Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Weekend Deals for Up to 58% Off — Here Are the 36 Best
If you're looking to do a bit of shopping this weekend, Amazon just dropped thousands of deals, including huge discounts — up to 58 percent off — on items from top brands in just about every department.
Shoppers can find discounts in a slew of categories, including home, kitchen, electronics, pet supplies, fashion, beauty, and more. You won't have to spend a ton to capitalize on the deals; in fact, you can snag a handful of items for under $50, including a Roku streaming stick for $24, a set of top-rated bed sheets for under $35, and a beloved cast iron skillet for just $18. If this weekend's shopping does call for some big-ticket purchases, don't overlook a pair of Beats headphones that are 35 percent off and a Roomba robot vacuum cleaner for $249 — but make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren't going to last forever.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Now:
- New Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249)
- Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $108.91 with coupon (orig. $299.99)
- On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, $24.88 (orig. $39.99)
- Medify MA-25 Air Purifier, $115 (orig. $160)
- Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer, $99.95 (orig. $139.99)
- Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player, $24 (orig. $29.99)
- Amazon Essentials Women's Packable Puffer Coat, $39.90 (orig. $49.90)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $30 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Henckels Statement 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Block, $143.42 (orig. $345)
- Women's Cross Band Slippers, $19.12 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $274)
- Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen), $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $69.95 (orig. $105)
- Mellanni Queen Bed Sheet Set, $32.97 (orig. $47.97)
- Shark S1000 Steam Mop, $55.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar, $18.88 (orig. $27.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug, $17.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $229 (orig. $349.95)
- Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans, $49.99 (orig. $59.50)
- Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Armchair, $178.04 (orig. $319.99)
- Selanto Portable Electric Space Heater, $27.98 (orig. $33.99)
- Jeasona Womens Wool Socks, $17.99 (orig. $30)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $26.68)
- Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike, $799 with coupon (orig. $1,199)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
- American Soft Linen Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $72.95)
- Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed, $46.02 (orig. $59.95)
- AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $36.95 (orig. $59.95)
- Purple Mattress Better Than Memory Foam, $945 (orig. $1,299)
- TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV, $199.99 (orig. $219.99)
Act quickly and grab Apple's latest AirPods Pro, which have been slashed by over $50 and are rarely on sale. The wireless earbuds are designed with noise cancellation technology — allowing you to only hear the music — and are sweat- and water-resistant. The headphones boast over 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them "groundbreaking."
Buy It! New Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Although it's been quite tricky to find COVID rapid home tests, Amazon finally has some in stock — and they're on sale. Grab an On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, which includes two tests for just $25. The test kit has all the basics, such as swabs and droppers, and provides results within 10 minutes.
Buy It! On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, $24.88 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
For those in search of some home essentials, this weekend's deals have plenty to offer. Amazon's best-selling pillows, which have earned over 114,000 perfect ratings, are 40 percent off, and the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is just $109. This robot vacuum boasts four cleaning modes and can be controlled via a smart app. Plus, it's backed by thousands of shoppers who say their floors are "spotless."
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $30 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $108.91 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
After you've added all those items to your cart, don't miss out on some smaller, but equally important, essentials that are sure to find a place in your home. Consider the Women's Cross Band Slippers, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, and Yankee Candle which are all under $50. It's also an ideal weekend to upgrade your electronics, like with the Kasa Smart Plugs and fourth generation Echo Dot.
Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, $34.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Women's Cross Band Slippers, $19.12 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Weekend Deals for Up to 58% Off — Here Are the 36 Best
- The Best Heated Jackets That Will Keep You Warm This Winter, According to Amazon Shoppers
- 9,000+ New Winter Clothing Deals Just Dropped in Amazon's Outlet — and These Are the 10 Best
- Amazon's Customer-Loved Sports and Fitness Section Is Filled with Exercise Gear Under $25