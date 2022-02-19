Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Weekend Deals That Are Up to 62% Off — Here Are the 35 Best
For those looking to do a bit of shopping during this long weekend, you're in luck: Amazon just dropped thousands of sales — up to 62 percent off — on items from favorite brands in just about every category.
Everyone can find something they're interested in this weekend. Discounts span every department, where you'll find deals on electronics, smart devices, kitchen appliances, home essentials, fashion and beauty products, and more. You won't even have to spend a lot of money to get great deals, whether you want to stock up on 100 face masks for just $11 or snag the top-rated Revlon hair dryer for only $35. But if it's big ticket items you're after, don't overlook a pair of Beats headphones which are 43 percent off, as well as a Shark cordless vacuum which has been slashed by $100.
Keep reading to check out the rest of our picks from this weekend's massive sales event at Amazon.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Now:
- Blink Video Doorbell, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Shark Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $33.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $121.12 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
- Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer, $199.95 (orig. $299.99)
- Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress, $756 (orig. $945)
- Ninja Countertop Blender, $99.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Dreamcare Deep Pocket Full-Size Sheets, $21.24 (orig. $24.99)
- Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag, $16.99 (orig. $29.99)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $274)
- Lucira Check It Single-Use COVID-19 Test, $75 (orig. $89)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $174.98 (orig. $249)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, $109.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Amazon Fire 50-Inch TV, $329.99 (orig. $469.99)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $199.99 (orig. $349.95)
- Levi's Women's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $57–$89.50 (orig. $89.50–$98)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Set, $89.90 (orig. $150)
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
- AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $36.95 (orig. $59.95)
- FelixKing Ergonomic Desk Chair, $118.88 (orig. $159.99)
- OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $110.88 with coupon (orig. $299.99)
- Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses, $161 (orig. $211)
- Joomra Pillow Slippers, $19.54 (orig. $39.99)
- Henckels Statement Kitchen Knife Set, $129.99 (orig. $345)
- Kasa Smart Plug, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
- Acewin 100-Pack Disposable Face Masks, $10.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks, $17.98 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike, $254.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed, $29.96 (orig. $44.96)
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Skillet Set, $69.95 (orig. $105)
- American Soft Linen Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $72.95)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar, $14.99 (orig. $27.99)
- Danjor Linens Queen-Size Sheets Set, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $151.99 with coupon (orig. $269.99)
The beloved Orolay jacket, often dubbed the Amazon Coat, is back on sale, slashed by over 41 percent in some colors and sizes. The coat is constructed with a fleece-lined hood, several zippered pockets, and hits above the knees, providing plenty of warmth during those cold winter days. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with one reviewer calling it the "best coat ever."
Buy It! Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $151.99 with coupon (orig. $269.99); amazon.com
Move quickly and snag Apple's AirPod Pros for 30 percent off this weekend. The AirPods boast a noise cancelation setting and come with three sizes of silicone tips, so you can find the right size for your ears. You'll get more than 24 hours of listening time per charge and easy access to Siri by just saying "Hey, Siri."
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $174.98 (orig. $249); amazon.com
If you're searching for some home essentials, there's plenty to choose from. Look to the Tuft & Needle mattress, which is down $189, as well as the $121 Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that shoppers say leaves the floors "spotless." The vacuum can be converted into a portable handheld device, complete with several attachments to clean upholstery, drapes, and even the stairs.
Buy It! Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress, $756 (orig. $945); amazon.com
Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $121.12 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Don't miss out on some smaller items as well, including a pack of 100 face masks, a set of top-rated bed sheets, and a large Yankee candle, all of which are all under $25 right now. Plus, there are a handful of top-rated smart devices on sale, like the Kasa Smart Plug and Fire HD 10 Tablet.
Buy It! Acewin 100-Pack Disposable Face Masks, $10.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Danjor Linens Queen-Size Sheets Set, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
