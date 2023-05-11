Lifestyle Home This Portable Clip-On Fan That's 'So Quiet Yet Effective' Is on Sale for Just $17 Right Now at Amazon “For you hot sleepers out there, this little fan is a must” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 09:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland With spring in full swing, temperatures are finally on the rise, and some days are so warm that you may be looking for the perfect solution to keep you cool. If you want a direct breeze to keep you comfortable while you're working, exercising, sleeping, or doing pretty much anything else, start with a portable fan. Thousands of Amazon shoppers looking to beat the heat love the Beskar Portable Clip-On Fan that's been dubbed a "lifesaver" — and it's on sale for just $17 right now. The 6-inch fan is small but mighty. Designed with three speed options, you can easily customize how much airflow you need. At the highest, it churns out 3,700 rpm, but some reviewers say it's so powerful that the lower setting is just enough to feel comfortable, making it a total "must-have." Thanks to its two swivel joints, the fan head can rotate 360 degrees horizontally and vertically This means you can angle it up towards you for a more consistent and concentrated breeze while you're working from home, in the office, or lounging on the couch. Plus, this oscillating portable fan will circulate air without taking up much space. Amazon Buy It! Beskar Portable 6-Inch Clip-On Fan in Dark Black, $16.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com This Portable Air Conditioner That Shoppers Call 'Surprisingly Great' Is 38% Off at Amazon The feature that users especially love is its clever clip-on design that attaches the mini fan to basically anything, like an indoor exercise bike, a desk, a bedside table, and more. A USB cable powers this device, so it doesn't require charging time or batteries. Simply plug it into your computer or the wall at home, or try a power bank for handy use on the go while camping or traveling. More than 8,400 shoppers have given this model a five-star rating, raving that it's a "great little fan." One satisfied user, who works in a factory, shared, "Staying cool is a breeze," and noted that it barely chips away at their power bank while keeping them "appreciably cooler day in and out!" They also added, "Being able to clip and angle it just about anywhere is a massive plus." Another reviewer enthused: "So quiet yet effective! Great choice for my Peloton. Keeps me cool while riding and plugs into my bike." A third shopper noted that it "packs a big punch," and continued, "For you hot sleepers out there, this little fan is a must. Plus, you can't really beat the price." Stay cool this spring and summer and grab the Beskar Portable Clip-On Fan at Amazon before the deal ends. Keep scrolling to shop more colors below. Amazon Buy It! Beskar Portable 6-Inch Clip-On Fan in Sky Blue, $16.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Beskar Portable 6-Inch Clip-On Fan in White, $16.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Beskar Portable 6-Inch Clip-On Fan in Pink, $16.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Target's Huge Summer Sandals Sale Has 'Ridiculously Comfortable' Shoes That Start at Just $8 This Wireless Bra Is 'So Comfortable', Shoppers Sleep in It — and It's Up to 63% Off at Amazon The 97 Best Mother's Day Sales Happening at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 70% Off