The 12 Best Furniture Deals That Are Under $100 at Amazon This Weekend

Score up to 68 percent off on kitchen islands, accent chairs, and patio furniture

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 13, 2023 05:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Furniture Roundup: Best Deals Under $100 Tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Shopping for furniture is daunting enough, and having your eyes turn into dollar signs at checkout certainly doesn't make it any easier. Don't fret — there are ways to stock up on new furniture without dropping a ton of money… You just need to know where to look.

Amazon's deals page is bustling with sales across all categories, and there's no shortage of discounted furniture in the home department. We've done some digging to find the 12 best furniture deals at Amazon this weekend, and all of our picks are under $100 (yes, you read that right!). Shoppers can score up to 68 percent off on living room, home office, and outdoor furniture from brands like Walker Edison, Flash Furniture, and Otto and Ben.

What's more, so many of our picks are eligible for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can set up your new patio table, kitchen island, or whatever else you decide to snag in no time. If you're not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its world of perks. And keep reading to see the hidden gems we've uncovered from Amazon's deals page this weekend.

Best Furniture Deals Under $100

There are tons of pieces that can upgrade a number of rooms in your house. This trendy barrel accent chair would certainly make a statement in any living room, while this steeply discounted side table by Walker Edison could add a finishing touch.

This best-selling kitchen island has 'functionality' written all over it (figuratively, of course) and it's 47 percent off. It features tons of storage space — including a spacious cabinet, drawer, spice rack, and towel bar — along with extra prep or dining space on top. One reviewer said it "looks great" in their kitchen and raved about how it gave the room a "more organized look and feel." They explained that they didn't "have much storage space" in their kitchen, and the cart helped house the items that were "taking over [their] countertops."

Hodedah Kitchen Island with Spice Rack
Amazon

Buy It! Hodedah Mobile Kitchen Island, $93.74 (orig. $177.99); amazon.com

You can score savings on outdoor furniture this weekend, too. For instance, this $200 patio table is marked down to just $82. It's made from sturdy steel with a black powder coat finish that can lend itself to a number of different backyard aesthetics. Plus, tons of reviewers called it "easy to assemble."

There's also a sale on this outdoor loveseat, which is made from weather-resistant rattan and features a comfy cushion on each of its two seats. It's also equipped with a built-in armrest and a small storage shelf to house books, devices, and drinks while you catch some rays. One reviewer who described the loveseat as "sturdy and comfortable" also said, "[it's] perfect size for my husband and me to sit together and enjoy a cup of coffee."

Devoko Outdoor Patio Loveseat Modern Rattan Patio Conversation
Amazon

Buy It! Devoko Outdoor Patio Rattan Loveseat, $89.24 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

On your way out, don't miss the deals on functional furniture like this benchtop shoe organizer, as well as stylish finds like this gold-trimmed bar cart. Or, combine function with fashion and snag this faux leather ottoman with built-in storage.

Don't wait to take advantage of the under-$100 furniture deals at Amazon this weekend. Keep scrolling to see our other picks.

Otto & Ben Folding Box Chest
Amazon

Buy It! Otto and Ben Faux Leather Storage Ottoman, $62.80 (orig. $71.77); amazon.com

Yaheetech Accent Barrel Chair
Amazon

Buy It! Yaheetech Teddy Barrel Accent Chair, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

DINZI LVJ Shoe Storage Bench with Cushion,
Amazon

Buy It! Dinzi Lvj Cushioned Shoe Storage Bench, $71.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Metal X Side Table
Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Side Table, $53.69 (orig. $169); amazon.com

VASAGLE Bar Cart Gold
Amazon

Buy It! Vasagle Bar Cart, $95.99 (orig. $135.99); amazon.com

Flash Furniture Commercial Grade 28" Square Black Indoor-Outdoor Steel Patio Table
Amazon

Buy It! Flash Furniture Square Steel Outdoor Patio Table, $81.99 (orig. $200); amazon.com

Furinno Simplistic A Frame Computer Desk
Amazon

Buy It! Furinno A-Frame Computer Desk, $41.10 (orig. $96.99); amazon.com

WLIVE 10-Drawer Dresser
Amazon

Buy It! Wlive 10-Drawer Dresser, $81.99 (orig. $104.99); amazon.com

SHA CERLIN Queen Size Bed Frame
Amazon

Buy It! Sha Cerlin Upholstered Queen Bed, $79.95 with coupon (orig. $135.99); amazon.com

Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft Padded Desk Chair, $75.65 (orig. $91.29)

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set Tout
These $95 Bamboo Sheets That 'Keep You Cool All Night Long' Are 55% Off at Amazon Right Now
JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, Hands Free Bladeless Fan
Amazon Shoppers Use This Personal Fan During 'Hot Days' at Disney World — and It's on Sale
Hatch Collection Mother's Day Flash Sale Tout
This Celeb-Worn Maternity Brand Just Put Practically Everything on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time
Related Articles
drew scott, jonathan scott
Drew and Jonathan Scott Reflect on 'Moments of Humanity' with A-List Stars on 'Celebrity IOU' (Exclusive)
YGEOMER Floating Shelves Tout
Maximize Storage Space with These 'Elegant' Floating Shelves That Are on Sale for $5 Apiece at Amazon
MCCULLOCH MC1275 HEAVY-DUTY STEAM CLEANER
This Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner That 'Busts Up Grime' Is Just $150 at Amazon Today
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne L.A. Home for Sale
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne List L.A. Home for $4.8 Million — See Inside!
DONAMA Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Sleeping Better' and Have 'No Neck Pain' Thanks to This Pillow — and It's on Sale
Chrishell Stause, G Flip Married
G Flip Tells Wife Chrishell Stause 'My Darling I Adore and Love You' After Revealing They Secretly Married
Selling Sunset
See the Stunning Official Photos of the Full 'Selling Sunset' Season 6 Cast Ahead of Premiere (Exclusive)
Jason Oppenheim attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. Chrishell Stause, and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jason Oppenheim Calls Ex Chrishell Stause and G Flip 'Most Inspiring Couple' After Surprise Marriage News
Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa
Christine Quinn 'Not Shocked' That 'Snooze Fest' Heather El Moussa Not Called Back to Film 'Selling Sunset'
Chrishell Stause Shares Clip Of Elvis Impersonator Singing During Wedding to G Flip
Chrishell Stause Shares Video of Elvis Impersonator Singing During Her Wedding to G Flip: Watch
BESKAR Small Clip on Fan Tout
This Portable Clip-On Fan That's 'So Quiet Yet Effective' Is on Sale for Just $17 Right Now at Amazon
Portable Air Conditioners, TIOKVIOP Evaporative
Even Shoppers with Central AC Use This $42 Portable Air Conditioner to 'Sleep Comfortably'
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Robot Vacuum That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Hours of Sweeping’ Is 76% Off at Amazon
Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set Tout
Even Hot Sleepers Say These Cooling Bed Sheets 'Really Work' — and They're on Sale for Just $22
Home Soft Good One-Off: Sleeping Pillow Deal
Shoppers Swear by These 'Luxurious' Pillows That Are 55% Off at Amazon Right Now
Nate Berkus Home Sale TOUT
Amazon's Huge Sale on Nate Berkus Home Bedding, Blankets, and Pillows Means Prices Now Start at Just $18