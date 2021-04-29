The 6 Best Above Ground Pools That Haven't Sold Out Yet

You might assume that an inflatable pool isn’t as sturdy as metal alternatives, but this top-rated round above ground pool from Intex is still super tough, featuring laminated PVC sidewalls that are flexible enough to allow for easy setup and breakdown as well as compact storage capabilities.

It fully sets up in about 30 minutes, and instructions are easy: Simply spread out the pool on sturdy, level ground, inflate the top ring, and fill it with water — a hefty 455 gallons worth. Prop up the included ladder, and you’re ready to dive in and start swimming. The pool also comes with a high-powered pump that filters up to 1,500 gallons of water per hour, ground cloth, debris cover, and drain plug that can be connected to a garden hose to safely drain water away from the pool or house.

Ideal for families, it also offers additional safety features, like dual suction outlet fittings that improve water circulation for better hygiene and clarity and a ground fault interrupter that shuts off the pump if an electrical current is exposed to the water.

Buy It! Intex 18’ x 48” Easy Set Pool, $741.02; amazon.com