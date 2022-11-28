15 Smart TVs That Are Up to 53% Off During Amazon's Massive Cyber Monday Sale

It's official: This is your last chance to get a brand new TV at a record-low price, as Cyber Monday deals are happening now. There's no time to waste though, as these sale prices will only last for a few more hours. And instead of scrolling through thousands of deals searching for the best TV, we went ahead and curated a list of the top 15 models from Amazon that are up to 53 percent off. The best part? There's something for every budget with prices starting at just $100.

Below, you'll see incredible deals on smart TVs from popular brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more in practically every size. Whether you're looking to replace an outdated TV or want to add another screen to your home, we've got you covered.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV Deals

Lots of people wait until Cyber Monday to do their holiday shopping and the major discounts on big-ticket items like TVs are exactly why. If you want to ensure that your picks will arrive before Christmas, then you might want to consider signing up for an Amazon Prime membership if you don't already have one. The membership automatically grants you access to exclusive deals and you'll get fast, two-day shipping on select items. Plus, there are tons of other benefits including Prime TV, music, and reading, so it's basically the gift that keeps on giving.

In order to enjoy Prime TV, you'll need a screen to watch it on. If you've had your eye on the Samsung Frame TV, this is the time to buy the 55-inch option while it's $500 off, bringing its current price tag to $998. That's the lowest price it's ever been at Amazon, and there's no telling if it'll ever go on sale like this again.

What exactly makes this model so special? Not only can you watch your favorite movies and shows, but it has a unique design that's super thin and made to blend into your home decor. When you're not watching TV, you can display artwork or a family photo to make it look like an ordinary oversized picture frame. This is ideal for anyone who thinks flatscreens are a total eyesore to have mounted on the wall and prefer a more clean aesthetic. It comes with everything you need for installation to do it yourself too, but one reviewer said they suggest hiring a professional.

Another shopper, who claimed the device is "worth every penny," said that they were "mesmerized by the artwork." They added, "I keep standing in front of the Frame, feeling like I'm in one of my favorite art museums!"

Aside from looking good, it also has great features that make your TV-watching experience better than ever. The matte screen is anti-glare and has an impeccable color display that makes every scene look its best. The TV already has Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can use voice control to change channels or look for something to watch.

If you prefer a traditional 55-inch TV, then the LG Class QNED85 Series might be the right pick for you, especially since it's more than $500 off. It offers life-like visuals with billions of rich colors and a 120 Hz refresh rate, which means the image display resets 120 times per second. The advanced processor automatically adjusts the picture and sound to be the best it can be, even if you're watching an older film; this basically means that you can watch anything and still feel like it's high quality. This feature is also great for gamers since a lot of classic games don't have the best graphics. Like a lot of newer TVs, this one's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Airplay to make flipping through channels easy even without a remote.

One five-star reviewer described it as "a pleasure to watch" and liked that most streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu are readily available when the TV arrives. They also explain that it was "easy to add" new apps that weren't already installed.

Anyone who's planning to give a TV as a gift this holiday season should look into the Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series that's on sale for only $100. It's the most budget-friendly option on our list and is even an Amazon best-seller. It's a great TV for a kids' room, kitchen, garage, or other areas outside the main living spaces since it's compact and can easily fit in small areas. Even though it's not very big, it still has high-quality imagery and supports all the same features as other smart TVs, like built-in apps. Plus, Fire TV is already built in so you can choose from over a million titles as soon as it's turned on. This is where an Amazon Prime membership would come in handy once again.

A satisfied shopper left a glowing review and said, "both the picture and sound quality of this TV are downright impressive for the price point."

Sports fans rejoice! You can finally watch all your favorite sporting events outside on a patio thanks to the Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD The Terrace Series. The TV is made for the outdoors and has a weather-resistant design that's made to make backyard barbecues and watch parties that much better. The screen has a wide viewing angle that's ideal for a crowd, is anti-glare, and can withstand partial sun. We suggest placing it under a shaded area to avoid it overheating on hot summer days. You should also consider getting a cover for it to help keep the TV in good condition to ensure it lasts as long as possible.

An Amazon shopper wrote that the TV's picture and build quality "are by far the best in the market for an outdoor TV." They also suggest pairing it with an external Bluetooth speaker for the optimal viewing experience.

You really can't go wrong with any of the smart TVs on our list since they're all on major sale for Cyber Monday. This is the biggest online shopping day of the year so don't miss your chance to get your devices at their lowest prices ever.

