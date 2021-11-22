The 10 Best Affordable Mattresses of 2021

Best Affordable Luxury: The WinkBed

The WinkBed mattress features a pillow top, gel-infused memory foam layers, and individually wrapped pocket coils. Rival mattresses with these same materials typically cost upwards of $2,000 for a queen size. The WinkBed's innerspring support layer helped earn this bed an 8.75 out of 10 on the mattress review team's spinal alignment testing score, as well as a 9 out of 10 for responsiveness. The WinkBed also comes in four firmness level options. While the softer level works better for side sleepers, the firmer options provide the extra support that stomach and back sleepers need to rest in a healthy posture throughout the night.

Mattress Type: Hybrid (coils and foam)

Hybrid (coils and foam) Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Firmness: Softer (4/10), luxury-firm (6/10), firmer (7/10), and plus (8/10)

Softer (4/10), luxury-firm (6/10), firmer (7/10), and plus (8/10) Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights

Buy It! The WinkBed, $1,799 for a queen; winkbeds.com