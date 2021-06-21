The Best Air Purifier Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day 2021, Including Bissell, Honeywell, and More
This Amazon Prime Day, there is no shortage of deals on home improvement products, from budget-friendly furniture to powerful vacuum cleaners. One simple way to make your space feel cleaner and healthier is by getting an air purifier - and luckily, some of the best air purifiers on Amazon are seriously discounted right now.
The 8 Best Air Purifier Deals for Amazon Prime Day:
- Bissell Air320 Smart Purifier With HEPA and Carbon Filters, $229.99 (orig. $329.99)
- Medify MA-50 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter, $279.30 (orig. $399)
- Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier, $229.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA, $159.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Medify Air MA-112 V2.0 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter, $416.50 (orig. $595)
- Medify Air MA-15 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter, $83.30 (orig. $119)
- Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier, $224.97 (orig. $299.99)
- Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter, $112 (orig. $160)
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air pollutants like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mold, and pollen can affect the health of a home's inhabitants - but an air purifier can help remove these pollutants from the air. No device will get rid of 100 percent of pollutants, of course, but purifiers with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters will certainly be effective, the agency adds. So whether you suffer from allergies or simply want to improve the air quality in your home, a HEPA air purifier may be a worthwhile purchase.
The best air purifier for your space will depend on the size of the room you'll be using it in; certain devices are designed for different ranges of square footage. However, that doesn't mean smaller air purifiers should be underestimated; some are surprisingly impactful in spite of their compact size - like Medify MA-15, which customers say works great for larger rooms.
For Amazon Prime Day, shoppers can get serious savings on the Bissell Air320 Smart Purifier and the Medify MA-50 Air Purifier, both of which are marked down an impressive 30 percent. Both have HEPA filters that remove dust, smoke, and bacteria from the rooms in which they're placed.
Buy It! Bissell Air320 Smart Purifier With HEPA and Carbon Filters, $229.99 (orig. $329.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Medify MA-50 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter, $279.30 (orig. $399); amazon.com
One of Amazon's top-rated air purifiers, the Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier, is also on sale for $158 - a markdown of 37 percent. With over 10,800 five-star ratings and reviews that call it a "miracle machine," it's likely to be a popular pick for Prime Day shoppers.
Buy It! Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier, $229.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
If the machine you're eyeing is sold out, don't stress - there are thousands of air purifiers on Amazon with impressive customer testimonials to back them up.
Just remember that Prime Day deals are only available for Amazon Prime members, so if you don't already have an account, we'd recommend signing up for a 30-day free trial. This will get you complimentary two-day (and sometimes even faster) shipping on eligible orders; not to mention, you'll have access to all of the exclusive savings - including these top-rated air purifiers - that Prime Day has to offer.
