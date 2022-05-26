All the Best Amazon Memorial Day Weekend Deals, from Smart TVs and Vacuum Cleaners to Mattresses and AirPods
If you're looking to do a bit of shopping over Memorial Day weekend, you're in luck: Amazon just dropped thousands of deals, complete with huge discounts, on tons of items from just about every department.
Any kind of shopper will be able to find something worth buying this weekend — especially since discounts are up to a whopping 80 percent off. You'll be able to shop in just about every category, including home, kitchen, electronics, pet supplies, beauty, fashion, and more. Plus, you don't have to spend a lot of money to score big; in fact, there are tons of deals under $50, including a Fire TV Stick for just $25, and an 8-piece towel set marked down to $22. And if you are looking to splurge this weekend, don't overlook the Le Creuset Dutch Oven that's over $100 off, as well as a top-rated memory foam mattress that's 38 percent off.
Keep scrolling to check out all the best deals happening at Amazon this weekend.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Now:
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Light 'n' Easy Steam Mop, $119.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Elvana Home 8-Piece Towel Set, $22.08 (orig. $49.99)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Ninja Professional Blender, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $25.80 with coupon (orig. $42.99)
- Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $74.85)
- Instant Vortex Large Air Fryer Oven Combo, $86.50 (orig. $139.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen), $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, $29.74 (orig. $45.99)
- Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $118.97 (orig. $589.98)
- Ailtec Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids, $26 (orig. $45.99)
- Amazon Basics Modern Studio 14-Inch Platform Metal Bed Frame, $98.96 with coupon ($225.40)
- Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts, $39.99 (orig. $59.50)
- Damyuan Women's Lace-Up Running Shoes, $33.30 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $359.99 (orig. $519.99)
- Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test, $35 (orig. $50)
- Infinitipro by Conair Hair Dryer, $25.97 (orig. $44.99)
- Cosonsen Women's Dress, $38.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249)
- Henckels Classic 8-Inch Chef Knife, $69.99 (orig. $109)
- Botindo Family Beach Tent Sunshade, $99.98 with coupon (orig. $119.98)
- AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $39.95 (orig. $59.95)
- Zinus 12-Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress, $211.40 (orig. $339)
- LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set, $32.35 (orig. $61.99)
- Ksiia Washable Dog Bed, $27 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, $320 (orig. $439.95)
- Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip-Flops, $22.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Homelabs Energy Star Dehumidifier, $259.97 (orig. $299.99)
Move quickly and snag a pair of Apple AirPods while they're over $50 off — a steal since they're rarely on sale. The wireless earbuds are designed with noise cancellation technology so you can fully immerse yourself in the music. Plus, they come with three sizes of silicone tips, allowing you to customize the headphones to your liking.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249); amazon.com
If it's kitchen appliances you're after, don't miss out on the Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron which is over 33 percent off. The highly reviewed cast iron cookware set comes with two pieces: one deep skillet and a flat lid that also functions as a pan. It can be used on all surfaces — including grills and campfires — and is the perfect vessel to bake bread and prepare one-pot meals.
Buy It! Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $74.85); amazon.com
Those in search of some home essentials have a host of items to choose from this weekend. Snag a platform bed frame for under $100 as well as a powerful stick vacuum that's been slashed by over $470. The lightweight vacuum can be used on a slew of surfaces and comes with several extra attachments. Plus, one shopper even wrote: "Its runtime and power is above and beyond."
Buy It! Amazon Basics Modern Studio 14-Inch Platform Metal Bed Frame, $98.96 with coupon ($225.40); amazon.com
Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $118.97 (orig. $589.98); amazon.com
After you've added all these items to your cart, don't overlook some of the smaller, but equally essential, products that are sure to become staples in your home. Consider snagging the Infinitipro by Conair Hair Dryer for just $26, a pair of Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts for as little as $40, and a fitted mattress pad for only $30. It's also an ideal weekend to upgrade your electronics, like with the Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV and fourth generation Echo Dot.
Buy It! Infinitipro by Conair Hair Dryer, $25.97 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $359.99 (orig. $519.99); amazon.com
