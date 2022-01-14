Shop

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Weekend Deals for Up to 58% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Save on Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, and All-Clad nonstick skillets
By Amy Schulman January 14, 2022 08:00 AM
If you're looking to do a bit of shopping this weekend, Amazon just dropped thousands of deals, including huge discounts — up to 58 percent off — on items from top brands in just about every department. 

Shoppers can find discounts in a slew of categories, including home, kitchen, electronics, pet supplies, fashion, beauty, and more. You won't have to spend a ton to capitalize on the deals; in fact, you can snag a handful of items for under $50, including a Roku streaming stick for $24, a set of top-rated bed sheets for under $35, and a beloved cast iron skillet for just $18. If this weekend's shopping does call for some big-ticket purchases, don't overlook a pair of Beats headphones that are 35 percent off and a Roomba robot vacuum cleaner for $249 — but make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren't going to last forever. 

Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Now:

Act quickly and grab Apple's latest AirPods Pro, which have been slashed by over $50 and are rarely on sale. The wireless earbuds are designed with noise cancellation technology — allowing you to only hear the music — and are sweat- and water-resistant. The headphones boast over 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them "groundbreaking."  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! New Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Although it's been quite tricky to find COVID rapid home tests, Amazon finally has some in stock — and they're on sale. Grab an On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, which includes two tests for just $25. The test kit has all the basics, such as swabs and droppers, and provides results within 10 minutes. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, $24.88 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

For those in search of some home essentials, this weekend's deals have plenty to offer. Amazon's best-selling pillows, which have earned over 114,000 perfect ratings, are 40 percent off, and the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is just $109. This robot vacuum boasts four cleaning modes and can be controlled via a smart app. Plus, it's backed by thousands of shoppers who say their floors are "spotless."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $30 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $108.91 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

After you've added all those items to your cart, don't miss out on some smaller, but equally important, essentials that are sure to find a place in your home. Consider the Women's Cross Band Slippers, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, and Yankee Candle which are all under $50. It's also an ideal weekend to upgrade your electronics, like with the Kasa Smart Plugs and fourth generation Echo Dot.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, $34.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Women's Cross Band Slippers, $19.12 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

