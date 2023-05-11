This Portable Clip-On Fan That's 'So Quiet Yet Effective' Is on Sale for Just $17 Right Now at Amazon

With spring in full swing, temperatures are finally on the rise, and some days are so warm that you may be looking for the perfect solution to keep you cool. If you want a direct breeze to keep you comfortable while you're working, exercising, sleeping, or doing pretty much anything else, start with a portable fan.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers looking to beat the heat love the Beskar Portable Clip-On Fan that's been dubbed a "lifesaver" — and it's on sale for just $17 right now. The 6-inch fan is small but mighty. Designed with three speed options, you can easily customize how much airflow you need. At the highest, it churns out 3,700 rpm, but some reviewers say it's so powerful that the lower setting is just enough to feel comfortable, making it a total "must-have."

Thanks to its two swivel joints, the fan head can rotate 360 degrees horizontally and vertically This means you can angle it up towards you for a more consistent and concentrated breeze while you're working from home, in the office, or lounging on the couch. Plus, this oscillating portable fan will circulate air without taking up much space.

The feature that users especially love is its clever clip-on design that attaches the mini fan to basically anything, like an indoor exercise bike, a desk, a bedside table, and more. A USB cable powers this device, so it doesn't require charging time or batteries. Simply plug it into your computer or the wall at home, or try a power bank for handy use on the go while camping or traveling.

More than 8,400 shoppers have given this model a five-star rating, raving that it's a "great little fan." One satisfied user, who works in a factory, shared, "Staying cool is a breeze," and noted that it barely chips away at their power bank while keeping them "appreciably cooler day in and out!" They also added, "Being able to clip and angle it just about anywhere is a massive plus."

Another reviewer enthused: "So quiet yet effective! Great choice for my Peloton. Keeps me cool while riding and plugs into my bike." A third shopper noted that it "packs a big punch," and continued, "For you hot sleepers out there, this little fan is a must. Plus, you can't really beat the price."

Stay cool this spring and summer and grab the Beskar Portable Clip-On Fan at Amazon before the deal ends. Keep scrolling to shop more colors below.

