The 25 Best Black Friday Home Deals on Amazon, Including the Roomba Everybody Wants for $180
Navigating Amazon's Black Friday deals doesn't have to be overwhelming, especially since we've got the scoop on where to actually find the best discounts: the home section. The retailer's home deals are some of the best we've seen this year, from a $179 Roomba vacuum to a whopping 40 percent off Le Creuset. You're sure to find a markdown on anything you've been thinking about buying, whether it's an air purifier, Nespresso coffee machine, memory foam pillow, or even that smart TV you've been waiting to go on sale.
Below, we rounded up the 25 best Black Friday home deals on Amazon, starting at $10:
- Kasa Smart Plug, $9.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Linenspa Shredded Memory Foam Gel Pillow, Queen, $15.90 (orig. $24.99)
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $17 (orig. $29.99)
- Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Candle, Balsam & Cedar, $14 (orig. $29.49)
- Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Active Pet Beds Plush Calming Donut Dog Bed, $29.96 (orig. $44.96)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Bedsure Waffle Weave Bamboo Blanket, Queen, $36.89 with coupon (orig. $52.99)
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Pelonis Ceramic Indoor Tower Heater, $59.99 (orig. $74.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Cooker, $60 (orig. $119.99)
- Instant Vortex Air Fryer, $69.95 (orig. $99.99)
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Shark VacMop Bundle with Disposable Pads and Cleaning Solution, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Instant Air Purifier, Small, $73.99 (orig. $129.95)
- Iris USA Mattress and Furniture Vacuum Cleaner, $74.30 (orig. $99.99)
- Le Creuset Stainless Steel Demi Tea Kettle, $78.70 (orig. $104.95)
- Levoit Air Purifier, $84.89 (orig. $99.99)
- Insignia Smart Fire TV, 24-inch, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Lucid 4-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen, $103.70 (orig. $151.99)
- iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum, $111.99 (orig. $159)
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $119.96 (orig. $149.95)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $274)
- BlueAir Blue Pure 211+ Large Air Purifier, $250 (orig. $339.99)
- Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self Empty Base, $249.99 (orig. $499.99)
One deal we'd hop on right away is this $179 Roomba vacuum cleaner. The popular model's price tag hasn't been this low since Black Friday last year, which means if you don't grab it now, you may have to wait another 365 days until it's this affordable again. With over 50,800 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are more than satisfied with the Roomba 694, raving that their floors have never been cleaner and that it saves a ton of time. It's Alexa and Google Assistant enabled, works on both carpets and hard floors, and has tons of advanced sensors that help provide customized cleaning and navigation.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com
Big kitchen brands like Le Creuset, Instant Pot, and Nespresso are also discounted. Instant Pot's range of cooking devices (and its new air purifier) are all on sale, starting at just $60. You can snag Nespresso's popular Vertuo Plus coffee machine for just $119, which thousands of shoppers say makes one of the most "high quality cups" around. As for Le Creuset, its classic Sauteuse oven — which is nearly identical to a Dutch oven, but with sloped sides and a rounder base — is 40 percent off, making it quite the bargain for anyone that's been looking to invest in the brand's cookware.
Buy It! Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $119.96 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300); amazon.com
Buy It! Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Cooker, $60 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
And let's not forget about all the smaller, everyday essentials you can score for dirt cheap, like the "reliable" and "easy to use" Kasa smart plug for just $10, Yankee Candle's holiday scents for $14, a memory foam pillow for as little as $16, and even a $60 tower space heater that has already sold out a couple of times this season.
Buy It! Kasa Smart Plug, $9.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Linenspa Shredded Memory Foam Gel Pillow, Queen, $15.90 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Candle, Balsam & Cedar, $14 (orig. $29.49); amazon.com
Buy It! Pelonis Ceramic Indoor Tower Heater, $59.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com
Shop more of Amazon's Black Friday home deals here.
