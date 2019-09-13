Anthropologie Is Already Selling Advent Calendars (and We’re Here for It)

Image zoom

It may only be September, but that hasn’t stopped Anthropologie from thinking about the upcoming holiday season. The brand just launched an adorable line of holiday trimmings to kickstart your seasonal decorating. While they’re available to order online today, you’ll have to wait until September or October for them to ship, depending on which items you choose.

The collection includes everything from ornaments and stockings to garlands and tree skirts. However, the items that really caught our attention were three advent calendars. Not your usual cardboard boxes filled with chocolates, these decorative calendars put style first. (Would you expect anything less from Anthro?)

One is made of wood and is meant to resemble a snowy mountain top covered in trees. The colorful trees are numbered and can be removed every day as you countdown to Christmas. It’s available to pre-order now, but it won’t ship until September 27.

Image zoom Anthropologie

Buy It! Mountaintop Advent Calendar, $38; anthropologie.com

Another is made of handcrafted cotton and wool for a soft advent calendar that you can hang on the wall or on a door. It features an adorable knitted llama and other small figures that can move around in soft pockets, each noting the day of the month of December. Order now and it will ship out on September 28.

Image zoom Anthropologie

Buy It! Ernie and Irene Llama Advent Calendar, $128; anthropologie.com

There’s also a playful hanging advent calendar designed to look like a large apartment building. Each window depicts a day of the month with pockets for small figures to sit and mark the date. This one will only be available on October 8, but you can pre-order it today.

Image zoom Anthropologie

Buy It! Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar, $38; anthropologie.com

Shop them at Anthropologie now, and keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it with the best advent calendars you can buy online.

