The 12 Best Furniture Deals That Are Under $100 at Amazon This Weekend

Shopping for furniture is daunting enough, and having your eyes turn into dollar signs at checkout certainly doesn't make it any easier. Don't fret — there are ways to stock up on new furniture without dropping a ton of money… You just need to know where to look.

Amazon's deals page is bustling with sales across all categories, and there's no shortage of discounted furniture in the home department. We've done some digging to find the 12 best furniture deals at Amazon this weekend, and all of our picks are under $100 (yes, you read that right!). Shoppers can score up to 68 percent off on living room, home office, and outdoor furniture from brands like Walker Edison, Flash Furniture, and Otto and Ben.

What's more, so many of our picks are eligible for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can set up your new patio table, kitchen island, or whatever else you decide to snag in no time. If you're not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its world of perks. And keep reading to see the hidden gems we've uncovered from Amazon's deals page this weekend.

Best Furniture Deals Under $100

There are tons of pieces that can upgrade a number of rooms in your house. This trendy barrel accent chair would certainly make a statement in any living room, while this steeply discounted side table by Walker Edison could add a finishing touch.

This best-selling kitchen island has 'functionality' written all over it (figuratively, of course) and it's 47 percent off. It features tons of storage space — including a spacious cabinet, drawer, spice rack, and towel bar — along with extra prep or dining space on top. One reviewer said it "looks great" in their kitchen and raved about how it gave the room a "more organized look and feel." They explained that they didn't "have much storage space" in their kitchen, and the cart helped house the items that were "taking over [their] countertops."

Amazon

Buy It! Hodedah Mobile Kitchen Island, $93.74 (orig. $177.99); amazon.com

You can score savings on outdoor furniture this weekend, too. For instance, this $200 patio table is marked down to just $82. It's made from sturdy steel with a black powder coat finish that can lend itself to a number of different backyard aesthetics. Plus, tons of reviewers called it "easy to assemble."

There's also a sale on this outdoor loveseat, which is made from weather-resistant rattan and features a comfy cushion on each of its two seats. It's also equipped with a built-in armrest and a small storage shelf to house books, devices, and drinks while you catch some rays. One reviewer who described the loveseat as "sturdy and comfortable" also said, "[it's] perfect size for my husband and me to sit together and enjoy a cup of coffee."

Amazon

Buy It! Devoko Outdoor Patio Rattan Loveseat, $89.24 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

On your way out, don't miss the deals on functional furniture like this benchtop shoe organizer, as well as stylish finds like this gold-trimmed bar cart. Or, combine function with fashion and snag this faux leather ottoman with built-in storage.

Don't wait to take advantage of the under-$100 furniture deals at Amazon this weekend. Keep scrolling to see our other picks.

Amazon

Buy It! Otto and Ben Faux Leather Storage Ottoman, $62.80 (orig. $71.77); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yaheetech Teddy Barrel Accent Chair, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dinzi Lvj Cushioned Shoe Storage Bench, $71.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Side Table, $53.69 (orig. $169); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vasagle Bar Cart, $95.99 (orig. $135.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Flash Furniture Square Steel Outdoor Patio Table, $81.99 (orig. $200); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Furinno A-Frame Computer Desk, $41.10 (orig. $96.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Wlive 10-Drawer Dresser, $81.99 (orig. $104.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sha Cerlin Upholstered Queen Bed, $79.95 with coupon (orig. $135.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft Padded Desk Chair, $75.65 (orig. $91.29)

