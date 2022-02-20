All the Best Amazon Furniture Deals This Weekend — Including Bar Stools for $234 Less
If you're looking to do a bit of furniture shopping during this long weekend, you won't have to look much further than Amazon. The online retailer just dropped hundreds of deals on furniture — up to 62 percent off — and prices are as low as $19.
Anyone who's shopped for furniture knows how expensive it can get — and then you have to factor in shipping. This weekend, though, Amazon's furniture sales are not to be missed, and Prime Members automatically get free shipping. Right now, you can find something for every room in the house, including bed frames, mattresses, console tables, accent chairs, and storage organizers.
Keep scrolling to check out the 13 best Amazon furniture deals to shop right now.
Best Amazon Furniture Deals to Shop This Weekend:
- Signature Design by Ashley Paxberry Coastal 8 Cube Storage Organizer, $59.49 (orig. $98.99)
- Flash Furniture Office Chair, $186.55 (orig. $384.79)
- Sleep Innovations Marley Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $239.45 (orig. $349)
- Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $134.95 (orig. $166.85)
- Spacekeeper 3-Tier Slim Storage Cart, $18.67 (orig. $21.99)
- Edenbrook 2-Drawer Nightstand, $32.93 (orig. $43.56)
- Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional, $526.99 (orig. $692.99)
- Convenience Concepts Tucson Console Table, $95.70 (orig. $156.24)
- Ameriwood Home Parsons Modern Coffee Table, $37.70 (orig. $42.42)
- Christopher Knight Mid-Century Modern Dining Chairs, $159.75 (orig. $229.76)
- Osp Designs Credenza, $126.90 (orig. $332)
- Christopher Knight Swivel Chair, $353.59 (orig. $415.99)
- Hillsdale Furniture Swivel Bar Stool, $119.70 (orig. $354.09)
For the bedroom, snag a top-rated cooling memory foam mattress while it's under $300. Shoppers are super impressed with the mattress, even going on to say that it's better than expensive, high-end mattresses. Don't overlook this upholstered bed frame that doesn't require a box spring or this two-drawer nightstand that's big enough to house everything from a lamp to plenty of books; plus it's 24 percent off.
If it's storage items you're after, consider this eight-cube organizer that's 40 percent off. The organizer can fit storage bins, keeping unsightly items tucked away, and it can be positioned either horizontally or vertically. You can also nab this best-selling storage cart, complete with three shelves that could hold toiletries, kitchen tools, and even art supplies. Plus, this credenza is a whopping 62 percent off, designed with three spacious shelves to showcase lamps, plants, books, and more.
Keep reading to check out the rest of the best selections from Amazon's weekend furniture sale, including bar stools, couches, coffee tables, office chairs, and console tables. Once you've added your items to the cart, make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last much longer.
