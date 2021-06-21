The Best Air Purifier Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day 2021, Including Bissell, Honeywell, and More

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air pollutants like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mold, and pollen can affect the health of a home's inhabitants - but an air purifier can help remove these pollutants from the air. No device will get rid of 100 percent of pollutants, of course, but purifiers with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters will certainly be effective, the agency adds. So whether you suffer from allergies or simply want to improve the air quality in your home, a HEPA air purifier may be a worthwhile purchase.