, White (Renewed), $169.99 (orig. $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675, $179 (orig. $279.99)
- Dyson V7 Animal Cordless HEPA Stick Vacuum, $189.99 (orig. $342.78)
- Bissell Iconpet Cordless Vacuum with Tangle Free Brush, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
- iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $699.99)
- Molekule Air Mini+ Small Room Air Purifier, $399 (orig. $499)
If you don’t own an air purifier and have been thinking about getting one, right now is the best time to add one to your cart: One of our favorite air purifiers from Germ Guardian is only $100 today. The multitasking air purifier not only cleans the air, but sanitizes it, too, thanks to a UV-C light feature that the brand says “helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, and rhinovirus.”
You can even get a plug-in version of the purifier, which is perfect for kitchens and bathrooms, for just $35.
Buy It! Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV-C Light, $99.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer, $35.95 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Roombas are still going for some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen them. On the lower end, you can still snag the Roomba 675 for its Black Friday price of $179, but one of the brand’s more advanced options, the Roomba i7, is at its lowest price ever of $400. The i7 claims to have 10 times the suction power of its predecessors, can recharge itself while it’s cleaning, and is guided by a smart mapping technology that learns and adapts to each room in your home.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675, $179 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
While these are some of the best deals we’ve found, there are so many more to browse through. Check out Amazon’s entire Cyber Monday sale for more home must-haves at better-than-ever prices.
