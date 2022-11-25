Whoa! These Top-Rated Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 73% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

The biggest shopping event of the year is finally here, and Amazon is chock full of incredible deals you won't want to miss. If you're in the market for small kitchen appliances and cooking gadgets, then you're in the right place.

We've rounded up 10 of the best kitchen deals to ensure you don't waste time sifting through thousands of other items that might not even be on sale. Everything on our list costs $55 or less and features discounts up to 73 percent off on name-brand essentials like Lodge, Keurig, Henckels, Cuisinart, and Hamilton Beach. With prices this low, you'll be able to find the perfect gift for the self-proclaimed chef in your life without going over budget. Plus, you might find a few things for yourself along the way.

Amazon Kitchen Deals Under $55

Starting the day off right means brewing a fresh cup of coffee, so it seems only fitting to begin our list with the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker that's 50 percent off right now. Its compact size is great for those with a small kitchen, and it has a sleek design that won't be an eyesore to keep out on your countertop. All you have to do is load it with a K-cup, add water and it'll make a single 6-, 8-, or 12-ounce brew in minutes.

One five-star reviewer who said they live in a condo with limited counter space described it as "a perfect little machine [that] doesn't take up that much space and makes absolutely wonderful coffee."

Amazon

Buy It! Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

If you or anyone you know is living without a cast iron skillet, now's the time to change that and upgrade your cooking. Owning a cast iron pan can seem like a lot of work, but the payoff is worth it since they're incredibly versatile and add immense flavor to whatever you're preparing. The best part about this Lodge Cast Iron Skillet is that it comes pre-seasoned, so you can reap the benefits right away. Not sure how to wash it? Lodge has you covered with three easy steps that'll help keep your pan in pristine condition.

It should come as no surprise that this skillet has more than 113,000 five-star ratings, with one shopper calling it their "everyday skillet." They went on to say that it's great for "frying or scrambling eggs [and] making grilled cheese sandwiches and quesadillas." Consider adding more than one to your cart while they're on sale for just $20 apiece.

Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com

If you've noticed that your steak knives seem worn out, now's the time to invest in a new set. This Henckels Steak Knife Set is the best deal on our list, complete with a 73 percent discount that brings the price down to just $30. Plus, this set in particular is the best-seller in Amazon's steak knife category, so they're bound to be good quality.

Each piece is constructed from stainless steel and has a comfortable ergonomic handle with a clean white finish. They also have forged bolsters that protect your fingers from meeting the blade while cutting and add more weight to make them easier to handle.

Amazon

Buy It! Henckels Forged Accent 4-Piece Steak Knife Set, $29.95 (orig. $112); amazon.com

Another small kitchen appliance that'll make cooking easier is the Hamilton Beach Rice Cooker that also doubles as a food steamer. Unlike some advanced models, this one only has five preset buttons that make it super user-friendly. It can hold up to 8 cups of food and comes with a steamer basket that allows you to steam vegetables and prepare rice at the same time. Another perk is all removable parts are dishwasher-safe, so it's a breeze to clean.

A satisfied shopper loves that this device is easy to use and added that "rice is perfect every time."

Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Digital Programmable Rice Cooker & Food Steamer, $31.61 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Kitchen essentials are a universal gift that are useful to everyone, so you can't go wrong with any of the items on this list — especially since everything is under $55. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our picks, and then head directly to checkout because the Amazon Black Friday sale only lasts a few more hours.

Amazon

Buy It! Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $23.88 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer, $42 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! McCook MC29 Knife Set, $47.98 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Gibson Elite Kiesling 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $45.47 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Rachael Ray Nonstick Bakeware Set, $36 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Elite Gourmet Long Slot 4-Slice Toaster, $29.60 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

