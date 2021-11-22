The 10 Best Affordable Mattresses of 2021
If you've experienced sticker shock when searching for a new mattress — don't panic! It's possible to find a bed that's both durable and inexpensive. With consumer costs on the rise, you don't want to waste money on a sagging, cheap mattress that will hurt your back and your sleep quality. Mattress experts have rounded up the best affordable mattresses that provide great quality and start as low as $325 for a queen size.
"Sagging mattresses create instability, which may cause your spine to come out of alignment," said Randy Laurich, a chiropractor at The Wellness Experience in Wellington, Florida. "In addition, sagging mattresses don't give your spine proper support. It interrupts your sleep quality because it causes pain and overall discomfort."
Lucky for you, PEOPLE asked the experts at Mattress Advisor to find the best beds for your budget that will stand the test of time. The mattress review team put hundreds of beds through a 14-point test to ensure they are durable enough to keep you comfy and supported, both keys to getting a good night's rest.
Recommendations for the best affordable mattresses:
- Best Overall: Helix Midnight
- Best Affordable Luxury: The WinkBed
- Best Memory Foam: Nectar
- Best for Back Pain: Tuft & Needle
- Best Hybrid: The Allswell
- Best for Combination Sleepers: Leesa Studio
- Best for Couples: Cocoon Chill
- Best Cooling: Brooklyn Bedding Bowery
- Best Flippable: Layla
- Best for Athletes: Bear
What Is an Affordable Mattress?
An affordable mattress is precisely what it sounds like — a bed with an inexpensive price tag. Most of the beds in the roundup below stay on sale for less than $1,000. The best affordable mattress, however, is a bed that's not only modestly priced but also made of durable, high-quality materials. Even the most discounted new mattress will be a waste of money if it starts sagging and hurts your sleep quality after a few months or years. When you are mattress shopping, read objective customer and expert reviews to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck.
How to Find the Best Affordable Mattress
Know When to Shop
During holidays or at the beginning of seasons, you can find extra savings on mattresses that wouldn't typically be classified as affordable. In addition to saving up to several hundred dollars, these beds can also come with free accessories, such as pillows, sheets, mattress toppers, and more. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Labor Day, Memorial Day, and President's Day are a few times when you can find deals, but keep an eye out for sales from your favorite mattress brands year round.
Buy from Bed-in-a-Box Retailers
Buying a mattress online allows you to cut out middleman costs and retail markups by purchasing directly from the distributor. When you buy a mattress online, you also can take advantage of sleep trials offered by most online mattress companies. Most online mattresses come with at least 100-night trial periods, which allow you to return the mattress without penalties and, in some cases, shipping charges.
Shop for the Best Materials
Memory foam mattresses are some of the most affordable mattresses on the market. They usually stay in top shape for five to seven years, with economy models running anywhere from $300–$1,000. All-foam beds provide pressure relief to sore joints and isolate movement, limiting vibrations from one side of the mattress to the other. Motion isolation may be an important quality for co-sleepers.
Innerspring mattresses are another budget-friendly mattress type, with prices ranging from $700–$1,900 for standard models. Innerspring coils are bouncy and responsive while offering firm support. They typically don't offer much pressure relief, but some models incorporate plush comfort layers. You can also add an inexpensive foam mattress topper to give your joints a little extra love.
Hybrid mattresses can be on the more expensive side, usually in a price range starting around $1,000 for the least expensive models. Made of two or more mattress materials, these beds allow you to experience the benefits of two types of mattresses in one.Latex mattresses are the most expensive type, but they have great features. They are highly durable, pressure-relieving, and supportive. They also sleep cool and adjust to your movements. Expect to pay at least $1,500 for a quality latex bed.
The 10 Best Affordable Mattresses
Related Items
Best Overall: Helix Midnight
The Helix Midnight bed is a medium-firm hybrid mattress with a wide array of qualities that make it an all-around top pick for virtually any body type or sleeping position. This mattress is built with layers of pressure-relieving polyfoam, responsive innerspring coils, and motion-isolating memory foam that earned it a solid 8.9 out of 10 rating in the expert review team's testing. The Helix Midnight features high-quality foam that's CertiPUR-US certified to limit off-gassing when you unbox your new bed. Hybrid mattresses of similar quality start around $1,200, but a Helix Midnight queen mattress is typically on sale for less than $1,000.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (coils and foam)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Medium (5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Buy It! Helix Midnight, $1,099 for a queen; helixsleep.com
Best Affordable Luxury: The WinkBed
The WinkBed mattress features a pillow top, gel-infused memory foam layers, and individually wrapped pocket coils. Rival mattresses with these same materials typically cost upwards of $2,000 for a queen size. The WinkBed's innerspring support layer helped earn this bed an 8.75 out of 10 on the mattress review team's spinal alignment testing score, as well as a 9 out of 10 for responsiveness. The WinkBed also comes in four firmness level options. While the softer level works better for side sleepers, the firmer options provide the extra support that stomach and back sleepers need to rest in a healthy posture throughout the night.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (coils and foam)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10
- Firmness: Softer (4/10), luxury-firm (6/10), firmer (7/10), and plus (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Buy It! The WinkBed, $1,799 for a queen; winkbeds.com
Best Memory Foam: Nectar
Not only is the Nectar one of the best budget mattresses you can buy online, it's also one of the best memory foam mattresses, according to the experts at Mattress Advisor. Unlike most traditional all-foam beds, the Nectar scored highly in the following categories: edge support (9/10), responsiveness (8.5/10), and durability (8.5/10). These high marks mean that you can sleep securely along the sides of the mattress and also move around easily without feeling hugged too tightly by the memory foam. Nectar offers a full calendar year to try out the mattress to see if it's right for you. You also get a lifetime warranty, which is unmatched by most all-foam mattresses.
- Mattress Type: Gel memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights
Buy It! Nectar, $1,298 for a queen; nectarsleep.com
Best for Back Pain: Tuft & Needle
The best mattress for back pain will provide firm support to keep your spine aligned in a healthy posture throughout the night. It will also have enough give to cradle your natural curves and prevent aches and pains. Built with buoyant, plush foam layers, the Tuft & Needle mattress balances support and contouring comfort to keep back pain at bay. This medium-firm bed earned a solid 8.5 out of 10 in spinal alignment testing and a strong 8 out of 10 for motion transfer, meaning that the bed will limit vibrations from crossing from one side to the other (an especially good quality for couples and co-sleepers).
- Mattress Type: Foam blend
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 days
Buy It! Tuft and Needle Mattress, $895 for a queen; tuftandneedle.com
Best Hybrid: The Allswell
Quality hybrid mattresses typically come with a higher price tag, but The Allswell hybrid mattress is available for $375 for a queen-size mattress, making it hundreds of dollars less than competitors. Despite its low price point, this mattress doesn't skimp on quality. It's made with a layer of individually wrapped innerspring coils and a layer of gel memory foam, all covered with a quilted top panel. This bed is on the firmer side, which helped it earn a solid 8.5 out of 10 in the review team's spinal alignment testing. Back sleepers, or anyone who prefers a little extra support, will appreciate how The Allswell maintains the spine's natural S shape. This bed's 9 out of 10 rating in responsiveness also makes it a good choice for those who toss and turn at night and need to easily change positions.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (coils and foam)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.2/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (7/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Buy It! The Allswell Mattress, $375 for a queen; allswellhome.com
Best for Combination Sleepers: Leesa Studio
If you're a combination sleeper who changes positions during the night, then you need a mattress that responds to your movements and supports your spine. The Leesa Studio mattress is made with three dense layers of foam that quickly spring back into place when you move around. It's also good at absorbing motion so your partner isn't disturbed by your movements. This bed earned a 9 out of 10 in spinal alignment testing, meaning that it will keep your back supported no matter which sleep position you choose. The Leesa Studio also stands out as one of the most affordable mattresses on this list, with a price point well under $1,000.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Buy It! Leesa Studio, $699 for a queen; leesa.com
Best for Couples: Cocoon Chill
When you sleep with a partner, you need a bed that will suit both of your sleeping positions while also limiting motion transfer so that a co-sleeper's movements won't disrupt your beauty rest. The Cocoon Chill mattress has a medium firmness level that can comfortably support every sleeping position. It's built with three foam layers that soak up movement so you can sleep through the night no matter how much your partner tosses and turns. This quality earned it a 9 out of 10 in motion transfer testing.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Buy It! Cocoon Chill, $1,239 for a queen; cocoonbysealy.com
Best Cooling: Brooklyn Bedding Bowery
Waking up sweaty in the middle of the night can keep you from getting the sleep you need. The Brooklyn Bedding Bowery mattress is a wallet-friendly find designed to keep you cool even on the warmest nights. This hybrid mattress is built with a combination of breathable innerspring coils and memory foam with open-cell construction. The memory foam contains millions of open cells that allow air to pass through them. The Bowery draws body heat away from the surface of the bed, earning it an 8.5 out of 10 in the review team's coolness testing.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (coils and foam)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.8/10
- Firmness: Medium (5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Buy It! Brooklyn Bedding Bowery, $849 for a queen; brooklynbedding.com
Best Flippable: Layla
If you're on the fence about which firmness level would work best for you, or if you just like to change things up, a flippable mattress might be what you need. The Layla mattress is flippable and has a different firmness level on each side. This allows you to turn your bed over to sleep on a softer or firmer mattress. Both sides of this bed earned a near-perfect 9.5 out of 10 for responsiveness and a 9 out of 10 for edge support. You'll be fully supported throughout the night, whether you toss and turn or sprawl out across the entire surface of the bed.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.8/10
- Firmness: Medium-soft (4/10) and medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 Nights
Buy It! Layla Mattress, $1,099 for a queen; laylasleep.com
Best for Athletes: Bear
A good night's sleep is essential to recovering after your workouts. The Bear mattress is built with a high-density foam support layer and topped with pressure-relieving foam layers. Those gel-infused top foam layers provide comfort to sore joints and muscles so you can feel refreshed and ready to hit the gym in the morning. They'll also keep you comfortable after sweaty workouts. The Bear earned a 9 out of 10 in the cooling category.
- Mattress Type: Gel memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Buy It! Bear, $995 for a queen; bearmattress.com
Mattress Advisor's Review Process
Each mattress on this list was put to the test (literally) in Mattress Advisor's lab, which is located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bedding experts spent more than 1,200 hours evaluating and comparing mattresses using a 14-point testing methodology to find the best affordable beds available online.
While some of the factors tested are directly tied to performance, like responsiveness, edge support, and pressure relief, others are based on brand operations, such as customer service, shipping policies, and trial period. The Mattress Advisor team combines this proprietary methodology with in-depth interviews and customer experience to arrive at a weighted score out of 10.
- Brett Eldredge's New Nashville House Got a 'Magical' Christmas Makeover — See Inside!
- Christina Haack Debuts New 'Budget Friendly' Line of Flooring: 'It Makes or Breaks the Home'
- Zooey Deschanel Has No Trouble Telling Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and His Identical Twin Drew Apart
- Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 13th 'Anniversary Week' with Never-Before-Seen Throwback Photos