Deal Alert! This $200 Stick Vacuum Has Been Slashed to Just $47 at Amazon — but Not for Much Longer

“I really think this is better than Dyson”

By Amy Schulman
Published on February 20, 2023 06:00 AM

Vacuum one-off (very impressive deal; 60-70% off) TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV or simply want to grab some home essentials, there's plenty to shop during Amazon's Presidents Day weekend sale. One deal you're not going to want to miss? A vacuum cleaner that's been marked down by a whopping 77 percent.

That's right: The Besswin Corded Stick Vacuum has been slashed to just $47 at Amazon, making it one of the best deals we're seeing this weekend. The vacuum is equipped with a high-efficiency filtration system that effectively captures up to 99.99 percent of particles as teeny as 0.1 microns, making it easier to breathe as you clean. It also can hit suction speeds up to 18,000 pascals with its 450-watt motor, picking up everything from hair to crumbs on tile, marble, and hardwood floors.

This lightweight vacuum also converts to a handheld device for even more cleaning options. Just add on any of the attachments, like the crevice tool, and get to work targeting in between the couch cushions and upholstered items. Thanks to the rotatable brush head, you'll be able to navigate into hard-to-reach corners, plus the device comes with a wall mount for easy storage.

Besswin Corded Stick Vacuum, Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Besswin Corded Stick Vacuum, $46.56 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers swear by this stick vacuum, with reviewers calling it "very lightweight" and the "perfect" device for daily use. One user said, "I cleaned my car with it and was able to get into the smaller areas," while another wrote: "I really think this is better than Dyson."

A third reviewer explained that they already own a Bissell vacuum cleaner, but wanted something lighter that they could use on hardwood floors. "This vacuum is lightweight, compact, and easy to use," they said, adding, "Cleaning my office curtains is a breeze." They also wrote, "It is designed to pick up smaller messes and help you maneuver into those hard-to-reach areas."

Head to Amazon to grab the Besswin Corded Stick Vacuum while it's on sale for under $50 during Presidents Day weekend.

