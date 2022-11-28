Welcome to Cyber Monday! There are deals aplenty — whether you're looking to snap up Apple AirPods or smart TVs — but if a vacuum cleaner is your most coveted purchase of the day, you're in luck.

Amazon is packed with tons of discounts on all kinds of vacuum cleaners, and today is your last day to shop for one at a seriously discounted price. Right now, you can save up to 76 percent on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, upright vacuums, and handheld vacuums. Plus, you'll find tons of fan-favorite brands, including Shark, iRobot, Hoover, and Bissell, with prices starting at just $25.

To make things as easy as possible for you, we've rounded up the best vacuum deals you're not going to want to miss. Whether you're on the hunt for a handy car vacuum or a robot vacuum to take over the work for you, there are a slew of deals you're going to want to check out right now. Keep scrolling to read through all our top picks!

Amazon

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals

The best price we're seeing on a cordless vacuum is the Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed to just $95. The top-rated device is designed with two power modes, capable of picking up all the debris, dust, and pet hair scattered around the house on both carpets and hardwood floors. It even has a four-stage HEPA filtration system that traps up to 99.99 percent of microns as small as 0.1 microns, effectively making it easier to breathe indoors.

One five-star reviewer enthused: "I've had Dyson cordless vacuums before, and honestly there isn't much of a difference between this brand and Dyson." They also wrote, "I'd say it is worth it."

Those who want something a little more powerful should consider the Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's 38 percent off. The ultra-lightweight vacuum picks up tons of dirt in every pass thanks to the roller's flexible silicone fins. Plus it can run for up to 120 minutes on a single charge. Users can also convert it into a handheld vacuum, giving you the option to clean between couch cushions and target above-head items like drapes.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with one noting that it's "an amazing little machine." They wrote, "I love the no tangle on the brush as I hated digging stuff off the brushes. It's small enough to reach anywhere and very easy to maneuver [a]round chair legs."

Amazon

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Given up on vacuuming yourself? Let a robot do the work for you, like the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, which is just $179 right now. The robot vacuum uses a three-stage cleaning system to lift dirt, dust, and debris from both carpets and hardwood floors, plus it reaches into edges and corners to remove even more dirt. Users can control the vacuum thanks to an app, where you can set schedules and choose cleaning patterns.

It's no surprise that this vacuum has earned nearly 10,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers saying that they're "impressed" and calling it an "answer to my prayers." Another five-star reviewer added: "I love it because I do less vacuuming now."

Don't miss out on scoring the Shark AI Robot Vacuum while it's down a whopping $300. The vacuum is outfitted with a self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days of dirt. It's incredibly smart, avoiding obstacles thanks to a fleet of laser navigation sensors. Plus, reviewers enthuse that it's the "best purchase for our home so far" and call it a "great helper for a bad back."

Amazon

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

Pet owners should look to the Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum while it's $100 off. The vacuum is designed with SurfaceSense Technology that automatically adjusts the brush power when it detects extra dirty areas — so you'll know that the floor is actually clean after a pet accident. It also has a SmartSeal Allergen System that captures dust and other allergens while you clean.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I have two Bernese mountain dogs, and this vacuum is amazing. I use it on [the] carpet and the hardwood floor every day, and sometimes twice a day." They also added: "I highly recommend even if you don't have pets."

Another must-have vacuum is the popular Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum — and it's just $170 today. This upright vacuum cleaner comes with extra accessories, allowing you to target tight spaces, corners, and upholstery. Plus, the pod can be detached, giving you more free rein to move into hard-to-reach corners and other spaces around the house.

Over 1,200 Amazon shoppers have given this vacuum cleaner a five-star rating. One user enthused: "This vacuum is fantastic for pet hair!" They also noted that it has "great suction," is "powerful," and "very easy to clean."

Amazon

Best Handheld Vacuum Deals

Handheld vacuums are just as useful as their larger counterparts, since these smaller devices can be pulled out to tackle smaller messes. Grab the ThisWorx Car Vacuum while it's just $25, or the Black + Decker QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum while it's under $30. This Black + Decker model is among the most popular at Amazon, having racked up over 15,000 perfect ratings. One user called it "perfect for little messes" and added: "I use it for everything."

Keep reading to see everything else that's on sale, then head straight to Amazon to checkout, because these deals aren't guaranteed to last forever.

Amazon

Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $121.12 with coupon (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.97 with coupon (orig. $109.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Upright Vacuum, $139 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Inso Handheld Vacuum, $45.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.