Lounge All Year Long in Our Favorite Adirondack Chairs

Using the manufacturer's instructions (because when in doubt, read! the! manual!), our testers assembled each chair. They measured how long the setup took, and how much labor was involved, as well as the quality of materials and hardware. Our testers judged how each chair looked and what features it came with (if any). Settling into the chair, our testers rated each on how comfortable, adjustable, and supportive they were. They also examined the durability, checking for any unsteadiness when pushed and seeing how the chair held up against impacts (like a medicine ball tossed onto the seat). To test their ability to be cleaned, our team melted marshmallows and smeared them and some barbeque sauce on the arms, and then cleaned the mess off after letting it sit for 10 minutes. They also brought the chairs outside and hosed each one off to determine how they held up to water, and how quickly they dried.